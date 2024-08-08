New York Mortgage Trust PFDs: Still Rated Hold As Riskier Than Other mREIT PFDs

J Studios

Introduction

Seeking Alpha asked me to update my feelings about the New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) preferred stocks, as my prior article was last January when the FOMC was putting rate cuts on hold. With most predictions saying a cut in September is almost certain and a second possible before 2025, then now would be a good time to lock in today's potential cycle peak in YOCs. This article updates the NYMT financials and will compare all four available preferreds:

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 6.875% PFD SER F ( NASDAQ: NYMTL

( New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 7.875% SER E PFD ( NASDAQ: NYMTM

( New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 8% RED D PFD ( NASDAQ: NYMTN

( New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 7% SER G PFD ( NASDAQ: NYMTZ

While each issue has pluses/minuses, overall, I am most comfortable maintaining and expanding my Hold rating for each NYMT preferred stock.

New York Mortgage Trust review

Seeking Alpha describes this mREIT as:

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. NYMT started in 2003.

The NYMT website lists these strategy points which they believe their strong Balance Sheet will allow for the superior market opportunities.

Maintain low portfolio leverage

Take advantage of proprietary opportunities across the single family and multifamily markets

Continue to grow a pipeline of high return asset opportunities in less competitive markets

Focus on assets that benefit from a high touch, active management approach to unlock value

It is important to note that the common shares incurred a 1-for-4 reverse split in March 2023. In my last review, I mentioned that NYMT was losing money in most quarters, which is still the case.

As of March 31, 2024, the allocation of capital had shifted from the 3rd quarter of 2023 resulting is much lower exposure to residential and multifamily loans, with new allocations to RMBS assets.

Key developments for that quarter were listed as such:

In the first box, note that the Book Value per share dropped over 9% from the prior quarter, not a warm-fuzzy for preferred stockholders.

Since 2021, the BV per share is down 40%! NYMT has cut dividends to common stockholders in half over the past year, too! Looking at the Balance Sheet, we see the Common Equity/Preferred ratio has dropped from over 3X to under 2X over the past two years. I like ratios over 5X.

seekingalpha.com Balance Sheet

Preferred Stocks review

The last two were both redeemed in 2021.

Factor NYMTL "F" NYMTM "E" NYMTN "D" NYMTZ "G" Issued 6/28/21 10/10/19 10/5/17 11/17/21 Size 5m 6m 5m 3m Coupon 6.875% 7.875% 8.000% 7.000% Call date 10/15/26 1/15/25 10/15/27 1/15/27 Price $20.80 $23.20 $20.99 $19.22 Yield 8.26% 8.49% 9.53% 9.18% YTC 16.08% 25.00% 14.33% 19.00% Floating formula 3mSOFR+6.13% 3mSOFR+6.69% 3mSOFR+5.696% NA Click to enlarge

All are cumulative, which holders were happy to know as the March '20 payment was delayed. None are eligible for the reduced tax rate and none have been rated. The following table from their SEC filing is not the clearest as to what the floating rate formula might be for any of the floating issues.

Two still were listed as using LIBOR, not SOFR. For the one where SOFR is listed, whether the rate includes the typical 26.161bps risk bump is unclear. I will assume it does and will add that amount to the two that still show LIBOR, which I will assume will switch over to SOFR.

Analysis

NYMTN provides the best YOC, slight ahead of NYMTZ. NYMTL has the lowest.

NYMTZ provides the highest possible YTC, with NYMTL placing second. The issuer did Call two preferreds in 2021 so that is a possibility.

For those wanting the longest Call protection, then NYMTZ and NYMTN are the better choices, neither eligible until 2027.

For the three with floating rates that start when callable, NYMTN has the longest life for today's YOC.

NYMTM offers the best YTC, assuming it is next January, but that means reinvesting when rates should be down, maybe by 100+bps.

If rates drop considerably, the fact that NYMTZ is fixed "guarantees" today's YOC, the others do not.

The floating formula indicating the greatest risk of being Called aligns with the Call dates. Expect NYMTL to be called first, which then would provide investors with a guide as to whether the rest might be Called.

Unless SOFR drops to near 1%, NYMTZ would be the least likely to be Called.

Conclusion

Amongst these four choices, NYMTZ offers the best combination of YOC, Call protection, and least affected by falling interest rates. That said, I still would rate it only as Hold due to the poor economic performance of NYMT and its very low coverage ratio in case things really go downhill.

Portfolio strategy

We are now almost a year past when the experts said the FOMC would start lowering interest rates. On the plus side, that does mean we are a year closer to it happening. Also, that delay did not hurt three of the four issues in terms of price over the past year.

seekingalpha.com charting

Since the end of the first quarter, NYMTN has not followed the other NYMT preferred stocks higher, which helps explain it having the best yield and possible trading opportunity for capital gains if it catches up to the others.

Investors looking for mREIT issued preferred stocks have lots to pick from. My last article reviewed those issued by the Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM). It shows the trade-off facing investors. The RITM preferreds offer more default protection, but investors get a lower YOC and YTC values.