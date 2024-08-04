hrabar/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With a market cap of $1.13B, NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is a relatively small multifamily residential REIT. A couple of days ago, it released its Q2 results, and updated its guidance for 2024. In this article, we will look at the key takeaways from the latest earnings and the company's overall strategy.

Both make NXRT, in my eyes, an attractive pick, although short-term headwinds exist.

The Company And Its Strategy

NXRT has traded publicly since 2015 on the NYSE. It is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors and, according to its latest investor presentation, owns 36 properties with approximately 13,000 units.

Latest investor presentation

Its 11 markets are all situated in the Sunbelt States, a region that has seen significant population growth and economic development in recent years. The revenue is well diversified by the markets, with the biggest contributions coming from South Florida (21%), Phoenix (15%), and Dallas-Fort Worth (13%). Note that the market in Houston, Westchase has only 190 units, which is 1.4% of all units, and is therefore not included in the next diagram.

Latest investor presentation

As NXRT is much smaller compared to other REITs in this sector, like AvalonBay Communities (AVB) or Camden Property Trust (CPT), with market caps of $30B and $12B respectively, it has found itself a good niche and a compelling strategy to create value for its investors.

There are some characteristics that all of the markets of NXRT have in common. Usually, the properties are located in large cities with net population growth but not in gateway or coastal markets to minimize competition. The population growth since 2020 in its markets ranges from 3.3% in Atlanta to 12.9% in Lakeland, compared to a nationwide growth of 2.3%.

The properties are situated close to significant employment sites and nearby recreational and educational centers.

The units are mainly Class B properties, which are affordable to rent for most households but have become less affordable to own in recent years throughout NXRT's markets.

Latest investor presentation

Constant value-added upgrades of units drive rent increases. Since inception, over 8,000 full and partial upgrades have been implemented. These upgrades also have the advantage that properties that have been upgraded, can most probably be sold with a significant profit, a strategy that NXRT will focus on in the coming years. In the last investor presentation, the sales of five properties in 2023 and 2024 with net sales proceeds totaling over $120 million are enumerated. The total equity multiple of these sales was 3.71.

These proceedings have been used to refinance floating rate debt with a lower SOFR spread, which is estimated to boost earnings per share in the range of $0.20 to $0.30 annually.

Recent Results And Some Key Metrics

On July 30, NXRT published the results for Q2. The midpoint of the NAV estimate was $55.87, which is 26% higher than the current share price.

One of the most important takeaways from the earnings release was the updated guidance for the full year of 2024. At the midpoint, Core FFO per diluted share remained unchanged at $2.72. Same-store NOI growth is now projected at 0.5%, up from 0%. The guidance for acquisitions has been lowered to $50 million from $100 million.

However, two negative aspects are noticeable at first glance. The average effective rent decreased by 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year, and Core FFO per diluted share diminished to $0.68 from $0.77 in Q2 2023. The drop in Core FFO can be attributed to the sale of various properties. I mentioned above the recent sale of properties.

For example, in Q2, the sale of a 225-unit property in Radbourne Lake, North Charlotte, was finalized with a sales price of approximately $39.3 million, representing an internal rate of return of 19.26% since its purchase on 09/30/14. Additionally, in the Q&A, it was reaffirmed, that the sale of the Stone Creek property with 190 units in Houston will be finalized later this year. The property was bought in 2016.

I have computed that around 1,950 units have been sold in 2023 and 2024, accounting for a decrease of around 13% of units, which aligns with the percentage drop in Core FFO.

The drop in average effective rent is something to monitor closely in the coming quarters. However, the 1.0% drop alone is not overly concerning in my view. One factor that leads me to this assessment is that overall occupancy remains stable at 94.1%, compared to 94.6% in Q1 2024. The CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of rent since inception is at 7.8%.

Latest investor presentation

The change in average effective rent is determined by the changes in rents of new leases and renewals. Examining the percentage changes in these figures, as detailed in the latest investor presentation, one sees a drop in new leases since 3Q23. In Q1 2024 the drop in new leases was -6.49%. This suggests that NXRT may have faced challenges finding new tenants, though the numbers have improved since Q4 2023 and were only -3.74% in May. This coincides with a high number of newly constructed multifamily units nationwide in 2023 and 2024, though the number is forecasted to drop significantly in the coming years. Therefore, I believe the improving situation will not pose a long-term threat.

Latest investor presentation

FFO and AFFO

Recently, the share price has climbed to a 52-week high, but the price/FFO (forward) ratio is moderate compared to peers, standing at 16.68 as of the time of writing. For an easy comparison, I have compiled the numbers from the Seeking Alpha summary pages.

NXRT AVB CPT EQR ESS MAA UDR IRT P/FFO (FWD) 16.68 19.39 17.53 18.13 18.28 16.71 16.48 16.93 Dividend yield (FWD) 4.18% 3.24% 3.49% 3.85% 3.48% 3.92% 4.19% 3.28% Click to enlarge

Although AFFO has declined due to the aforementioned reasons, the progression of AFFO per quarter can be seen in the following diagram.

Author's work

Debt

The proceeds from the sale of properties have been used to reduce debt. Over the past year and a half, NXRT has made notable progress in this respect.

Latest investor presentation, compost by the author

The next significant debt repayment of $290 million is due in 2026. Currently, the weighted average interest rate is 6.23%, as most of the debt has a floating rate. With potential rate cuts from the FED, which could be announced at the September meeting, the already manageable interest payments could decrease further.

Considering a net leverage ratio of 52% at the midpoint estimate for Q2, and with $350 million available on the corporate credit facility and over $20 million in cash on hand, NXRT has ample liquidity. All these metrics lead me to the conclusion that debt poses no significant threat to NXRT.

Dividend

Currently, the quarterly dividend is $0.4624 per share, translating to a yield of 4.18% as of the time of writing. More astonishing is the high CAGR of the dividend since inception. The 5-year growth rate stands at over 10%, and the dividend has been increased every year since its inception.

Author's work

Since the Q3 dividend has already been announced unchanged and dividend hikes typically occur in Q4, and with a payout ratio of 69.7%, I would be surprised, if we do not see another dividend increase with the next announcement. Additionally, I have included the forward yield of peers in the table above for easy comparison.

Risks

Besides the usual macroeconomic risks that could make it harder to lease units or lead to higher rent delinquencies during an economic downturn, I see some minor specific risks for NXRT's strategy.

Multi-year tax reassessments could lead to significantly higher property expenses in the coming years. For instance, a reassessment of the property in Raleigh with 323 units this year was higher than management anticipated, resulting in 33% higher expenses.

The value-add program for the units could slow down due to labor shortages or increased costs. As mentioned earlier, same-store revenue growth and average rent per unit are important indicators for investors to monitor in this context.

Investor Takeaway

NXRT has a compelling strategy that has been executed effectively so far. Its markets in the Sunbelt States have experienced population growth, and its affordable class B units are affordable for most households. Through upgrades in amenities, I anticipate that NXRT will see same-store revenue growth in the coming years, along with capital gains from the sale of its upgraded properties. In my view, this will create considerable value for shareholders: NXRT could be a useful addition for investors seeking income, dividend growth, and value in an attractive sector.