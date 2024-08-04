Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.17K Followers

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Fitzpatrick - President and CEO
Danny Rivera - EVP and COO
Joel Arnao - SVP & Interim CFO
Chris Thompson - Senior Director, Treasury, and IR

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Justin Kleber - Robert W. Baird
Robby Ohmes - Bank of America
Seth Sigman - Barclays
Madison Callinan - Canaccord Genuity
Christian Carlino - J.P. Morgan
Peter Keith - Piper Sandler
Sabrina Baxamusa - William Blair
William Staudinger - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Driven Brands Inc. Q2 2024 earnings call. [Operator instructions]. This call is being recorded on August 1, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Chris Thompson, Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chris Thompson

Good morning, and welcome to Driven Brands' second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The earnings release and the leverage ratio reconciliation are available for download on our website at investors.Drivenbrands.com. On the call with me today are Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer, Danny Rivera, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Joel Arnao, Senior Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, Jonathan, Danny, and Joel, will walk you through our financial and operating performance for the quarter.

Before we begin our remarks, I'd like to remind you that management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on the company's investor relations website and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During the course of this call, we may also make forward-looking statements in regards to our current plans, beliefs, and expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future

Recommended For You

About DRVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DRVN

Trending Analysis

Trending News