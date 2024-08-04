OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joe Maxa - Vice President of Investor Relations
Victor Limongelli - President & Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Martell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gray Powell - BTIG
Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson
Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2024 OneSpan Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Joe Maxa

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the OneSpan second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of OneSpan's website at investors.onespan.com.

This afternoon, after market close, OneSpan issued a press release and filed a Form 8-K with the SEC announcing results for our second quarter 2024. In addition, the company plans to file a separate Form 8-K this afternoon announcing the appointment of Victor Limongelli as President and CEO. Victor has been the company's interim CEO since January 4, 2024. To access a copy of the press release, Form 8-Ks and other investor information, please visit our website. Victor Limongelli and our CFO, Jorge Martell, will join me on today's call. Following the prepared comments, we will open the call for questions. Please note that statements made during this conference call that relate to future plans, events, or performance, including the outlook for full year 2024 and other long-term financial targets, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current assumptions. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.

