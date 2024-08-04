Altria: Why I Have Stopped Reinvesting In This Dividend King (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 04, 2024 9:34 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) Stock2 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.23K Followers

Summary

  • Altria has delivered relatively strong financial results in Q2, 2024, confirming the notion of a gradually growing business.
  • Yet, considering these data points and the fact that the stock has delivered almost 30% in total returns since the issuance of my initial investment case, I have become less bullish.
  • In this article, I explain the reasons why I have decided to keep my capital in MO, but stopped reinvesting the dividends or increasing the stake here.

Altria office sign in Virginia capital city tobacco business closeup by road street, parent company of Philip Morris

krblokhin

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) has been one of my best performing 2024 investment picks so far this year, with the stock (including dividends) being up by almost 30%. Earlier in June, I issued a follow-up article

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.23K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News