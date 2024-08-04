Trevor Williams

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) reported the company’s Q2 earnings on the 1st of August, posting a sharp previously communicated revenue decline and weakening profitability driven again by weakness in component sales. The company also revised its 2024 financial outlook downwards notably, and with the weakness coming in even worse than expected, Corsair’s stock dove -19% to the results despite the revenues being preliminarily communicated.

I previously published an article, discussing Corsair’s component weakness in Q1, titled: “Corsair Gaming: Q1 Weakness Expected To Subside”. At the time, Corsair communicated to believe in a sequential recovery, and with the stock being nearly fairly valued in my opinion at the time, I rated the stock at a Hold rating. Since the article was published, Corsair’s stock has lost -45% of its value whereas the S&P 500 has returned a tiny 1% with the incredibly weak Q2 results.

My Rating History on CRSR (Seeking Alpha)

Q2 Report: Even Bleaker Component Sales

After warning the market with preliminary revenues a couple of weeks prior to the quarterly report, Corsair reported the final, incredibly weak Q2 results on the 1st of August. Revenues came in at $261.3 million at a wide year-on-year decline of -19.7%, down from the expressed Q1 softness of just a -4.7% year-on-year decline, missing prior Wall Street estimates by $29 million in revenues and by $0.14 in the reported adjusted EPS of -$0.07.

Corsair’s Gaming Pheriperals segment again had great momentum, growing by 19.7% in sales into $94.2 million and posting an impressive 5.5 percentage point gross margin expansion, again outpacing at least Logitech’s (LOGI) growth of 11.7% in the quarter.

The Gaming Components and Systems segment on the other hand had an even bleaker result than in Q1 at a year-on-year decline of -32.3% in revenues, while the gross margin also contracted by 6.8 percentage points.

CRSR Q2 Investor Presentation

Corsair related the weakness again to macroeconomic conditions, but also to channel inventory adjustments that had around a 15% effect on revenues as Corsair’s component retailers lowered inventory levels to adjust for lower demand – the incredibly bleak revenues don’t fully show underlying demand for Corsair’s components, although I believe that channel inventory adjustments are still likely to continue into upcoming quarters as well.

As a third factor, Corsair expressed NVIDIA’s expected new gaming GPU launches in late 2024 to early 2025 that many gamers are waiting for to update their gaming systems – an RTX 5090 GPU is rumored to be launched in Q4/2024 with the RTX 5080 following in a few weeks.

On the other hand, component manufacturers provide a mixed picture to the weak component sales – AMD (AMD) reported a dramatically sharp revenue decline of -59% in gaming revenues in Q2. Intel (INTL) did report a 9% increase in Client Computing Group revenues in the latest quarter, but the segment isn’t fully comparable to gaming revenues alone. NVIDIA (NVDA) has yet to report Q2 results, being the most critical GPU manufacturer, but the company did report good Q1 growth in gaming revenues as previously mentioned.

I believe that the relations makes sense, although again, investors should take caution in the segment’s performance coming from the Covid-pandemic demand peak. Component manufacturers are providing a mixed picture of the industry’s demand, making Corsair’s declines potentially partly structural as well.

Corsair still believes new game releases, namely COD Black Ops 6 in Q4 and GTA 6 in 2025 to drive higher eventual demand, and as systems built during the Covid pandemic start to be in need of upgrades, replacement revenues should eventually aid revenues as well. Yet, I don’t think that Corsair’s outlook is pretty in the near term, although I do believe in a sizable mid-term recovery. The PC gaming industry is still estimated to grow by Statista, although at a lower pace than historically, and Corsair’s established position in the industry should aid peripheral momentum and a component recovery.

Corsair’s 2024 Guidance Was Now Lowered

Corsair lowered its 2024 revenue outlook from $1.45-1.60 billion into just $1.25-1.35 billion at a new mid-point -11.0% decline and small declines in H2 from the current trailing revenues of $1.38 billion. The adjusted operating income is expected at $48-63 million, down by nearly half from the previous $92-112 million guidance range. Interestingly, the guidance range in adjusted operating income only widened after a half of the year’s financials have already been reported, in my opinion relating to a likely cloudy and turbulent near-term outlook.

Corsair already expected a sequential recovery after Q1 that clearly didn’t hold water in Q2, making healthy skepticism justified for the time being. The new guidance could also be missed if demand doesn’t improve – NVIDIA’s new 5-series GPUs aren’t likely going to materially impact 2024 results yet and the consumer sentiment remains low in the US. As a base scenario, I believe that the component segment will only return to growth in 2025.

Potential Acquisition of ENDOR

Corsair has previously announced its intention to acquire ENDOR AG (OTC:ENDRF), a company known for its Fanatec gaming sim brand. As the German company was reaching insolvency, Corsair has previously already reached an agreement to finance the company with 70 million euros in debt, leading to an eventual acquisition if no regulatory issues arise.

ENDOR has had impressive revenue growth from just $4.8 million in 2013 into $90.1 million as of Q3/2022, also reaching $7.8 million in operating income in 2019 even prior to the Covid pandemic. ANDOR has now filed for insolvency, though, and the insolvency proceedings program ultimately decides the framework affecting Corsair’s ability to acquire the company. Corsair is still pursuing the strategic, and potentially very accretive acquisition.

CRSR’s Valuation Is Attractive, But Caution Is Needed Due To Elevated Risks

I updated my DCF model, now estimating the lower bound of Corsair’s new 2024 revenue guidance. Still, for the long-term, I estimate good revenue growth after a 2025 11.5% recovery, at a total revenue CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2033. The estimates still represent a mid-term recovery in the component segment, and could face significant changes in the outlook in coming quarters.

For the EBIT margin, I estimate a -1.6% GAAP margin in 2024, but elevation into 4.5% with the weak segment’s recovery and operating leverage. I previously estimated a better 5.0% sustained margin level, but the weakness in component sales requires more caution now.

The company’s cash flow conversion should remain incredibly good due to a large amount of non-cash amortization.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

With the mentioned estimates, the DCF model now estimates Corsair’s fair value at $8.48, around 32% above the stock price at the time of writing – after previously estimating slight downside two times, the valuation is now starting to get attractive when expecting a partly component segment recovery and good peripheral momentum. The fair value estimate is down from $10.52 previously.

Yet, with likely turbulence ahead, I believe that investors should remain cautious. Further stock weakness, or a reported starting turnaround, could make the stock a very interesting buying opportunity considering the valuation.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 9.98% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q2, Corsair had $3.4 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, Corsair’s annualized interest rate comes up to 7.63%. I now estimate a 20% long-term debt-to-equity ratio, higher than the 15% previously due to a lower equity valuation.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 3.79%. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated in July. I have kept the beta estimate at 1.64. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.3%, creating a cost of equity of 10.83% and a WACC of 9.98%.

Takeaway

Corsair reported an incredibly weak Q2 in terms of component sales, causing a very sharp stock decline. Macroeconomic conditions, the anticipated launch of new NVIDIA GPUs, and retailer inventory destocking combined to cause chaos in the quarter with continued strong peripheral growth only partly countering the weak momentum in components. I believe that great caution is needed in the short term, although I do still believe in a mid-term recovery. The valuation has gotten attractive when expecting a component recovery, but with the elevated risk level, I cautiously still remain at a Hold rating for the time being.