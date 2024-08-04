JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My Buy rating for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI:CA) stock stays unchanged.

CIGI's headline EPS miss is not a concern, as this relates to a non-operating factor, more specifically foreign exchange. Instead, investors should focus on Colliers International's acquisition of engineering business Englobe Corporation, which brings multiple positives. CIGI's FY 2024 prospects have become more favorable with this M&A transaction, and I think that Colliers International can command a higher P/E multiple.

I previously wrote about Colliers International's financial performance for the first quarter of the current year with my May 5, 2024 update. My attention turns to CIGI's Q2 2024 financial results and the company's most recent inorganic growth initiative in this article.

Q2 Earnings Would Be In Line If Adjusted For Foreign Exchange Effects

CIGI disclosed the company's latest second quarter results with a press release published on August 1, 2024.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share or EPS for Colliers International increased by +4% YoY to $1.36 in Q2 2024. On the surface, it seems that CIGI's actual Q2 normalized EPS came in below the analysts' consensus bottom-line forecast of $1.37 per share.

But CIGI indicated in its Q2 2024 results release that the company's "second quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.01 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts." In other words, Colliers International's second quarter bottom line would have met the market's expectations, if one accounts for non-operating factors like foreign exchange by adding back the $0.01 to CIGI's headline EPS of $1.36.

In fact, the company's two other key operating metrics turned out to be better than what the sell side had anticipated earlier.

Top line for CIGI expanded by +6% YoY to $1,139.4 million in Q2 2024. This was +3% above the market's consensus revenue estimate of $1,111.3 million (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Also, Colliers International's normalized EBITDA grew by +6% YoY to $155.6 million for the most recent quarter. This represented a +5% beat vis-a-vis the sell side's consensus projection of $148.4 million, according to S&P Capital IQ data.

In my view, Q2 2024 has played out as what I would have expected for CIGI.

My May 2024 write-up cited CIGI's prior management commentary indicating that "the execution of 'backlogs of work in progress' for its Outsourcing & Advisory segment" and "a 'modest rebound' for the Capital Markets segment" will be supportive of the company's 2024 performance.

Colliers International had suffered from top-line contraction on a YoY basis for seven straight quarters running between the third quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2024. Q2 2024 marks a turnaround for CIGI's Capital Markets segment (representing 16% of second quarter revenue), as this segment achieved a positive +1% YoY increase in revenue on a constant-currency basis in the latest quarter.

On the other hand, CIGI's Outsourcing & Advisory segment, the company's largest business unit accounting of 48% of Q2 top line), registered a decent +5% YoY growth in revenue on local currency terms for Q2 2024. As mentioned above, Colliers International's Outsourcing & Advisory segment benefits from having "backlogs of work in progress", which means that this division's revenue is highly predictable.

To sum things up, Colliers International's financial performance didn't disappoint the market. The company's second quarter bottom line adjusted for foreign exchange effects would have been in line with expectations, while both its revenue and EBITDA for Q2 came in above their respective consensus forecasts.

Looking forward, the outlook for CIGI is favorable, considering the revenue stability for the Outsourcing & Advisory segment and the recovery of its Capital Markets segment. It is also worth noting that Colliers International's full-year FY 2024 prospects have been boosted by a recent M&A transaction, as detailed in the next section.

Latest M&A Deal Has Multiple Positives

Two days prior to its Q2 2024 results announcement, Colliers International revealed in a media release that it concluded the "acquisition of a controlling interest of Englobe Corporation, a leading Canadian multidiscipline engineering, environmental and inspection services firm."

A Brief Description Of The Transaction To Acquire Englobe Corporation

Colliers International's June 2024 Investor Presentation Slides

There are a number of positive takeaways from CIGI's latest inorganic growth initiative.

Firstly, Colliers International's earnings quality has improved with the purchase of Englobe Corporation.

A key measure of earnings quality is the proportion of recurring income as a percentage of total earnings. In its Q2 2024 results presentation slides, CIGI disclosed that its trailing twelve months' recurring earnings contribution would have increased from 70% to 72% on a pro forma basis, incorporating the effects of acquiring Englobe Corporation.

Secondly, the overall profitability of the company could improve with the expansion of its engineering & project management business operations.

Sub-scale businesses are typically a drag on a company's overall profitability due to negative operating leverage effects. CIGI's engineering & project management business has roughly expanded by more a third with the latest M&A deal. This takes into consideration Englobe Corporation's 2023 revenue of $340 million and the pro forma top-line contribution for CIGI's engineering & project management business (including Englobe) at around $1.3 billion. In other words, the operating margin of Colliers International's engineering & project management business is likely to improve going forward, thanks to positive operating leverage effects driven by a larger revenue base.

Thirdly, CIGI's growth outlook for the current year has become more favorable with the recent M&A deal.

Colliers International's Updated FY 2024 Financial Guidance

Colliers International's Q2 2024 Results Presentation Slides

As per the chart presented above, the company is now expecting a faster pace of top line, EBITDA, and bottom-line growth for full-year FY 2024, taking into account the acquisition of Englobe Corporation.

Based on the mid-point of CIGI's bottom-line expansion guidance (+16%), Colliers International's forward FY 2024 P/E is estimated to be 22.0 times, which I find attractive. As a comparison, Colliers International's current consensus FY 2024 and FY 2025 ROE estimates are 26.3% and 25.5% (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. My view is that CIGI is deserving of a P/E multiple in line with its ROE metrics, which implies that the stock has the potential to trade at a P/E ratio in the mid-to-high twenties range.

Risks To Consider

I have identified two risk factors for CIGI.

A key risk is that Colliers International's Capital Markets segment fails to maintain positive revenue growth in subsequent quarters, as a result of unfavorable market conditions.

The other key risk is that CIGI doesn't execute well on the integration of the newly acquired Englobe Corporation.

Closing Thoughts

Colliers International's Q2 2024 financial performance was decent, with its bottom line adjusted for foreign exchange effects meeting the market's expectations. CIGI's full-year growth outlook has been boosted by the M&A deal involving Englobe Corporation. Considering the company's favorable results and prospects, I stick with a Buy rating for Colliers International.