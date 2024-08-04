Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2024 2:08 PM ETMyers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.18K Followers

Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Meghan Beringer - IR
Michael McGaugh - CEO
Grant Fitz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Mal - KeyBanc
Anna Jolly - Gabelli & Company
William Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Myers Industries, Q2 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Kenneth, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]. I would now hand you over to host Meghan Beringer to begin. Please go ahead.

Meghan Beringer

Thank you, Kenneth. Good morning, everyone and thank for you joining Myer’s conference call to review 2024 second quarter results. I'm Meghan Beringer, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Myers Industries.

Joining me today is Mike McGaugh, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Grant Fitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining our financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

We have also posted a presentation to accompany today's prepared remarks, which is available under the Investor Relations tab at www.myersindustries.com. This call is also being webcasted on our website and will be archived along with the transcript and script of the call shortly after this event. After the prepared remarks, we will host a question-and-answer session.

Please turn to Slide 2 of the presentation for our Safe Harbor disclosures. I would like to remind you that we may make some forward-looking statements during this call.

These comments are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Also, please be advised that certain non-GAAP financial

Recommended For You

About MYE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MYE

Trending Analysis

Trending News