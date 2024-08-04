Cenovus Energy: One Of My Best Ideas In Oil & Gas

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hedge funds have turned bearish on commodities, similar to 2016. Concerns about China’s growth and supply issues are affecting the market.
  • Despite the bearish outlook, there's potential in Canadian energy stocks like Cenovus, which boasts strong assets and a commitment to returning cash to shareholders.
  • Cenovus, with low costs and long reserves, is undervalued. Its focus on debt reduction and generous dividends makes it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Red Prairie Pumpjack in Alberta Oil Field

ImagineGolf

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise. Please note that oil and gas prices are always in U.S. dollars.

Introduction

"Nobody" is bullish on commodities anymore.

As reported by Bloomberg on August

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
33.78K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVE
--
CVE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News