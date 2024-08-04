Don't Let The Fed Fool You

Douglas Rissing

With the latest batch of concerning economic data, especially the disappointing jobs report showing unemployment continuing to rise, fears of a recession have driven the market - including dividend stocks (SCHD) - into a sharp pullback over the past few days. This has made it almost certain, according to the market, that the Fed is going to cut interest rates in September and will continue to cut them thereafter. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the market is pricing in a 100% chance of at least a 25 basis point cut in September and a 22% chance of a 50 basis point cut. The market is then pricing in an extremely high probability of another rate cut in the November meeting and still another in the December meeting. In fact, there is currently over a 30% chance that the Fed will have cut the federal funds rate by at least 100 basis points by the end of the year.

This makes many investors increasingly bullish on interest rate-sensitive defensive stocks like utilities (XLU), REITs (VNQ), renewable power yieldcos (BEP)(BEPC), etc., as they believe that their defensive nature will make them resistant to a recession while falling interest rates will reduce their cost of capital and make their income yields more attractive relative to cash. This could help undo the significant headwinds they have faced since the Fed began raising rates aggressively in early 2022.

While I do not disagree with any of this and have positioned my portfolio accordingly—by loading up on many of these stocks in recent months in anticipation of this exact market shift—I am concerned that some investors are becoming too greedy and careless, operating on this assumption, and therefore may still be left disappointed as the situation evolves moving forward. In this article, I will explain why and share which stocks I would steer clear of in this environment, as well as some stocks that I think are good buys right now.

Risk #1

My big concern is that investors are overlooking two key components in the current environment. The first is that just because short-term interest rates drop meaningfully does not mean that long-term interest rates will also drop meaningfully. Especially given that the 10-year yield recently dropped below 4% and the yield curve is more inverted than it has been in a while, there is not much more room for long-term interest rates to drop without the Fed cutting rates extremely deeply. Even the market’s current dovish outlook on the Fed does not project interest rates dropping below 4% until April of 2025, with less than a 70% probability of that happening and a much higher probability, nearing 90%, of it happening by next June. This means that investors are nine to ten months away from the yield curve uninverting, assuming the 10-year yield simply remains flat from its current levels and the market's current expectations are correct. Given that these aforementioned business models are much more sensitive to long-term interest rates, both on a financing and market pricing level, there is likely to be little relief from Fed rate cuts in the near term.

Additionally, there are several factors likely to put upward pressure on long-term interest rates, including the fact that inflation is still well above the Fed’s target rate. If the Fed is forced to cut rates to try to stave off a recession, it risks the economy entering a prolonged stagflation scenario, where inflation remains elevated and economic growth remains slow. This would likely keep long-term interest rates from falling significantly due to high inflation and the Fed’s reduced toolkit to address it. Furthermore, the US government continues to issue a substantial amount of debt as it spends far more money than it takes in, while one of the leading buyers of US debt, China, is actually dumping its own treasuries, as are several other central banks around the world, in favor of more proven and sanctioned stores of value such as gold.

Moreover, the Fed has been trying to unwind its balance sheet, and if it turns around and starts buying treasuries again to try to keep long-term interest rates from rising and fund the federal government’s runaway deficit spending, it could be tantamount to printing money and potentially inflationary for the economy. The supply-demand imbalance of longer-term government debt could push long-term interest rates higher, especially given the significant amount of long-term corporate debt and real estate debt coming due in the coming years, which will also be competing for investor dollars in the markets. This means that investors should not be counting on a massive drop in long-term interest rates to boost these stocks, even though short-term rates will likely provide somewhat of a boost.

Risk #2

The other concern to keep in mind is that if a company has a junk bond rating or is heavily leveraged, it will be especially exposed to these risks. The economy entering a state of stress could lead to a significant increase in yield spreads between investment-grade and non-investment-grade debt, meaning that non-investment-grade stocks, even in some of these more defensive sectors, may see their interest expenses rise and may struggle to maintain their profitability, and at the very least, their dividends in this environment.

Some examples of this include Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), both of which have significant capital needs and are facing headwinds in the current higher interest rate environment. They are very dependent on long-term interest rates coming down meaningfully to improve their cost of capital. Instead, investors would be prudent to invest in companies with defensive business models that will benefit from falling interest rates in general but have strong business models and balance sheets to be fairly agnostic to what happens. For instance, midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), and Enbridge (ENB), as well as blue-chip investment-grade utilities and other infrastructure players like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)(BIPC), all have regulated or contracted assets that should weather lower or declining growth scenarios while maintaining well-constructed balance sheets and strong investment-grade credit ratings.

Investor Takeaway

It appears that a weaker economy and Federal Reserve rate cuts are finally about to arrive. This should generally be good news for dividend investors. However, it is important to maintain proper perspective and continue to insist on quality in the current environment in order to ensure an optimal risk-reward and avoid the painful consequences of chasing too high of a yield or too high of a total return.