HeliRy

Note:

I have covered Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two months ago, I downgraded shares of Teekay Corporation after a major rally in the shares had narrowed the discount to net asset value ("NAV") considerably.

Since that time, the company's stock price has decreased by more than 20% mostly due to weakness in shares of its main consolidated subsidiary Teekay Tankers (TNK).

Yahoo Finance

While Teekay Tankers reported a solid quarter last week, the company's approach to shareholder capital returns remains underwhelming, to say the very least.

Following several quarters of very strong cash generation, Teekay Tankers has not only repaid all debt obligations but also accumulated a $427.5 million cash position equivalent to $12.45 per common share.

However, the company's quarterly cash dividend is a measly $0.25 which I consider borderline insulting for shareholders.

Granted, Teekay Tankers' aging fleet will require renewal in the not-too-distant future, but with operating cash flow likely to exceed $500 million this year, the board of directors would be well-served to adopt a more shareholder-friendly capital allocation approach.

Besides these self-inflicted issues, tanker stocks have been under pressure as of late as market participants remain wary of a potential Israel-Hamas ceasefire (albeit chances appear to have decreased after recent events).

In addition, renewed recession fears have resulted in a broad market selloff last week, with energy and shipping stocks particularly impacted.

With Teekay Corporation owning 28.8% of Teekay Tankers' common shares, the company's stock went down in tandem with Teekay Tankers.

In fact, Teekay Corporation's shares have performed even worse than Teekay Tankers, thus resulting in the company's discount to NAV widening above the long-standing 10% to 20% range:

Company Press Release / Regulatory Filings / Yahoo Finance

While the unnecessary and costly dual listing structure as well as uncertainties regarding management's future capital allocation decisions certainly warrant a small discount to NAV, I consider 20%+ as excessive, particularly given the fact that the company is debt-free and only has two major assets, the above-discussed stake in Teekay Tankers and a massive $328.4 million cash position.

At least in my opinion, Teekay Corporation should divest its small marine service operations, distribute its cash to common shareholders and ultimately merge into Teekay Tankers but, admittedly, there's little incentive for Teekay Corporation's management to eliminate its well-paid jobs.

Over the past two years, Teekay Corporation has repurchased more than 10% of outstanding shares, but largely abstained from additional buybacks year-to-date.

However, with the discount to NAV at its highest level in recent quarters, I consider a near-term resumption of share repurchases as likely, which should provide renewed support to the stock price.

With the outlook for mid-sized crude tankers remaining constructive, I am upgrading Teekay Corporation's shares from "Hold" to "Buy".

Teekay Tankers Presentation

Risk Factors

With Teekay Corporation's stock price tied to the performance of Teekay Tankers, a weakening environment for crude tankers would negatively impact the investment thesis.

As discussed above already, there's also the risk of Teekay Corporation's management deploying the company's large cash position for fundamentally questionable or overly expensive acquisitions.

Lastly, a surprise end of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea or the lifting of sanctions imposed on Russia would be considered negative by market participants.

Bottom Line

In recent months, Teekay Corporation's stock has performed even worse than its main consolidated subsidiary, Teekay Tankers.

As a result, the company's discount to net asset value has widened above its long-standing 10% to 20% range.

Given the positive tanker market outlook in combination with the potential near-term resumption of share repurchases, I am upgrading Teekay Corporation's common shares from "Hold" to "Buy".