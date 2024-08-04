Leila Melhado

Introduction

On Thursday, after the market closed, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reported its Q2 2024 earnings and let me tell you from the start that I was really impressed.

If you don't know Mercado Libre (well), here's a quick introduction.

Mercado Libre is the leading e-commerce and fintech company in Latin America. It all started with a marketplace, think Amazon, and over the years, it has extended to a whole platform. This is what the company added over the years:

MercadoPago: A digital payments platform MercadoEnvios: A logistics and shipping service MercadoCredito: A credit and lending solution MercadoAds: An advertising platform for sellers MercadoShops: A tool for creating online stores

While it operates in 18 countries, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are by far the biggest markets, accounting for 95% of the revenue.

The Numbers

Revenue came in at $5.07 billion, beating the consensus by $390 million or a whopping 8.33%. For a company this big and with more than a dozen analysts following, that's a huge beat.

Revenue was up 42% in US dollars, but a whopping 113% on an FX-neutral basis, showing once more the pricing power MercadoLibre has developed over the years.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Net income came in at $531 million, up a whopping 103% year over year. In GAAP EPS, that translates to $10.48, beating the consensus by $2.00, or 23.6%. That results in a 10.5% net income margin, impressive for a company growing that fast.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

The net profit margin is up from 7.3% in last year's Q2.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Free cash flow even surged more. It shot up 368% to $678 million.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Today, August 2, it's 25 years ago that MercadoLibre launched. Talk about celebrating the company's 25th anniversary in style, like a boss!

E-Commerce

Let's dive a bit deeper, with Mercado Libre's help, as the company always shares very detailed presentations. First, we start with the e-commerce arm;

If you look at the commerce business separately, you see that its revenue was up 131% year-over-year.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

The marketplace sold 29% more items.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Geographically, Brazil was the main driver of the higher number of items sold, although Mexico also contributed. And after two tough years, you see the first signs of the Argentinean market starting to show signs of life again.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

There were also 19% more unique buyers, growing to 56.6 million now.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Both the growth in items sold and the unique buyers was the highest since 2021, when Mercado Libre experienced a big tailwind from the pandemic.

This resulted in 7.4 items sold per unique buyer. Don't forget the seasonality effect here, which means that Q4 will always be an outlier.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Mercado Libre also continues to measure and communicate its same-day and next-day shipments. If you measure it, it matters, right?

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

But as a percentage, the same-day and next-day shipments were down a little bit year over year.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Management cited two reasons. The first were constraints in Mexico and the second just customers choosing for slower shipments because of lower costs. To me, that sounds like Mercado Libre is about where it should be when it comes to shipments.

More customers and more items sold resulted in a surge of 20% of GMV to $12.6 billion. As a reminder, GMV stands for gross merchandize volume and represents the sum of the price of everything sold on Mercado Libre's marketplace. On a currency-neutral basis, GMV went up 83%.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Geographically, gross merchandize volume grew the most in Argentina, but there is severe devaluation in that country. The fact that Brazil, by far the biggest market for Mercado Libre, grew by 36% after growing 30% last year is impressive. Mexico keeps stacking 30% growth year after year.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

The take rate also saw a positive evolution. It surged to 23.5%.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Mercado Libre is now obliged to book certain shipping fees on a gross basis and 3.9% of the increase came from that. But on a comparable basis, that would still be a surge from 18.4% to 19.6%. Not bad at all!

Mercado Pago

Let's move to Mercado Pago, the company's payment solution that has been the main reason why I made Mercado Libre a Potential Multibagger.

TPV, or total payment volume, was up 36% year over year, to $46.3 billion. On a currency-neutral basis, TPV was up 86%.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

It's incredible Mercado Pago continues to grow at this pace at this stage. If you look at revenue, you see this even more, with 92% growth.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Mercado Pago's MAUs (monthly active users) surpassed 50 million for the first time, with a 37% year-over-year growth.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Brazil delivered the highest MAU growth, with 46%. That resulted in a surge of 86% in assets under management to $6.615 billion.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

MercadoPago makes most of its money in the credit portfolio, which was also up substantially, 51% year over year.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

This was especially driven by the credit card, which was up 146% year over year. The average credit loan for merchants was 3.7 months, for consumers 3 months and for credit cards 2.6 months. That's all very healthy.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Also important in this context: the asset quality was robust, with the 15 days to 90 days non-performing loans dropping 110 basis points compared to the first quarter of this year. Past dues of more than 90 days were up a bit compared to last quarter, but down substantially from Q2 2023. Management explained that the Q1 higher 15-90 past dues matured into the 90-days+ category, which makes sense.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

The credit card is responsible for the higher 15-90 days dues, as it's generally seen as a lower-NIMAL product (Net Income Margin After Losses). As the credit card grew 146% year-over-year, it's understandable management was happy with the limited growth in the 15-90 past dues.

The net interest margin after losses remained more or less stable compared to Q1. Here you do see the high growth in credit cards.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

Mercado Libre remains very conservative with the provision coverage.

Mercado Libre Q2 2024 presentation

This means we're looking at how much money the company sets aside (provisions) to cover loans that people might not pay back (doubtful accounts). As you see, it's much higher than the actual amount, especially for loans that are really overdue, meaning more than 90 days.

More Insight

I just want to emphasize there more themes from the Q&A, which I think are important to catch.

1. Logistics as a competitive advantage

If you wonder how Mercado Libre's commerce business can continue to grow so fast, this quote will help you understand. Martin de los Santos, Mercado Libre's Chief Financial Officer:

This growth is a result of our commitment to improving the user experience through innovation and technology and the investments we continue to make in our key strategic initiatives such as fulfillment and MELI+

If you wouldn't know, MELI+ is Mercado Libre's equivalent of Amazon Prime. Investor Relations Officer Richard Cathcart emphasized this as well.

Our logistics network plays a major role in enabling ecommerce in the region and driving more offline retail online. It has become a key competitive advantage for MercadoLibre.

And Mercado Libre launched a new fulfillment center in Texas, yes, in the USA, to expand the product assortment for Mexican consumers by integrating U.S. sellers into our ecosystem. I think this is a great strategy. It takes about three days to deliver these packages to Mexico City.

Mercado Libre always looks attentively at what Amazon does and copies the best things it sees and localizes them. Robotics in distribution is one of the things that Amazon does and now also Mercado Libre is implementing robotics. It introduced more than 300 robots in the Sao Paulo distribution center alone and that resulted in 20% processing time and 15% increased storage per square meter.

Investor Relations Officer Richard Cathcart explained:

These robots operate autonomously, handling up to 20,000 items and 2,500 shelves per day, returning to charge stations when their batteries are low. This ongoing investment in technology and innovation reflects our commitment to creating an increasingly efficient logistics network.

Mercado Libre now has a fulfillment penetration of more than 50%, 6% more than last year. That means that it now does more than half of its shipments through its logistics network. If you know that 5 years ago, this was just 6% in total, this is a breath-taking achievement. There were also 6% more free shipments.

2. The integration of commerce and payments

Mercado Libre also emphasized the integration benefits of MercadoLibre’s commerce and fintech businesses, which drive growth in both industries. Credit services boost commerce by offering better payment solutions and increasing the appeal of MercadoLibre's marketplace. And of course, the marketplace encourages customers to use Mercado Pago. This was clearly visible in the 146% growth in credit cards. The TPV (total payment volume) of credit cards was even up more than 300%.

Mexico is a good example. A significant part of commerce GMV growth in Mexico is driven by payments through Mercado Pago, store balances, and credit offered by MercadoLibre.

The inevitable question about Generative AI came as well. This is what CFO Martin de los Santos answered:

We put a lot of resources into AI and GenAI throughout the company, really. We don't have a centralized department of AI, but all of our different business units. And clearly, the IT team have been focusing on trying to find opportunities to improve our efficiency and deploy AI solutions, both in the way we manage the business as well consumer-facing.

He gave some examples. Mercado Libre uses AI for recommendations, for customer support with chatbots, enhancing the picture quality of merchants, and of course, with 16,000 developers, Mercado Libre also uses GenAI a lot for that part of the business.

3. Advertisements

This chart is very important. It was shared by eMarketer a few weeks ago. It show that Mercado Libre steals market share from Amazon in advertising, even though it's already the biggest player.

eMarketer

While Mercado Libre's market share grew from 49.4% in 2021 to an expected 55.6% in 2024, Amazon's decreased from 24.3% to an expected 17.7%. And that's not because Amazon is executing poorly. With an expected growth of about 30%, its revenue grows considerably. But MELI will probably grow its ad revenue by almost 45% in 2024 and from a much bigger basis. To me, this is just another point that proves that Mercado Libre is a special company. It can even beat Amazon on its own turf.

Advertising was strong again in this quarter. It grew by 51% year over year and now saw a penetration of 2% of GMV, up from just 1.6% last year. Ariel Szarfsztejn, Mercado Libre's Commerce President about the advertising business:

That's the eighth consecutive quarter with a growth rate above 50% particularly, we saw a great performance coming from cross-border sellers from 1P brands and that product continues to represent the majority of the business.

So, this is not the small merchants promoting their stuff yet, but mostly the big boys. That also means there's still a lot of growth left for this market.

Risks

To every investment, there are risks, although I think they are limited for Mercado Libre. Yes, it operates in the Latin American market, which is much more unstable, both politically and economically, but Mercado Libre has proven for 25 years it can navigate that environment very well.

There's also some key-man risk. Founder and CEO Marcos Galperin stands for relentless execution and top-notch innovation. But several moves in the executive team in the last years (think about Pedro Arnt, the long-time CFO leaving to become DLocal's CEO) have also shown that the company has a deep bench of talent.

Some are afraid of Amazon taking market share from Mercado Libre, but what the numbers show is that Amazon and Mercado Libre are taking market share of the rest. With their bigger scale and top-notch logistics, they can better compete on price and service. Mercado Libre seems to capture the localization of the services better than Amazon, though. See also the above chart about the retail ad market.

If you are an investor who only wants low-volatility stocks, you should probably also avoid Mercado Libre. High-growth stocks go hand in hand with high volatility.

Valuation

No matter how you do them, valuations remain a bit tricky and subjective. As long as you know that, it's not a problem. Be wary of false precision because valuations are always just guesses. That doesn't mean these guesses can't be useful, of course.

This is how I value stocks, depending on the stage they are in.

Made by the author

With 42% revenue growth, I would argue that Mercado Libre is still in high-growth mode, even though they celebrated their 25th birthday. So, let's first look at EV/gross profit.

FinChat

As you can see, the stock trades at 9.46 times EV/gross profit, which is historically low. Before the big tech crash in 2022, only in 2016 the stock traded at this low multiple.

We also get this handy overview per year.

FinChat

So, except for 2022 and 2023, the valuation has never been this low on average.

If we look at the Price/free cash flow, you see that the stock currently trades at 16.6 times FCF.

Data by YCharts Amazon has shown us in the past that operational cash flow makes sense for retail, even if they blend in another company within the company (AWS and MercadoPago). Let's see how this is for Mercado Libre and compare it to Amazon. Data by YCharts

As you can see, Mercado Libre is cheaper based on operational cash flow than Amazon, even though it's growing at a blistering 42%. As you can see, the valuation is still low historically.

If you look at EV/EBITDA (enterprise value divided by earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization), you see that the company trades at 26 times the 2024 EV/EBITDA. Again, that looks very reasonable to me for a company growing this fast.

Data by YCharts

I also like to look at the forward PEG.

Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the 2024 PE stands at 47.7, but there's 63% EPS growth as the consensus. That's a 2024 PEG of 0.76 (47.7/63). Peter Lynch taught us that a PEG below 1 is considered cheap, between 1 and 2 fair and above 2 expensive. I have been using that with forward numbers for a while already and it's often a good indicator for growth stocks, but not always, of course, as no single ratio does that for all stocks.

The 2025 PEG of 1.66 looks fair, the 2026 PEG (which is of course much more uncertain) at 0.93 also looks cheap.

Overall, I think Mercado Libre is still relatively cheaply or at least fairly valued right now, making it still an attractive investment for the next years.

There are no absolutes in investing (and only very few in life) and that's why I prefer to use a scale instead of just a tag. This is Mercado Libre's Buy-Hold-Sell Scale.

Made by the author

As you can see, the stock is still a clear buy at this point. Of course, the stock market is very fickle and that could mean the price drops, but for me that would only be a signal to buy more.

Conclusion

Over the years, I have become quite used to Mercado Libre posting great quarters, but this one was an exceptional one, showcasing the company's relentless focus and execution again. With the stock still relatively cheap, I still rate it as a buy.

There's still a ton of growth left for a company that is by far the biggest in its market and that market, Latin American e-commerce and fintech, is growing rapidly as well.

In the meantime, keep growing!