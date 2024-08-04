Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Davis - VP of Investor Relations & Treasurer
William Cobb - Chairman of the Board & CEO
Jessica Ross - Senior VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Schmitt - William Blair & Company L.L.C.
Sergio Segura - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.
Maxwell Fritscher - Truist
Daniel Pfeiffer - JP Morgan
Isaac Sellhausen - Oppenheimer

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Frontdoor's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded and broadcast on the Internet. Beginning today's call is Matt Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, and he will introduce the other speakers on the call.

At this time, we'll begin today's call. Please go ahead, Mr. Davis.

Matt Davis

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Frontdoor's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Frontdoor's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Cobb; and Frontdoor's Chief Financial Officer, Jessica Ross.

The press release and slide presentation that will be used during today's call can be found on the Investor Relations section of Frontdoor's website, which is located at investors.frontdoorhome.com.

There is also additional detail about Frontdoor, about our brand at frontdoor.com and on our new mobile App that you can download in the App Store and at Google Play.

As stated on Slide 3 of the presentation, I'd like to remind you that this call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed here today. These risk factors are explained in detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. Please refer to the Risk Factors section in our filings for a more detailed discussion of our forward-looking statements and

