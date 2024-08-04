Jonathan Knowles

Following my coverage of Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) in May '24, for which I recommended a sell rating due to my expectation that the poor macro backdrop was going to be a major growth headwind for the business, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. While the stock price did not fall all the way to $70+, I believe my previous sell rating proved to be the right recommendation as the stock fell from $112 to $95 today.

Based on the recent result and macro situation, I am shifting my recommendation from sell to hold. The macro situation could get better if the Fed really cuts rates in the coming months, and this may lead to FND seeing demand recovery, resulting in a better-than-expected SSSG performance (good for stock sentiment). However, in my opinion, the timing of demand recovery is still uncertain (as I noted below). As such, I prefer to be neutral for now and monitor the situation.

On 01-08-2024, FND released its 2Q24 earnings, which saw flattish revenue growth of -0.2% to $1.133 billion, driven by a 13% increase in the number of stores but dragged down by poor same-store sales growth [SSSG] of -9% (a slight improvement from 1Q24 11.6% decline). Sales came slightly below the consensus expectation of $1.149 billion. While gross margin did better than expected at 43.3% vs. consensus of 42.8%, higher OPEX in the quarter drove EBIT margin to slightly miss consensus by 20bps (6.2% vs. 6.4%). EPS saw $0.52 vs. the street’s expectation of $0.51.

FND results continue to show that the poor macro environment is hurting the business. While SSSG showed a slight improvement vs. 1Q24 of -11.6%, note that 2Q23 (-6%) was an easier comp vs. 1Q23 (-3.3%). On a two-year stack basis, the 2Q24 SSSG decline accelerated from -14.9% in 1Q24 to -15% in 2Q24. The various macro metrics that I am tracking still point to poor existing home sales in the near term. For instance:

Mortgage rates are still near 7%, and this is not a level that will incentivize existing homeowners to put up their home for sale (most mortgage rates are <6%); This results in existing home inventories still being at a depressed level; and This leads to poor existing home sales [EHS].

Poor EHS directly impacts FND, as it means less demand for FND goods. Notably, the 3.8 million EHS in June 2024 has dropped to an extremely low level in recent history (this really shows how bad the underlying demand profile is).

The positive takeaway here (one of the key reasons why I shifted away from a sell rating) is that expectation now calls for SSSG to be between -6.5% and -8.5%, assuming that EHS remains flat vs. June. This leaves room for upside as the Fed is likely going to cut rates soon (probably one of the strongest signals sent to the market), and depending on the size of the cut and the Fed's comments on future cuts, this could drive a sharp downward revision in mortgage rates (which leads to more home inventories and likely EHS). In addition, SSSG comparables are going to get easier in 2H24, as 3Q23 saw a 9.3% decline and 4Q23 saw a 9.4% decline. There is certainly potential for FND to beat SSSG expectations.

I also like management’s decision to pull back on their pace of opening stores this quarter (2Q24 saw the lowest net new stores over the past 3 years), as it gives them more flexibility to monitor the macro situation before deploying capital. I wouldn’t think of this as a structural slowdown in store opening that will impact FND’s long-term target of 500 stores (just as a point of reference, LL Flooring has >400 units in the US). I believe this slowdown is cyclical, and investors should take it positively, as it means that FND is tactically managing margins and cashflow in this downturn.

On the point of margin, I was pleasantly surprised by FND gross margin performance in the quarter, which grew 111bps vs 2Q23 and 50bps vs 1Q24, despite flattish topline growth. Importantly, the drivers of this improvement are structural. Specifically, sequential improvement was mainly due to: (1) supply chain savings, which FND did not fully pass through to retail prices; (2) stronger execution, which drove lower shrink and markdowns. This means that the FND margin profile is going to be better in the next upcycle. It was also encouraging to hear that FND is not going to be impacted by the rising freight spot rates as it generally enters three-year rolling contracts with only a third of its capacity set to renew in May 2025.

Overall, for margins, I must say that management has really managed it well during this downturn. For reference, since the start of this downturn (the first SSSG decline was in 1Q23), gross margin improved from 41.8% to 43.3% in 2Q24, and EBITDA margin only declined by 120bps, despite sales per store declining 14% (this is my own calculation). That said, if the macro situation does turn better in 2H24, I am expecting some form of margin dilution in 2H24 as FND is going to step up in store openings.

Although there is certainly potential that the macro situation may turn around in 2H24, if rates do get cut (nothing is confirmed until it is done), I am still not ready to upgrade my rating to a buy for now. 2H24 earnings performance may be muted by the sequential step-up in store openings, which is going to immediately dilute margins as the stores take time to mature (i.e., reach mature productivity and sales & margin profiles). The timing of demand actually recovering is also tough to ascertain at this point.

Existing homeowners may not put their homes up for sale if rates are only cut by a small amount. Existing home prices are still at very high levels, and until that comes down to a sizeable level, demand may remain pressured (the housing affordability index remains poor).

Finally, FND’s valuation (forward PE) is still not at an attractive level. The stock has now traded back to ~50x forward earnings, far from its average and the low end of its historical trading range. I am not as confident as the market that a turnaround is going to happen in the near term (I prefer to see solid evidence before I get confident). As such, I am recommending a hold rating now.

In conclusion, my rating for FND is a hold. While FND has demonstrated resilience in a challenging macro environment, as seen from the improved gross margins and minor decline in EBITDA margin despite a double-digit decline in sales per store, the uncertain timing of demand recovery keeps me on the sidelines for now. I agree that the potential for a rate cut and easing comparable store sales could drive a positive outlook, but I am not a fan of the current ~50x forward PE. Also, the expected increase in store openings (increase in cost) in 2H24 is going to be a headwind for near-term earnings growth. Until more solid evidence of sustained demand surfaces, I recommend a hold rating.