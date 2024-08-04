North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.18K Followers

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Q2 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Lambert - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jason Veenstra - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.
Aaron MacNeil - TD Cowen
Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis
Tim Monachello - ATB Capital Markets
Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial
Devin Schilling - Ventum Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the North American Construction Group Conference Call regarding the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2024. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Following management's prepared remarks, there will be an opportunity for analysts, shareholders and bondholders to ask questions. The media may monitor this call in a listen-only mode. They are free to quote any member of management, but they are asked not to quote remarks from any other participant without that participant's permission.

The company wishes to confirm that today's comments contain forward-looking information and that actual results could differ materially from conclusions, forecasts or projections contained in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing conclusions or in making forecasts or projections that are reflected in the forward-looking information. Additional information about those material factors is contained in the company's most recent management's discussion and analysis which is available on SEDAR and EDGAR as well as on the company's website at nacg.ca.

I will now turn the conference over to Joe Lambert, President and CEO.

Joe Lambert

Thanks Ray. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our call today. I'm going to start with a few slides showing our Q2 operational performance before handing it over to Jason for the financial overview. And then I'll conclude with our 2024 operational priorities, bid pipeline, backlog and finish up with our

Recommended For You

About NOA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOA

Trending Analysis

Trending News