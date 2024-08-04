Arkema S.A. (ARKAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Arkema S.A. (OTCPK:ARKAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thierry Le Hénaff - Chairman and CEO
Marie-José Donsion - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aron Ceccarelli - Berenberg
Georgina Fraser - Goldman Sachs
Andreas Heine - Stifel
Jaideep Pandya - On Field Research
Jean-Luc Romain - CIC Market Solutions
Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan
Geoff Haire - UBS

Operator

Welcome to Arkema’s Second Quarter 2024 Results and Outlook Conference Call. For your information, this call is being recorded. It will take place in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Sir, please go ahead.

Thierry Le Hénaff

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Arkema’s Q2 2024 results conference call. Joining me today are Marie-José Donsion, our CFO, and as usual, the Investor Relations team. To support this conference call, we have posted a set of slides which are available on our website. As always, I will comment the highlights of the quarter before letting Marie-José go through the financials, and at the end of the presentation, will be available to answer your questions.

In Q2 2024, the macro environment did not see any real global recovery on the demand side, remaining broadly unchanged versus the past six months to nine months. This is also confirmed by the raw materials environment, which remains sequentially fairly stable, with the exception of those few raw materials which saw some tightness linked to the Red Sea situation, or some temporary issues at suppliers, like in Texas recently after Hurricane Beryl.

Arkema was nevertheless able to achieve a 5% volume growth compared with last year, which was a good growth, reflecting the end of most of the destocking, a good performance in Asia and the benefit of new

