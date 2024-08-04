Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Evercore (NYSE:EVR) has been a pretty big hirer at the managing director level, and it is showing results. As discussed in our previous coverage, Evercore is levered to sponsor activity. That has been up a bit after being a dead market, around 20% YTD, but in the Q2 growth has been considerably ahead of that. It's been M&A activity and new MDs driving the productivity, with a steady stream of restructuring and liability management revenue at the base of that.

Evercore is looking like a decent pick. With plans to expand its European franchise, it will look more like Lazard (LAZ) on the advisory side. Compared to Moelis (MC), EVR is looking cheap on a forward P/E basis despite similar leverage to sponsors. It's cheaper than Perella Weinberg (PWP) when accounting for dilutive effects. It's not the most expensive in the pack and deserves a look, though we'll probably be staying away from these macro-related bets.

The Earnings

Some context for the earnings is helpful. Senior banker figures are up by around 25% in the last two-and-a-half years. This has prepped them for quite pronounced growth in M&A, ahead of some other peers we've looked at. Sponsor markets, so businesses facing private equity for example, have been dead now for some years. Higher rates means poor cost of capital conditions, and probably write downs or at least limited returns on the massive 2021 vintage which was a profligate year for PE due to the easy money environment. No one is exiting and no one is buying because leverage couldn't be effectively used.

YTD these markets are up around 15-20% in activity, which is a promising start, despite the continued high rates. There are some reasons for that. The first is that investors in PE funds, the LPs, are pushing for investment exits, redemptions and also new deployments. They want to rotate their portfolios and create an environment where capital can be put to work, as there is a lot of drypowder at funds. This is forcing funds to the table where they might have been too disciplined to pay what was being asked from sellers. This is also because they are only considering quality sellers, and not outlook-compromised businesses that they might have taken a shot at in an easier money environment. There is a lot of competition for quality assets. Also, there's generally been a lot of demand for credit from investors, meaning funding options are more available, and cheaper at least in terms of credit spreads - risk free benchmarks are still rather high. In the rate hike environment, leveraged finance markets were entirely shuttered. There was no primary activity whatsoever, and even secondary markets were a mess for a year. So this has been an important change, also helped by the emergence of private credit and further growth in global shadow banking.

The rate environment or promise of lower rates on the yield curve probably has less to do with the funds returning to the table. PEs would ideally wait for a couple of rate cuts to first happen. You have to go with the flow in PE, it's not like public markets where you can buy things really cheap. Sellers and competing buyers are all too sophisticated. Ultimately, they are getting desperate to rotate their portfolios, whose average holding periods are approaching lengths more commonly seen in VC, of around 7 years.

If rate cuts actually happen, EVR is in for a great set of quarters as sponsors really come back in massive force to allocate accumulated industry drypowder.

Headline figures (10-Q)

While sponsor markets were up 15-20% YTD, revenues for advisory in Q2 were up 52%. That reflects strength in M&A and other non-M&A businesses. Restructuring continues to be solid, dealing with the massive maturity walls in corporate America, and other businesses like private capital solutions and placements are up also on sponsor market unrest, with more demand for LPs liquidity options for their stakes in funds, and more need to accumulate new capital where current investors are hamstrung by lacking redemptions from their investments in alternative assets. The performance has been great in large-cap and large-ticket transactions, to which they are levered. EVR is not mid-market.

The other thing to mention is underwriting revenues which is connected with ECM and DCM activity. Notice that it's better in the 6 month figures than in the Q2. The reason is straightforward. ECM business is very short visibility. IPOs get cancelled at the drop of the hat, as it depends on immediate public market conditions. DCM is also quite similar, dependent on the yield curve. Both debt and equity markets have been subject to a lot of risk mainly to the downside these past years. A lot of IPO plans were suspended indefinitely. In Q1, that activity burst back, but it's not a sustained business and has petered out in the Q2 hence the less impressive 3 months performance.

Compensation expense ratios are around the same as last year. That's quite good considering headcount increases. There is the appearance, and analysts on the call were digging for answers, as to whether the current comp ratio may be close to the ceiling of what can be expected. With quite a lot of revenue primed to come back, particularly if sponsor markets continue to accelerate, comp ratios should tend downward, and therefore net incomes up. This would improve already present operating leverage inherent to mandate levered businesses.

Bottom Line

The return of sponsor markets is quite important to the investment case here. Restructuring is solid, bankruptcy numbers should continue to rise unless the economy really becomes excellent, but the real driver will be the hitherto absent sponsor contribution.

The reality is that it will depend on rate cuts. It's nice that there is some YTD growth, but that's coming off virtually zero levels. For sustained growth, we'd need to be confident or to already start see some rate cuts. There is speculation of that, but with recent CPI data still high, and more importantly inflation expectations data still being surveyed at too high levels, we aren't optimistic and pay no heed to the comments by speculators and even Powell himself, who ultimately will respond to the data.

We like EVR valuation though. It is cheaper than Moelis which is another quality pick, but has twice the forward PE. It is considerably cheaper than PWP, which on a headline basis trades at a similar forward PE but has massive outstanding dilution related to partners in the business. We'd be much more inclined to pick up EVR. At a 23x forward PE, it's not a terrible pick in an absolute sense. That's 5% forward earnings yield that should grow if sponsor markets deliver. However, it's not a total steal either. It's a good prospect, but it's also a bit speculative. Incomes need to accelerate from here for it to hit that target, meaning further improvement in conditions is already priced in to some extent (when thinking in absolute terms).