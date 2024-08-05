ISerg

Looking past headlines is not an easy thing to do, as we often get bombarded with doom and gloom from mainstream media outlets. This includes the so-called retail apocalypse in the pre-2020 years, when some believed that online shopping on Amazon (AMZN) was going to make in-person shopping go the way of the dodo.

That did not come true, as Class A mall owner Simon Property Group (SPG) and shopping center owner Kimco Realty (KIM) are now trading at or above where they were in pre-pandemic times.

This brings me to office REIT Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE:KRC), which I last covered in July of last year, highlighting its quality property profile and deep undervaluation with more than its fair share of risks priced into the stock.

The market has responded in kind, with the stock giving investors a 14.4% total return since my last piece, which is not bad over a 13-month timeframe. In this article, I revisit KRC and discuss why it remains undervalued for income and value investors at present, so let's get started.

Why KRC?

Kilroy Realty is a U.S. West coast focused office REIT. It's been around for over 70 years and was led by long-time CEO John Kilroy before he retired at the end of last year. As shown below, KRC's properties are located in tech hubs along the west coast like Greater Seattle, SF Bay Area, Southern California, and it has a growing presence in Austin, Texas, which has been a destination for tech companies in recent years.

KRC continues to feel the effects of the downturn in office use since 2020. This is reflected by occupancy declining from 87% in the prior year period to 84% as of Q2, 2024. FFO per share declined by 7.6% YoY to $1.10 and down by $0.01 on a sequential QoQ basis, as a result of lower occupancy.

There are positive signs, however, that KRC's occupancy decline is turning the corner as tenants fly to high quality properties with amenities, as is the case with KRC's relatively young portfolio compared to the office sector. In particular, management saw leasing momentum during both the second quarter and into the current third quarter in progress, as reflected by comments during the recent conference call:

Over the last 60 days, we've been particularly encouraged by a number of discussions with potential new tenants, with space requirements over 100,000 square feet. In addition, recent high-profile return to work announcements by major employers and a new found focus on the enforcement of new and existing mandates underscores the recognition that in-person connection is critical to the long-term success of both employees and organization. In San Francisco, total tenant demand in the market has doubled over the course of the last 18 months, and leasing volumes are slowly but consistently improving, supported by growing demand for many new-to-market tenants, including those in the AI sector.

As a result of this trend, management raised the same store cash NOI guidance for the full-year from a loss of 4.25% previously to a loss of 3.5% at the midpoint of the range. In addition, FFO per share guidance was raised by $0.04 from the previous target to $4.26.

Beyond 2024, I do see a path for KRC to retake its 2023 FFO per shares of $4.62 with continued recovery in the office sector and with new developments as KRC pivots toward the fast-growing life sciences category, with $1.7 billion in in-process developments. This includes KRC's Oyster Point project in South San Francisco, which is garnering interest from multiple early-stage life sciences companies.

Meanwhile, KRC's balance sheet is supported by BBB/Baa2 investment grade credit ratings from S&P and Moody's. It also has $1.9 billion in liquidity and a reasonably safe debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.2x, with no debt maturities through the end of this year.

Importantly for income investors, KRC currently sports a 6.4% dividend yield. The dividend is well-covered by a 51% payout ratio, leaving plenty of retained capital to fund developments and deleverage the balance sheet. KRC has paid an uninterrupted dividend since 2009 and while dividend growth has been lacking since 2022, it could resume after occupancy stabilizes and improves.

KRC remains attractive, especially after the price drop along with the market over the past week, at the current price of $33.80 with a forward P/FFO of just 8.0x, sitting far below its historical P/FFO of 17.2, as shown below.

KRC also trades at a discount to another Class A office REIT, BXP, Inc. (BXP), formerly known as Boston Properties, which carries a P/FFO of 9.5x. At KRC's current discounted valuation, the market is pricing in a no-growth future for the REIT, which I don't believe to be the case, considering its stabilizing fundamentals and early signs of a rebound.

Sell side analysts who follow the company estimate that KRC will return to growth in 2026 with a 5.6% increase in FFO per share. Over the long run, I believe that KRC can achieve at least a mid-single digit FFO per share annual growth rate, considering its in-demand properties and lack of new supply in recent years, benefits of which take time to realize. As such, KRC appears to be highly appealing at the current price.

Risks to the thesis include the potential for a 'hard landing' in the economy, as the economy added fewer jobs in July than previously expected. This could lower demand in the near term and push out the recovery time for KRC. In addition, KRC could see its cost of capital rise should interest rates remain high due to stubborn inflation.

Investor Takeaway

Kilroy Realty remains a compelling investment with its high-quality, tech-centric office properties along the U.S. West Coast, continued undervaluation, and high dividend yield. Despite ongoing challenges in office space demand, KRC has shown signs of stabilizing occupancy and increasing leasing momentum, particularly in high-demand sectors like AI and life sciences.

With a solid balance sheet supported by investment-grade credit ratings, and a well-covered 6.4% dividend yield, KRC is attractively priced at a significant discount to its historical valuation and peers. While near-term risks include potential economic downturns and high interest rates, they appear to be more than baked into the share price, presenting income and value investors with potentially strong total returns from here.