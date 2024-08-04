faithiecannoise/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I had last written about Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in May, after its Q4 FY24 earnings, where the company grew its revenue and non-GAAP operating income by 23% and 36% YoY, respectively, for the full year. In my writeup, I downgraded the stock from a “buy” to a “hold” rating as the management provided weak FY25 revenue guidance, far below my original expectation. Although the company had focused on winning large customers, where it was seeing success driving net new deals in collaboration with their partner network, its Net Retention rate continued to decline both on a sequential and a year-over-year basis.

The company is due to report its Q1 FY25 earnings on August 7th, where revenue and non-GAAP operating income are expected to grow by 20% and 15.7% YoY, respectively. While meeting its Q1 results will be a positive sign, investors will be seeing whether the management holds or raises its FY25 guidance. Specifically, it will be important to pay attention to management’s commentary on the number of large new deals and average deal size, along with Average ARR per customer and the state of Net Retention Rate.

Assessing both the “good” and the "bad," I believe that there isn’t sufficient upside at the moment to initiate a long-term position as the management has to revive the growth story of the company. As a result, I will continue to stay on the sidelines and maintain my “hold” rating on the stock.

A quick preview of Dynatrace’s Q4 FY24 earnings

Dynatrace posted its Q4 FY24 earnings in mid-May, where it saw its revenue and earnings grow 23% and 36% YoY to $1.43B and $398M for the full year. In my previous post, I discussed that while the revenue growth rate marks a slowdown from the previous years, it is the company’s strategic focus to strengthen its partner network and internal sales organization to win large deals and drive deeper adoption among its existing user base that stood out to me. With 18 seven-figure wins in Q4 and $140,000 in average new logo land size, I pointed out that 15 out of those 18 deals were driven in collaboration with their partners.

At the same time, its ARR per customer had approached close to $400,000, which indicated that the company is successfully driving deeper adoption of its solutions suite, especially its newer offerings that include log monitoring and application monitoring, while benefiting from vendor consolidation at the same time.

However, one of the main reasons why I had downgraded my rating on the stock was linked to its FY25 guidance, where the management projected a growth rate of 15–16%, much lower than my previous estimate in the high twenties range. While the management kept its expectation of non-GAAP operating margin at 28%, I discussed that one of the reasons for the weak revenue guidance could be attributed to the Net Retention Rate of 111%, which had declined both sequentially (down from 113%) and on a year-over-year basis (down from 119%).

Things to watch out for in the Q1 FY25 earnings call

Dynatrace is due to report its Q1 FY25 earnings on August 7th, where it expects to generate approximately $392M in revenue, which represents close to 20% YoY growth in revenue, with Subscription Revenue accounting for roughly 95–96% of Total Revenue. From a profitability standpoint, it expects to generate roughly $106.5M in non-GAAP operating income, growing 15.7% YoY with a margin of roughly 27.2%.

While beating its Q1 estimates will be a positive sign, I don’t believe that the stock will see sufficient upside unless the management significantly raises its full-year guidance, where it expects to generate $1.65B of revenue with a growth rate of 15.5%, along with a non-GAAP operating income of $463M with a margin of 28%. On that note, I believe it will be important to pay attention to management’s commentary on the following sub-metrics in order to assess whether the stock has further pain down the road or if it can start to re-accelerate from its current levels.

Number of large customer wins and average deal size: While investors will be watching for the pace of new customer logo wins, there will be a greater focus on the number of new seven-figure wins, whether they are done with or without partner collaboration. The larger the number of higher-value deals, the greater the average deal size (which was $140,000 in Q4), and the more effectively the company can grow its revenue while unlocking operating leverage. So, a steady pace of growth in these two metrics will help reinstill investor confidence to a certain degree. ARR per customer: In Q4, their average ARR per customer had approached close to $400,000. This is an indication of an efficient internal sales organization as well as a robust product roadmap. In early July, the company became the first AWS partner to integrate AWS Migration Service, enabling organizations to automatically install and deploy the Dynatrace platform in their AWS Cloud, thus delivering immediate and comprehensive access to its observability capabilities to optimize performance, reduce costs, and improve the overall user experience. As the company continues to unlock user value, it should see growing adoption of its platform, leading to a higher ARR per customer, which can help boost investor confidence at the same time. Net Retention Rate: As we saw last time, it is facing a sequential decline in its Net Retention Rate, which could be a contributing factor to its weak FY25 guidance. It currently stands at 111%, and if it sees stabilization from here on, that will be a positive sign for investors. On the other hand, a continual decline in this figure would indicate that the company is having a hard time retaining and generating additional revenue from its existing customers, which will pull down future growth rates as well as strain profit margins.

But before I move on, I would like to point out some of the early trends in this earnings season so far when it comes to software players in general. Since last Friday (August 2), there has been growing uncertainty, with the 10Y Treasury dipping below 4% for the first time since early February, and along with that, there are rising worries about business fundamentals and growth.

Yesterday (August 2), Jamin Ball of Altimeter Capital issued the following note that highlights the weakness in this earnings season, with 56% of software companies (that have reported so far) guiding below consensus. While this does not mean that Dynatrace will guide below consensus, it is something to keep in mind for what the overall industry in general is facing at the moment.

“Then there’s the broader software universe. We’re still early into earnings (in week 2). BUT - of the 16 companies who guided for Q3 (quarter ending September ‘24), 9 guided below consensus. 56%! If we look at the basket of companies who have reported Q2 so far, and compare their aggregate net new ARR added in Q2 vs prior quarters, you’ll see that Q2 has been quite bad (again, only for the companies who have reported so far)”. Altimeter Capital: Net New ARR across Cloud Software companies

Revisiting my valuation: Not sufficient upside

Since the time of my previous coverage, I don’t believe that there has been any fundamental shift in the company, and as a result, I will keep my assumptions unchanged, where I expect the company to meet its FY25 revenue target and then accelerate in the high teens, as it benefits from easier comps as well as continuing to win large deals in collaboration with partner networks and drive deeper adoption among its existing user base as part of the ongoing vendor consolidation. In this case, the company should generate close to $1.98B in revenue by FY27.

From a profitability standpoint, I expect the company to grow its margins from the projected 28% in FY25 to 32% in FY27 as it benefits from higher operating leverage by selling to larger enterprises, resulting in a higher ARR per customer. This will result in a non-GAAP operating income of $634M by FY27, which is equivalent to the present value of $524M when discounted at 10%.

Taking a PE ratio of 25, which is roughly 1.5 times the multiple of S&P 500, it has a price target of $44, which has an upside of approximately 7% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

Since the time of my rating downgrade of the stock, it has declined by close to 14%, underperforming the indices. At the moment, the management needs to showcase that it is able to win large customers while growing their average deal size. At the same time, it also needs to demonstrate stabilizing NRR rates; otherwise, it will be a clear indication that the company will have a hard time re-accelerating its revenue growth next year and beyond. Until then, I think the stock will be either range-bound or possibly decline further. As of now, I don’t see an attractive long-term opportunity; therefore, I will continue to remain on the sidelines and maintain my “hold” rating at its current levels.