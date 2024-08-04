Tata Steel Limited (TATLY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2024 8:59 PM ETTata Steel Limited (TATLY) Stock
Tata Steel Limited (OTC:TATLY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Samita Shah - VP, Corporate Finance, Treasury and Risk Management
T. V. Narendran - CEO and Managing Director
Koushik Chatterjee - Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Satyadeep Jain - AMBIT Capital
Sumangal Nevatia - Kotak Securities
Kirtan Mehta - BOB Caps
Amit Dixit - ICICI Securities
Ritesh Shah - Investec
Indrajit Agrawal - CLSA
Amit Murarka - Axis Capital

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Tata Steel Analyst Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. All the attendees’ audio and video has been disabled from the back end and will be enabled subsequently.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Samita Shah. Thank you, and over to you, ma’am.

Samita Shah

Thank you, Kinshuk. Good morning, everybody. Good afternoon and good evening to others as well. On behalf of Tata Steel, I’m delighted to invite you all to this call today to discuss our results for the first quarter of FY ‘25.

I am joined by our CEO and MD, Mr. T. V. Narendran, and our ED and CFO, Mr. Koushik Chatterjee. We declared our results yesterday. There is a presentation as well on our website, which shares some more details about the financial and operating performance. I hope you had a chance to go through both.

Before I hand it over to them, I would just like to draw your attention to the fact that the entire today will be covered by the Safe Harbor Clause on page two of the presentation.

Thank you. And may I now request Narendran to make a few opening comments, please.

T. V. Narendran

Thanks, Samita. Good afternoon, everyone. I’ll make a few comments and then pass on to

