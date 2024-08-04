ValleraTo/iStock via Getty Images

Markets play out themes on long timeframes. That is essentially what allows the patient to win out. That is also what destroys the income chasing mentality. In the latter case, the peanut gallery often smiles with each dividend and gleefully points out that if things were bad, they wouldn't actually pay the same dividend. What is missed in all of this is that the ruin is, almost always, slow. Which brings us to our protagonist, BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP). We wrote on it recently and told people what we really thought.

We rate BrightSpire Capital, Inc. stock as a Strong Sell and think any bounce should be sold into.

Source: 13% Yield But Negative Total Returns Since 2018

The call was perfect so far. Thanks to more bullish views, the stock rallied sharply and gave investors that rally to exit. The stock got reacquainted with reality as the results were declared, and the dividend was cut.

We go over the results and tell you how you make the most income by avoiding stocks like this.

Q2-2024

BRSP, like most other REITs engaged in this space, put out its distributable earnings up front and center. This came in at 22 cents. The glee of the 20 cent dividend being covered was short-lived, as they cut it to 16 cents.

BRSP Q2-2024 Presentation

Why did that happen? Well, as always, mortgage REITs give you the real news in the GAAP section. An area that investors have been repeatedly ignoring in lieu of glancing at the adjusted earnings. The GAAP showed a massive loss of 53 cents a share. We say massive as that is more than 3 quarterly dividends.

BRSP Q2-2024 Presentation

Book value got crushed and dropped even more than that.

BRSP Q2-2024 Presentation

Some of that came from real estate depreciation as BRSP continues to take more and more properties under its wing. These are properties that the loan has been defaulted on, but BRSP has not got a buyer at the right price. So it operates these. But the bulk of the problems came from impairments and increase in CECL reserves.

BRSP Q2-2024 Presentation

Things got worse as the company got a "cash flow sweep" trigger, or a soft margin call in our parlance.

I highlighted this dynamic last quarter. This timing mismatch became a significant factor in the decision to reduce our quarterly dividend from $0.20 to $0.16 per share beginning in the third quarter of this year. A reduction in our dividend will preserve shareholder equity in the near term. This will also allow the company to be more deliberate in pursuing value-enhancing strategies within the existing portfolio as we work through watchlist and REO investments. More specifically, as it relates to our Norway investment, although the debt comes due in June of 2025, a cash flow sweep went into effect this month. As a reminder, this is a net lease property and the global headquarters of Equinor, the state oil company of Norway. Equinor has been evaluating their future office requirements. The options include remaining at our property, leasing and alternative building or constructing a new headquarters. For us to accomplish a sale or refinancing, we would need to be able to negotiate a lease extension beyond its current 2030 exploration. If Equinor decides to remain on our property under the current terms of the lease, the 5-year remaining term beyond the debt maturity is insufficient to refinance the property without a significant pay down of the debt.

Source: BRSP Q2-2024 Transcript (emphasis ours)

Outlook

Two quarters back, the bull parade was highlighting the dividend coverage of 1.4X.

For the fourth quarter, we reported GAAP net loss of $16.3 million or $0.13 per share, DE of $25.4 million or $0.20 per share, and adjusted DE of $35.9 million or $0.28 per share. Our dividend coverage for the fourth quarter was 1.4 times.

Source: BRSP Q4-2023 Transcript

If that number remotely had meant anything, then you should not have seen a cut two quarters later. It is remarkable that we have seen it after two quarters of the wildest animal spirits in the equity markets. So pay attention when something like this happens. While office remains at the forefront of the distress, we are seeing big developments in multifamily as well. Hotels likely are the main event in 2025 when the recession fully comes through.

BRSP Q2-2024 Presentation

To top it all, BRSP is all in on floating rates.

BRSP Q2-2024 Presentation

In its own case, this is a bad thing. Rate cuts will demolish the already whittled down cash flow.

BRSP Q2-2024 Presentation

BRSP is in deep trouble here, and that debt to equity went up another notch to 2.1x.

BRSP Q2-2024 Presentation

Last quarter it was 0.3X lower.

BRSP Q1-2024 Presentation

In the last two years, tangible book value has fallen by about $3.50 per share. Here is BRSP's presentation from 2022 arguing that it is undervalued because the stock is $3.58 below tangible book value.

BRSP Q2-2022 Presentation

Investors back then had the right idea of discounting this book value. At a minimum, the stock should trade substantially below tangible book until management can show signs of a turnaround.

Verdict

The math here is fairly simple. Below is the total return (inclusive of dividends) of BRSP. We have thrown in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as a comparative. While the latter is not risk-free, you generally don't see big losses on this ETF on any timeframe. See that 73% gap between the two?

Data by YCharts

That's your opportunity cost for wading into this junk. So for every one you get like this, you need to make up massive amounts in the other investments. The fact is that this simply does not happen in reality. Below we have shown in some of the plays we have criticized. The best of that group, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) has produced 24.13% over 6.5 years, or less than 4% compounded. The two beats were marginal, and we think even that will evaporate over the full cycle (as in after the recession).

Data by YCharts

Avoiding such companies is a great strategy. We can even show you what happens to a fund that follows a yield chasing strategy. Global X SuperDividend (SRET) does exactly that for its mission, and this is what it has produced.

Data by YCharts

We reiterate our Strong Sell on BRSP. The deterioration in tangible book value and the increase in debt to equity means that the risks have gone up, despite the drop in price.

