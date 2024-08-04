FinkAvenue

Investors who have read my work before on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will know that I started with a Sell rating; since that analysis, INTC has lost 56%. In my following and second analysis of INTC, I put out a Hold rating because I considered it fairly valued; it's lost 30% since then following awful Q2 2024 results. Now, in my third analysis of INTC, my outlook has changed considerably, and I consider INTC a Buy, with a price target of $28 in 12 months, potentially indicating a 17.5% upside.

Q2 2024 Financial Results, Foundry, 18A, And Future Direction

The market was not pleased with Intel's Q2 2024 revenue of $12.8B, which is a slight decline of 1% YoY, slightly below the forecasted $12.94B. Intel posted a net loss of $1.6B, or $0.38 per share on a GAAP basis, compared to a profit of $1.5B, or $0.35 per share, in the same period last year. Earnings per share were $0.02 on a non-GAAP basis, falling short of the $0.10 forecast significantly.

The results were largely disappointing as a result of gross margin headwinds and strategic investments in AI and new technologies. In many respects, the 30% decline from 5 days ago is warranted to some degree, but this also presents a significant buying opportunity if the long-term prospects begin to look more promising.

Data by YCharts

The foundry division's losses deepened significantly in Q2, with an operating loss of $2.8B, compared to $1.9B in Q2 2023 and $2.5B in Q1 2024. The implementation of an internal foundry model in Q1 2024 aimed to create a relationship between Intel's products and its foundry business. It was intended to drive profitability and efficiency, but many are beginning to question whether this strategy is indeed a boon or a instead a burden. Intel is leveraging its IDM 2.0 strategy to improve its operating and capital efficiencies-this could help in the long term, and the current headwinds are unlikely to last, based on my research. This opens up a potential buying opportunity, especially if many anticipated products like 18A are successful.

Intel's 18A process technology represents a significant leap in semiconductor manufacturing. It will refine the company's RibbonFET and PowerVia technologies, which were first introduced with Intel 20A. RibbonFET allows for better control of current flow and performance scaling. PowerVia separates power and data interconnects, reducing resistance and improving power efficiency. Through its 18A technology, Intel aims to leapfrog its competitors, namely TSMC (TSM) and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF). The reality is that this ambition might be too high, but Intel is making strides, including deals with Arm (ARM) to fabricate custom SoCs and with Microsoft (MSFT) to produce custom chips using the 18A process.

Intel's roadmap includes further advancements beyond 18A, including the introduction of 18A-P (performance improvement) and 14A nodes. This will build on the success of 18A, showing a continued forward-looking roadmap for improvement. Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has mentioned that he is betting the entire company on its success. What is more, if Intel can achieve this, it significantly bolsters Western manufacturing power. This is both arguably vital and shrewd, as while TSMC is a globalized company in many regards, its close connections to China make it an uncomfortable asset in Western geopolitics.

Intel is making substantial investments to build a resilient and sustainable semiconductor supply chain in the United States and Europe. It has announced plans to build new fabs in Ohio and Arizona, as well as expand its facilities in Ireland and Israel. These efforts are supported by the U.S. CHIPS Act and the European Union's semiconductor strategy.

Aspect Intel TSMC Process Technology 18A, improving on RibbonETF and PowerVia N2 with advanced FinFETs; N3P being developed to compete with Intel's 18A Foundry Services Expanding IFS with new partnerships; leapfrog strategy The established world leader in chip manufacturing Manufacturing Base U.S. and European fab investments Expanding in the U.S. and Japan, but dominantly produces in Taiwan Government Support Benefiting from the U.S. CHIPS Act and EU incentives Limited but expanding government support Customer Base Growing, but far less entrenched than TSMC Leading relationships with Nvidia, Apple, Qualcomm, etc. Market Position Aiming to regain leadership Currently dominant Click to enlarge

In my opinion, Intel is highly unlikely to regain leadership in chip production, but that's not the point. The fact that it is trying and strategizing with attempted attention to detail and aggression is what counts. As a result of its initiatives and ambition, I do not think it is unlikely that the company will become more successful in the medium-term future. If its foundry strategy begins to become profitable at scale, Intel is likely significantly undervalued after the recent Q2 results caused a stark pullback in price.

Intel Is Now Undervalued, Competitive Pressures Remain, Time To Be Contrarian

Let's compare Intel to TSMC on price return change percentage over the past year because this will show why it is arguably a potentially shrewd shorter-term value move to buy Intel and not buy TSMC right now:

Data by YCharts

However, in reality TSMC's long-term growth prospects are miles ahead of INTC. Therefore, I think there is some validity to buying INTC until it reaches a fair valuation again. To gauge this, here is INTC's PS ratio over the past 5 years to compare it to its current valuation:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, Intel will regain its growth again, and as a result, its PS ratio should expand to 2.5, in my opinion. The reason I think this is that as its fundamental growth potentially expands again, it will increase the bullish sentiment in the market, driving up the valuation multiples. We're not expecting growth for the remainder of 2024, but come 2025, it is highly likely that Intel will begin to report large YoY fundamental growth, particularly in EPS. This will largely be driven by 18A profit generation in 2025-this is a big reason to be bullish about INTC and a big reason to buy at the current valuation.

Total revenue is estimated by Wall Street to be approximately $60B in December 2025. However, I think this will be underperformed, so I am estimating $58B. If the PS ratio expands to 2.5, as I predict, then Intel will have a market cap of $145B. The current market cap is $123.50B; therefore, I estimate a CAGR of 17.5% if the market prices in the 2025 revenue growth a few months early, in August 2025.

18A Failure Risk, Chip Issues, And Why Bearish Sentiment Could Remain

Intel could fail its 18A "leapfrog" strategy, especially as it has been struggling with new process nodes, namely its 10nm and 7nm technologies. Such delays have allowed competitors like TSMC and AMD (AMD) to gain significant market share. Further delays in 18A could likely give TSMC time to completely eradicate the "leapfrog" strategy. This is a high-risk strategy, and even if Intel does pull it off, it runs the risk of facing technological errors as the innovations required need precise execution. I am certainly slightly cautious for the following reason:

Intel's 13th and 14th generation Core desktop processors, particularly "Raptor Lake" and "Raptor Lake Refresh" models, have been found to suffer from instability issues. This can cause system crashes, blue screen errors, and potentially irreversible damage to the CPUs. Intel has been criticized for being slow and insufficient in responding to this issue, taking several months to diagnose the problem and yet to propose a comprehensive solution; it is now facing class action lawsuits. This is not a good sign. Furthermore, Intel's customer service is being criticized over this issue, and I suspect that its inability to deal with this error comprehensively is due to the immense pressure the company is under to execute its 18A "leapfrog" strategy. Betting big can sometimes hurt the quality of the work when unintended errors manifest. This is what I think Intel is suffering from and could continue to face.

If Intel faces further problems such as these, it is evident that it could face profitability issues for longer, and at the least, EPS and revenue growth rates will contract from current estimates. It really remains to be seen how Intel will perform in the coming year, but my estimate is that it will succeed but the results may be less promising than initially assumed, which was made evident at this Q2 results window.

Dividend Reduction, Workforce Reduction Plans, And TSMC's 3nm N3P

Intel has planned to suspend its dividend starting next quarter, as well as cut 15% of its workforce. The company intends to save $10B by 2025. This is arguably not a choice but a necessity, as the recent quarter showed significant weakness that needs to be addressed.

Furthermore, TSMC is introducing its 3nm node, known as N3P. It can improve performance by up to 4% or reduce power consumption by approximately 9% and reduce transistor density by about 4% for mixed chip designs. If Intel faces further significant headwinds, it is conceivable that this is the technology which eradicates Intel's "leapfrog strategy", as TSMC claims N3P to be comparable to Intel's 18A. This is a significant competitive risk and a big reason why my rating is a Buy for Intel rather than a Strong Buy, despite the now attractive valuation amid market panic.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Intel is not likely to outperform TSMC in production capability, but its effort to try is what matters most. I think 2025 is going to be a promising year for INTC, and if it meets revenue projections, the stock could see a 17.5% upside in a base case based on my valuation analysis. However, I think this could be significantly beaten because if the company manages to deliver exceptional bottom-line growth, which was the estimate prior to Q2 results, then the valuation multiples could expand much more. This is a 2025 trade, and I think investors should monitor their positions if buying now and potentially looking at selling in mid-2025 because the big gains from INTC, if its 18A strategy is successful, will not be as exceptionally alpha-generating over the next few years as they will in the next 12 months.