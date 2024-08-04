Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Wall Street is cautious heading into next week, after having seen the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) slide into correction territory. The market narrative has changed in a matter of days, and concerns now abound that the Federal Reserve has slowed down the economy too much and has not eased policy soon enough. The latest nonfarm payrolls report has stoked recession worries, and investors will be paying close attention to upcoming economic data.



Monday will see measures on the U.S. services sector, where attention will be on the employment and prices components. There will also be the Fed's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey to give the latest read on credit conditions in the economy. Finally, Thursday's update on initial jobless claims will garner attention, especially after the July jobs report.



The second quarter earnings season will ease up somewhat, though there will still be reports from hundreds of notable names, including theme park and entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS), construction equipment behemoth Caterpillar (CAT), meat processing major Tyson Foods (TSN), ride-hailing leader Uber (UBER) and vacation rental firm Airbnb (ABNB).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, August 5 - CSX Corporation (CSX), Williams Companies (WMB), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Carlyle Group (CG). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, August 6 - Amgen (AMGN), Caterpillar (CAT), Uber Technologies (UBER), Airbnb (ABNB), Duke Energy (DUK), Celsius Holdings (CELH), and Yum! Brands (YUM). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, August 7 - Disney (DIS), McKesson (MCK), CVS Health (CVS), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Shopify (SHOP), and Fastly (FSLY). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, August 8 - Eli Lilly (LLY), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Expedia (EXPE), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Paramount Global (PARAA), and Datadog (DDOG). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Friday, August 9 - AMC Networks (AMCX) and American Axle (AXL). See the full earnings calendar.

IPO watch: No new IPOs are expected to start trading next week. IPO lockup periods expire on blocks of shares of BBB Foods (TBBB), Metagenomi (MGX), and Telomir Pharmaceuticals (TELO).