TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had a remarkable second quarter, with another beat & raise.

It's tough to say what the market thinks of the results, as the stock initially popped double-digits in the after-hours, but then came back down to being up just ~6% as the broad market sell-off intensified.

There are three key questions I'm monitoring as TransMedics continues to execute its long-term plan. Let's dive in.

Introduction To TransMedics

I wrote my first article covering TransMedics back in March, rating the company a 'Strong Buy'. Fundamentally, what was true then remains true today.

In its 26 years of existence, TransMedics Group, led by Waleed Hassanein, M.D., has been developing transformative technologies for organ transplants.

The company's NOP, which stands for National Organ Care Systems Program, which is taking the industry by storm, accomplishes two key goals.

One, it maximizes potential donors, leveraging its patented technology which keeps the organ vital for a long period, as well as its owned and operated logistics network.

Two, it significantly improves patient outcomes, as the organ is being transplanted at an industry-leading condition.

Aside from saving thousands of people's lives, it turns out that the NOP is a pretty good business:

Data by YCharts

Ever since the commercial vitality became clear, TMDX shares have been on a tear, albeit it came with several quite significant ups and downs.

Still, the stock is up over 77% since my March article, and it seems like the company is now positioned for continued profitable growth for a long time.

Second-Quarter Highlights

Revenues were $114 million, up 118% Y/Y and 18% sequentially, surpassing consensus estimates by $15 million, or 16%. Growth was driven by more transplants, and increased penetration of the company's logistics arm, which generated $19.1 million in the quarter (compared to zero in the prior year period).

Product revenue (80% gross margins) grew 69% to $72 million, and services revenue (28% gross margins) grew 4.3x, to $43 million. While product gross margins improved, service gross margins declined, as the company is accelerating its pilot training program to achieve the capacity it needs to support the large and growing demand for its program.

Liver revenues grew nearly 2.4x Y/Y, reaching $87 million in the U.S., and driving 9.4% market transplant growth based on data until July 26th.

Heart revenues doubled Y/Y, reaching $27 million in the U.S., with flat market transplants growth. Management reiterated their plan to launch a wider heart program in 2025.

In lung, revenues grew 50% Y/Y, reaching $4.2 million, with 8.4% market transplant growth. They plan to launch a new lung program in 2025 as well.

In addition to the impressive revenue beats, with EPS of $0.37, above the $0.21 consensus.

This was driven primarily by operational leverage, as revenues are growing much faster than operating expenses. R&D expenses as a percentage of sales declined from 15.8% a year ago to 12.1%, and SG&A declined from 56.0% to 37.5%.

Operating cash flow was notably positive at $26 million, and Capex was $24 million, primarily due to an aircraft purchase made during the quarter, resulting in free cash flow of $2 million, or a negative $9 million if we adjust for SBC.

Looking at the balance sheet, they ended the quarter with $145 million in net debt.

Near-Term Growth Trajectory

Management raised guidance again this quarter. This time, to a range of $425 million to $445 million, which represents 76% to 84% growth compared to the prior guidance of $390 million to $400 million.

At the high point, the new guidance reflects an EV / Sales multiple of 11.4.

However, it seems that once again management is taking a conservative approach, and they pretty much admitted on the call that their guidance bakes no room for surprises. In other words, the guidance reflects the floor of this year's results.

The way I see it, revenues grew 18% sequentially, and despite a few aircraft going on maintenance, I don't see a scenario where they don't maintain at least a high-single-digit sequential growth. Although consensus estimates are yet to catch up, I'd say $460-$500 million for the year seems achievable.

I expect profit margins to remain somewhere in the 10%-12% range for the rest of the year, bringing us to approximately $50 million in net income, or a 100x P/E multiple.

Long-Term Valuation Model

As I wrote in my previous article, TransMedics' near-term prospects no longer reflect upside in the stock, with the valuation hovering around takeover multiples (which typically bake in a significant premium).

That's also the reason I downgraded the stock to a 'Hold' following the recent quarter, as I viewed the near-term as a bit risky. The second-quarter results don't change that.

However, this is a good time to revisit the long-term prospects for the company.

Created and calculated by the author based on the company's financial reports, earnings calls, and author's projections.

This revenue forecast is built with a bottom-up approach, assuming the company will reach its target of 10,000 transplants by 2028. In 2023, they did 2,300 transplants, and with management guiding for 80% growth, I think assuming a similar pace of growth in transplants this year makes sense. From then, it's a gradual deceleration to reach the 2028 mark.

I expect revenue per transplant to remain steady at ~$100,000, as management indicated they are satisfied with their pricing for the foreseeable future.

Lastly, I expect logistics penetration of non-logistics revenue to gradually increase to nearly 19%, as utilization grows from 59% in total company cases to their 80% target.

Created and calculated by the author based on the company's financial reports, earnings calls, and author's projections.

On profitability, I assume they reach their long-term targets around 2026, with consistent operational leverage across all metrics. On tax, I took 16% which is a typical rate for U.S. med-tech companies. This leads me to significant EPS growth, which I expect to grow more than 5x from 2024-2028.

Created and calculated by the author based on the company's financial reports, earnings calls, and author's projections.

Based on my estimates, TMDX is currently trading at ~20 times 2026 earnings, and ~6 times sales.

Put a reasonable 35x multiple on earnings or 10x on sales, and you get to a valuation of around $265 a share by 2026. Considering this would be a forward-looking multiple, it's pretty easy to imagine ~75% by the end of 2025.

Keep in mind, that this is a forecast that's based on a lot of assumptions, and actual results will most likely come out much different.

On the downside, I think that the transplant growth and operational leverage assumptions are quite aggressive, and don't factor in potential disruption from competition.

On the upside, we didn't really take into account huge success in Lung, Kidney, or internationally, all of which have the potential to become quite significant.

Conclusion

I downgraded TransMedics to Hold after its meteoric rise following its first-quarter results, as I viewed the near-term opportunity for more upside quite limited.

After the second quarter, as TransMedics continues to execute and provide more certainty for the long term, I feel comfortable enough to upgrade the stock back to a Buy, as I expect the beat & raise theme to persist for the foreseeable future.

I estimate ~75% upside by the end of 2025.