zbruch

In this analysis, we cover Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), a semiconductor materials company with an impressive growth track record in the past five years with a CAGR of 16.5%. Firstly, we examined whether the company’s growth is attributed to only a few segments or across the entire board by analyzing the revenue growth trend of each operating segment (Materials Solutions, Microcontamination Control, Advanced Materials Handling) as well as analyzing the growth outlook of the segments according to their market forecast growth rate. Then, we determine whether the company has any competitive advantage by analyzing its total number of patents compared to its selected competitors based on market share. Lastly, we examine whether the company could be susceptible to trade tensions by analyzing its breakdown performance based on geographic regions as well as the regular development in the semicon materials market.

Positive Segment Growth Performance and Market Outlook

We examine the company’s growth performance based on its reportable segment breakdown (Materials Solutions, Microcontamination Control, Advanced Materials Handling) to analyze its performance and determine the segments’ market growth outlook.

We did this by compiling the revenue breakdown of each of Entegris’ business segments from its annual report, with the nine-year historical average growth in the table below.

Revenue by Segment ($ mln) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Average Materials Solutions* 419 428 485 530 527 610 711 1,380 1,689 Growth % 43.3% 2.3% 13.3% 9.2% -0.7% 15.8% 16.7% 94.0% 22.4% 24.0% Microcontamination Control 346 363 436 553 634 742 919 1,106 1,128 Growth % 0.0% 4.7% 20.3% 26.7% 14.6% 17.1% 23.9% 20.3% 1.9% 14.4% Advanced Materials Handling 316 384 421 467 458 539 705 846 759 Growth % -2.3% 21.7% 9.5% 11.1% -2.0% 17.5% 30.9% 20.1% -10.4% 10.7% Total Revenue 1,081 1,175 1,343 1,551 1,591 1,859 2,299 3,282 3,524 Growth % 12.4% 8.7% 14.2% 15.5% 4.4% 16.8% 23.6% 42.7% 7.3% 16.2% Click to enlarge

*Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials Until 2022

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

The Materials Solutions segment has an average revenue growth percentage of 24%, which is the highest among the other segments and is also the largest segment (47.2% of total revenue). This is followed by the Microcontamination Control segment, which has an average revenue growth of 14.4% and is slightly below the total revenue growth average (16.2%). The Advanced Materials Handling segment is the smallest and has the lowest average revenue growth of 5.5%. Nevertheless, all three segments have strong positive average growth. That said, in the Materials Solutions segment, its average growth was significantly boosted in 2015 and 2022 due to the acquisition of ATMI and CMC respectively. ATMI contributed revenues of $361 mln (33.4% of 2015 total revenue) according to Zippia, while CMC contributed $581 mln (17.7% of 2022) based on the 2022 net sales of CMC. Excluding 2015 and 2022, the Materials Solutions segment’s average growth rate is 11.3%, which is lower than its Microcontamination Control segment (14.4%).

Entegris, ALFA Chemistry, Abachy, Company Data, Khaveen Investments

In the chart above, we summarized the products under the three segments. The Materials Solutions segment focuses on advanced deposition materials, purification products, etching chemistries, CMP slurries, and pads for polishing. The Microcontamination Control segment focuses on products such as liquid filters and gas purifiers, and the Advanced Materials Handling segment focuses on ultra-high purity chemical transport products.

Segment Segment % (Entegris) Segment % (Market) Segment Size ($ bln) (2023) Market Forecast CAGR Materials Solutions 47.2% 41.1% 47.2 6.4% Microcontamination Control 31.5% 37.1% 42.6 7.4% Advanced Materials Handling 21.2% 21.8% 25.0 5.0% Total 100.0% 100.0% 114.8 6.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

To assess the overall market outlook for Entegris, we first identified the market CAGR for each of its operational segments. For the Materials Solutions segment, we based this on the semiconductor fabrication materials market, which includes chemicals and gases that relate to the segment (silicon carbide, gallium nitride). In the Microcontamination Control segment, we based this on the filtration and contamination control market, which includes Entegris’ offerings such as liquid and air filters. For the Advanced Materials Handling segment, we used the market outlook for the global semicon material control system, which relates to the company’s handling equipment products (wafer carriers). Additionally, we calculated a weighted average CAGR of 6.4%, which is slightly lower than the market CAGR (6.5%) due to higher exposure from the Materials Solutions segment, which has a slightly lower CAGR compared to the Microcontamination Control segment.

To summarize, we believe the company’s growth performance across all three of its segments highlights its positive growth track record strength. Notably, the company has an average growth of 16.2% over the period but its growth spiked in 2015 and 2022 due to the acquisition of ATMI and CMC, which results in a total average growth rate of 9.2% excluding these deals. In terms of its growth outlook, we derived a weighted average market CAGR of 6.4% based on its segment breakdown and market growth forecasts. According to Future Market Insights, one of the drivers of the semicon materials market is the “growing deployment of advanced materials in semiconductor fabrication”, which we believe could benefit Entegris. Besides that, its precursor materials such as silane also play an essential role in semicon processing, particularly to enhance “the clarity and precision of the patterns produced” on wafers, given that the semicon industry is “subject to extremely stringent purity standards”. All in all, we believe the above factors collectively suggest a positive market trend, which bodes well for Entegris’ future growth. Based on its recent earnings briefing, the company highlighted that revenue growth excluding divestitures was 6% YoY in Q2, which is in line with our forecast CAGR of 6.4%.

Competitiveness Analysis

Next, we examined whether the company’s revenue growth is sustainable by examining the competitive landscape of the semicon materials market and by identifying potential advantages of Entegris.

We first listed the company’s competitors as stated in the annual report, then compiled the total patent numbers and the revenue size of the companies in 2023, and analyzed the market share for each company below.

Competitiveness Analysis Total Patent Numbers Revenue Size 2023 ($ mln) Market Share Entegris 8,841 3,524 3.1% Pall Corp 1,100 1,400 1.2% Shin-Etsu Polymer 1,892 697 0.6% EMD Performance Materials division of Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) 6,000 3,961 3.4% Electronics & Industrial division of DuPont de Nemours (DD) 12,700* 5,337 4.6% Electronics Advanced Materials division of Air Liquide 25,951* 2,483 2.2% Mersen (OTCPK:CBLNY) 221 1,311 1.1% Click to enlarge

*Company total patent number

Source:GreyB, Statista, Patsnap, Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on our derived market share, the EMD Performance Materials division of Merck KGaA has the highest share of 4.6%, followed by the EMD Performance Materials division of Merck KGaA (3.4%) and Entegris (3.1%). Entegris is ranked third with a market share of 3.1%. In terms of the total patent count, Electronics Advanced Materials is ranked first (25,951), followed by Electronics & Industrial (12,700). Entegris has a total of 8,841 patents, which places it third.

Additionally, we observed that the market is also highly competitive and fragmented, with no single company commanding a significantly large market share, with the highest market share record being 4.6% (Electronics & Industrial division of DuPont de Nemours). Moreover, the semicon materials market also has low product differentiation as the materials used including silicon wafers, gases, and chemicals are standardized. Furthermore, in terms of R&D spending, the company’s historical 10-year average is at 8% of total revenue, which is lower than the semicon industry that “exceeded 15% over the past 20 years”. Thus, we believe this indicates semicon materials companies like Entegris are not R&D intensive.

Overall, we believe the company, despite holding more patents than some other competitors, does not have a significant competitive advantage in the semicon materials market, as its market share is only 3.1%, indicating it does not have a clear competitive advantage and the market is highly fragmented characterized by low product differentiation. However, Entegris has long-standing operations with over 50 years of history, and we believe the company’s growth outlook could be supported by production expansion such as its investments in new facilities in Colorado and Taiwan. Furthermore, in its latest earnings call, management had also mentioned that its new expansion in Taiwan “continues to be on track to ramp up production”, which indicates its expansions going on track. In terms of capital intensity, the company’s capex as % of revenue has been increasing from 6% in 2014 to 13% in 2023, further supporting its focus on expanding production which could support future growth opportunities.

Geographic Diversification Mitigates Trade Tension Risks

Lastly, we examined whether Entegris the impact of US-China trade restrictions by assessing its geographical segment performance.

We compiled the company’s revenue breakdown by geographic region and analyzed the growth trends based on the past 10 years to determine if the US-China trade restrictions have had a significant impact on Entegris.

Revenue by Geographic Regions ($ mln) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Average (6-year) North America 341 382 465 529 788 881 Growth % 21.0% 11.9% 21.7% 13.8% 49.0% 11.8% 21.5% Taiwan 295 302 372 460 656 599 Growth % -0.3% 2.6% 23.0% 23.6% 42.8% -8.7% 13.8% China 202 239 279 368 492 564 Growth % 36.5% 18.4% 16.9% 31.9% 33.8% 14.5% 25.3% South Korea 248 207 242 322 427 458 Growth % 15.5% -16.6% 16.9% 33.2% 32.6% 7.4% 14.8% Japan 217 207 242 299 361 352 Growth % 24.4% -4.7% 16.9% 23.6% 20.8% -2.4% 13.1% Europe 140 127 149 207 328 388 Growth % 15.5% -8.8% 16.9% 39.1% 58.6% 18.1% 23.2% Southeast Asia 109 111 93 115 230 247 Growth % 1.1% 2.6% -16.5% 23.6% 99.9% 7.4% 19.7% Total Revenue 1,551 1,591 1,859 2,299 3,282 3,524 Growth % 15.5% 2.6% 16.9% 23.6% 42.8% 7.4% 18.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

The table and chart above show a geographically diversified revenue stream across the company’s operating regions (North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe and Southeast Asia). North America, where the company is based, is the largest market, representing 25% of total revenue in 2023. In the company’s previous Q3 2022 earnings transcript, management highlighted that “the United States government announced new export controls restricting the sales of semiconductor technology to certain companies in China”, and have impacted the “shipments and services as required”. Besides that, its annual report further states that the updates of regulations regarding export control could also affect the sales of “items that can support end uses related to the development and product of advanced-node integrated circuits and semiconductor manufacturing equipment”. However, despite the ongoing trade tensions, the company’s revenue from China still had positive growth in 2022 (33.8%) and 2023 (14.5%), and in fact, China has the highest 6-year average growth at 25.3%. In its latest earnings, management provided an optimistic outlook stating that its “China business has been actually performing really well”, as well as, stating it has quantified the trade restrictions impact to be $80 mln annualized, which is only 2.3% of total revenue in 2023, indicating a minimal revenue impact.

Hence, we believe that Entegris is not highly susceptible to trade tensions, as the management has reported that the annualized impact of the trade tensions is only around 2.3% of the total revenue for 2023, which indicates a minimal impact on the total revenue of the company. Besides, the company is also geographically well-diversified, with China contributing only 16% of the total revenue in 2023. We believe this diversification could help Entegris in mitigating risks, as the potential revenue loss would be limited to a maximum of 16% of revenues should trade restrictions become tighter. Additionally, management also highlighted that the impact is believed to “have stabilized” and the company is “seeing growth as the mainstream fabs in China are starting to ramp up production”, which indicates a positive growth outlook.

Risk: High Debt Levels

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the net debt chart above, Entegris has a high level of indebtedness, while its cash-to-debt ratio trended down with a surge in debt in 2022 following its CMC acquisition for $5.7 bln. We believe the company’s current financial situation could pose several risks in the future, such as limiting the company’s ability to pursue future acquisitions, thus having to rely on organic growth, which we projected at 6.4% based on the market growth as mentioned in the first section.

Verdict

All in all, we believe Entegris stands to capitalize on the growing semicon materials market, with a weighted average CAGR of 6.4% based on market forecasts. However, this is lower than the company’s historical CAGR of 16.5%, as the company made significant acquisitions that boosted its growth. Given its high indebtedness currently, we expect its revenue growth to be mainly contributed through organic growth, as highlighted in the risks. Additionally, we see the company’s ongoing production capability expansions could support its growth outlook. Despite the US-China trade tensions, we believe the company faces mitigated risks due to its highly geographically diversified revenue streams, with China accounting for 16% of its total revenues. However, we believe the risk is lower given the minimal impact guided by management of only 2.3% of revenues.

YCharts

However, in terms of the company’s valuation, the company’s current EV/EBITDA of 25.38x is fairly in line with its five-year median of 24.15x, a minor difference of only 5% thus we based our price target on the low range of analysts’ consensus of $119, which is an upside of only 9%. Thus, we rate is as a Hold.