sarkophoto/iStock via Getty Images

The Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) was a relative winner across the beaten-down Energy complex last week. Amid a steep sell-off on Wall Street, units of master limited partnerships in the oil and gas space fared better than shares of companies in the cyclical Energy sector. With attractive valuations and strong momentum trends, I expect continued alpha, particularly if interest rates continue to ease.

I reiterate a buy rating on MLPA. I see the fund as a compelling value that isn’t being talked about right now as yields dip. I assert that the fund’s high yield could appear even more attractive if benchmark Treasury rates remain under 4% across the belly of the curve.

ETF Performance Heat Map Last Week: Intense Stock Selling, MLPA Outperforms Energy, Down 1.93%

Finviz

According to the issuer, MLPA seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index. The fund offers exposure to shares of midstream pipelines and storage facilities firms that have less sensitivity to energy prices compared to integrated oil companies and E&P names. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

MLPA is a moderate-sized ETF with more than $1.5 billion in assets under management as of August 2, 2024. That’s a modest increase from $1.4 billion at the time of my previous analysis in November 2023. Shares are up 14% total return since then, providing a steady performance, though underperforming the S&P 500. Still, share-price momentum is very strong, earning MLPA an A- ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha.

The fund sports a moderate annual expense ratio of 0.45% and its risk metrics are lukewarm given the somewhat concentrated allocation. Liquidity indicators are mixed given average daily trading volume of less than 150,000 shares and a median 30-day bid/ask spread of 10 basis points, per Global X.

For a refreshed look at the portfolio, the 1-star, Negative-rated ETF by Morningstar is almost exclusively a value fund given its 97% exposure to that style. Just 3% of MLPA is considered growth. As a result, the ETF’s price-to-earnings ratio is about nine turns cheaper than that of the S&P 500 at 11.8 while its long-term EPS growth rate is strong at 11.7%, resulting in a PEG ratio of about one.

Key risks include reduced activity in the transportation of oil and gas should a macro slowdown occur and adverse regulatory or political shifts.

MLPA: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Also adding to MLPA’s risk is that the portfolio is nearly entirely Energy. Just 3% is considered in the Utilities space. Energy stocks tend to swing with global oil and gas prices along with sentiment regarding how the macro economy will perform in the ensuing quarters. Paying particular attention to the largest holdings in the fund is key – the top 10 assets account for more than 90% of the allocation.

I also noticed that 2023 was the first year of dividend increases since 2015. I suspect that we could see another annual rise this year given higher market yields and stabilization in the MLP space. The current forward payout is $3.48, a jump from $3.32 last year.

MLPA: Holdings and Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

A bearish risk today is that seasonality is working against the MLP corner of the stock market. The August through November stretch has historically turned it weak returns, often negative. So, prospective investors should be patient and prudent with entries over the coming months if history is a good guide.

MLPA: Bearish Seasonal Trends Through November

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

MLPA has been a quiet winner over the last three years. Notice in the chart below that the fund has been in a steady uptrend for quarters on end. Support is currently in play at the $47 mark judging from the consistent uptrend support line. Also take a look at the rising long-term 200-day moving average – it likewise appears in the mid- to high-$40s which should be seen as a buying spot if we see MLPA retreat to it.

The RSI momentum oscillator further asserts that the bulls control the primary trend. It’s ranging between 40 and 70, never reaching oversold levels, which is healthy to see from a technical perspective. Now, if we see a larger dip, I’ll be watching how the fund reacts to a key double-bottom spot around the $46 level. A consolidation phase akin to what investors experienced from the middle of 2022 through Q2 of last year could transpire.

Overall, with a solid uptrend in place and with MLPA having about doubled in total return over the past three years, I see more upside to come.

MLPA: Bullish and Robust Uptrend, Rising 200dma, $46 Support

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on MLPA. The niche ETF sports a compelling valuation, solid long-term EPS growth rate, some defensive qualities amid lower market yields today, and a steadfast uptrend.