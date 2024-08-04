Duolingo Earnings Preview: Downgrading To 'Hold' As Risk From OpenAI Is Unknown

Aug. 04, 2024 7:18 PM ETDuolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock1 Comment
Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
1.44K Followers

Summary

  • Duolingo reported its Q1 FY24 earnings in May, where revenue and Adjusted EBITDA grew 45% and 190% YoY respectively, as it continued to attract, engage and convert users to Paid Subscribers.
  • Since then, OpenAI has launched ChatGPT 4-o, which can engage users in conversational practice, provide instant feedback and more, threatening Duolingo’s market share.
  • The company is due to report its Q2 FY24 earnings on August 7th, where revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are expected to grow 38% and 82% YoY, respectively.
  • It will be important to understand how management is looking to navigate the competitive landscape, while assessing the growth rate of MAUs and conversion rate from MAUs to Paid Subscribers.
  • Assessing both the “good” and the “bad”, I believe that any sign of revenue slowdown can hurt the stock and therefore, I am downgrading my rating from “buy” to “hold” at the moment.

Duolingo, Vocabulary, Dictionary and other Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Duolingo (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:DUOL) is a language learning app that expanded its offerings to Maths and Music in FY23. The company has been underperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 YTD. I had last

This article was written by

Amrita Roy profile picture
Amrita Roy
1.44K Followers
Amrita runs a boutique family office fund in beautiful Vancouver, where she leads the investment strategy for the family fund. The fund's objective is to invest capital in sustainable, growth-driven companies that maximize shareholder equity by meeting their growth-oriented goals. In addition, she also started her own award-winning newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist which focuses on portfolio strategy, valuation, and macroeconomics in concert with her husband Uttam Dey who is also a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Prior to cofounding her fund, Amrita worked for 5 years in high-growth supply-chain start-ups in downtown San Francisco, where she led strategy. During her time in the Bay Area, she also worked with venture capital firms and start-ups, where her efforts led her to grow the user acquisition business. During this time, she was introduced to investment portfolios and was able to maximize returns for clients during the pandemic. The cornerstone of Amritas work rests on democratizing financial literacy for everyone and breaking down financial jargon and complex macroeconomic concepts into formats that are easily digestible but more empowering than the typical investment thesis. Her newsletter has been featured as the Top Newsletter in Finance on popular newsletter platforms and she aims to bring her ideas to Seeking Alpha as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DUOL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DUOL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DUOL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News