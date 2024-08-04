Seatrium Limited (SMBMF) H1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Seatrium Limited (OTCPK:SMBMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Judy Tan - Investor Relation and Corporate Communications
Chris Ong - Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adrian Teng - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Participant – Unidentified Company
Luis Hilado - Citigroup
Rahul Bhatia - HSBC
Rajiv Bose - AGC
Siew Khee - CGS-CIMB
Horng Han - CLSA
Paul Chew - Phillip Securities
Benjamin HO - SPH
Zhiwei Foo - Macquarie
Ada Ng - OCBC
Yao – Retail Investor
Liu Peng - Fullerton
Adrian Loh - UOB Kay Hian
Ryan - Morgan Stanley
Mayank Maheshwari - Morgan Stanley
Felicia Tan – Unidentified Company
Jiang Jie - Cambridge Partners

Judy Tan

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. I am Judy, Head of Investor Relation and Corporate Communications at Seatrium. Welcome to Seatrium's Limited’s First Half 2024 financial Results Webcast Briefing. We have with us today, Mr. Chris Ong, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Adrian Teng, Chief Financial Officer.

To follow today's webcast, please refer to our latest financial results documents, which are available on the SGXNet and our corporate website.

To commence today's webcast, I would like to welcome Mr. Chris Ong to deliver the CEO address. Chris, please.

Chris Ong

Thank you Judy. Good morning, and welcome to Seatrium Group’s First Half 2024 results presentation. I'm pleased to have with me, Mr Adrian Teng, Chief Financial Officer.

First Half 2024 was a busy, fruitful first half for Seatrium. We clinched several prized contracts to value add to our portfolio of projects, including the much-anticipated newbuild FPSO platforms P-84 and P-85 for Petrobras and the third 2GW HVDC Offshore Converter Platform for TenneT, as well as a number of Repairs and Upgrades projects worth over half a billion to date. We have also successfully completed our share consolidation

