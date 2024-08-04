carterdayne

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TLT) just had its best week in 2024 and is over 7% higher in just two weeks. This acceleration phase has been slowly setting up and in my last article in mid June I concluded, "Bullish evidence from technical analysis and fundamental reasons suggest bonds are poised for gains as the economy slows and the Fed leans towards cuts."

All that was needed was a catalyst, and this week it came.

A Major Shift

The narrative for bonds took changed significantly this week for two reasons.

Firstly, the July FOMC meeting shifted the Fed's focus from "inflation risks" to "the risks to both sides of its dual mandate." In other words, the labour market merits its attention. This wasn't a massive surprise as Chair Powell has warned several times that further softening in the labour market would be undesirable. We have all seen the data getting weaker. Even still, this is confirmation of a major change for bonds, one which is illustrated well by Canada and the BoC who have cut twice already in response to jobs/growth concerns and may cut once more before the Fed moves on September 18th. For a G7 central bank to cut three times before the Fed have even made their first cut shows just how serious this could be.

Cutting in response to inflation returning to the 2% target and cutting in response to an unravelling economy are two very different things. The former could see two or three cuts and a pause to monitor the effects. The Fed could take things at a steady pace so there is no chance inflation bounces back.

On the other hand, growth concerns and increasing unemployment could require many more cuts to bring the situation under control. The Fed revised their estimated long-term neutral rate to 2.8% in their June meeting. This is where rates are though to be neither restrictive or a stimulative. If the Fed really need to help the economy, they may need to cut to below this rate. Additionally, if the economy is slowing markedly, there is unlikely to be any inflationary pressures to worry about to moderate the cutting cycle.

Confirming the Concerns

The second major change for bonds was set up by the first. With the Fed shifting focus to the labour market, Friday's NFP ballooned in importance. The figures were terrible. Non-farm payrolls grew just 114k, plus there were 29k of downward revisions to the past two months. Wage growth came in at only 0.2% MoM, and the working week contracted to 34.2 hours. But perhaps most concerning of all, the unemployment rate rose to 4.3% which is nearly a whole percent above the cycle low of 3.4% struck last year.

Concerning as these figures were, they may get a lot worse. Once the yield curve inserts, there tends to be a delay before a recession hits. Unemployment tends to stay low, steadily rises and then accelerates. It may now have started the acceleration phase and rates are starting to reflect this. At the end of last week, markets were assigning a 72% probability of rates in the 3.25-3.75% at the April '25 meeting.

April '25 Meeting Expectations (CME Fedwatch)

Just one month ago, markets expected a rate of 4.25-4.75% at the same meeting.

A Positive for TLT

Markets made a logical reaction to last week's news flow. Yields dropped, as did the US dollar and stocks. TLT had a particularly strong move and is approaching the December 2023 high of 100.5.

TLT Daily Chart (Tradingview)

TLT is a volatile fund due to its duration of 17 years. It is ideal for trading the shifting backdrop and behaves well technically. The chart above suggests it can reach $100-100.5 and then should consolidate for another leg higher towards $109.

Additionally, TLT pays a decent dividend of 3.66% and the distributions have been rising as older maturing bonds are replaced with new higher coupons.

Dividend History (Tradingview)

TLT "invests in U.S. dollar denominated fixed rate U.S. treasury securities with remaining maturity of greater than or equal to twenty years." (iShares). 20Y bonds have slightly higher yields than those either side.

UST Yield Curve (UST Yield Curve)

There remains a good case for buying and holding TLT into at least 2025.

Risks

The big risk is the recent move is an overreaction and retraces. Labour market data may stabilize and even strengthen, in which case some of the cuts that have been priced in could be priced out again. TLT should have support in the $94 area, but if this were to break, a return to the July low of $89.82 could materialize.

I do think TLT can still rally again even if the above scenario unfolds. "Higher for longer" expectations for rates are very unlikely to make a complete comeback.

Conclusions

TLT just posted its best week all year. The Fed's shift in focus to the labour market followed by very weak jobs data have changed the situation for bonds. The market now expects much lower rates in 2025 as cuts in response to growth concerns are likely to be more aggressive. This is good news TLT which looks set to challenge the $100-100.5 area and even $109 later this year.