Roman Tiraspolsky

Dear readers/followers,

I'm a long-time and long-term investor in the telco sector. Over 15% of my portfolio is invested in communications companies of various kinds, mostly telecommunications or telecommunications-adjacent sort of businesses. Telenor (OTCQX:TELNF) (OTCQX:TELNY) is one of the largest positions here, and I have a cost basis of around 101 NOK seen from the native ticker TEL, on the Norwegian market.

In this article, we're going to look at the results for 2Q24 and see what upside the company can offer. This is relevant because the company has actually seen a material upside in its share price, and we're now above 130 NOK/share. I have not bought company shares at this price in several years, and while the implied yield of 7.25% is still good enough, the question is what sort of upside we see.

Do we still have a 15% annualized at this price, or are we seeing the potential for a "less good" upside going forward?

Telenor is one of the largest Scandinavian telcos. It has A-credit, less than 50% long-term debt/cap, and one of the most competitive offerings and infrastructure networks in all of Scandinavia. Also, adding to this, Telenor has managed to outperform in secondary segments - specifically Asia. And these segments are something where many other telcos, including Telia, (OTCPK:TLSNY), have actually failed in the past.

So in this article, we'll see if the company's valuation and trends can still be considered to be worth it at this time.

Telenor - An upside requires good results as well as forecasts.

Telenor is in the midst of shutting down nationwide legacy systems and infrastructures, and this shows in the company's results. Over the course of YTD, Telenor has shut down no less than ~100 legacy systems already, with a target of #200 for the 2024 period. We're talking about the shutdown of networks.

In addition, it's working to transform its Nordic segment to better efficiencies and add synergies on the Asian market, with a continued focus on digital security. Cost programs and efficiency programs are what you see if you look at the current results - and our focus should at least in part be on this and on these.

Telenor IR

The benefits of such synergistic developments are, as I see them, relatively clear. The reduction of OE programs for the business will lead to cost savings, less workforce required, and which will in turn lead to OpEx declines, upwards of 1-2B for the longer term.

These changes are important because Scandinavia is a very mature market. While there will be a degree of churn between the three largest players, Tele2, Telenor, and Telia, the most that will likely happen is some slight movements - but profit will more or less be the same. The best I believe we can hope for is inflation-adjusted growth without much volume growth, and earnings growth, unless the company finds a way to make it more efficient (as it's trying to do here).

Volume growth and more significant bottom-line growth would instead be coming out of Asia, as you see below.

Telenor IR

Telenor has "tried" a few things, as you can see here. Pakistan is the latest geography that the company is exiting, and future focus is likely now to remain on Thailand, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, which all are showing good trends. From true, the company is now expecting dividend payments, which is what we investors have been waiting for some time here.

The 2Q24 financials, if we look at them with a cold, calculating eye, are not bad. Top-line growth of 4.5% is above peers and average, and EBITDA of 3.8% YoY in terms of growth is also good. CapEx/Sales remains above 15%, but is trending downward, and with the efficiency adds, we see a way for it to go down to below 15%.

Also, the company continues its tradition of being an FCF "minting machine". For the quarter, we're at 2.2B NOK, which means that we're moving towards Telenor being able to "mint" $1B of FCF on a run-rate, annualized basis fairly soon if things improve here.

There is further positivity to this when you realize that one of the reasons the OpEx is up is that costs in Asia are up (in the home geographies, they are actually flat). The group EBITDA growth is also driven by Nordics here, which means that the potential for growth from Asia is still very much there.

Telenor IR

The appeal of Telenor has always been the following to me.

We're talking a very stable home base of Norway with Nordic nations added, which allows for plenty of stable FCF, which in turn allows Telenor to invest plenty of capital in somewhat higher-risk projects. That's also exactly what it has been doing in investing in Asia. Given the company's stable base, this has been done without putting any significant strain on the A-rated balance sheets. The company is also moving forward with several synergistic mergers in Asia, designed to unlock value. With Telia out of the game in Asia and EMEA and Tele2 focused on the Baltics, which are growing but not as much, Telenor remains the sole Scandinavian Telco that works with Asia and does so well.

That is a significant upside. The resulting mergers from the company's synergy-seeking measures have created market-share leading players in those nations, as you can see above.

Some analysts would like to see Telenor divest some of the more noncore Asian operations - me, I say that Telenor should be careful here. I agree on the Pakistan divestment, but wouldn't want to see more immediately here because I believe the remainder has significant value.

Provided you can handle the volatility that the Asian operations bring to company results, this shouldn't really be a huge issue to you. If considered fairly, I say that Tele2 is a better capital allocator than Telenor, especially with the former's purchase of former Com Hem. This was an absolute masterstroke that Telenor has not yet been able to show. But even when putting Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) in context here, with its undoubtedly poor record of capital allocation, all of these three players remain fundamentally attractive to me at the right price.

This has to do with very solid dividends, but above all, mission-critical infrastructure across 2-3 nations.

It's for that reason, coupled with dividend, coupled with double-digit upside, that I say that Telenor is an "easy" buy at the right price.

Let's look at the current valuation.

Telenor Valuation - Plenty to like, but the upside is down to 13% per year at most until 2026E.

Since my last article, which you can find here, the company has outperformed the index. Given that we're above 130 NOK, this is a good time for an update of the fair-value estimate as well as the potential upside we can get from Telenor.

It's also a good time to do that here because for the first time in many years, as I can recall, the upside is now less than 15% per year. It's not a whole lot less - around 13.5% annualized at a conservative upside to my long-term PT of around 150 NOK. I've had this PT for a very long time.

But it still marks a difference. In my last article, I made it clear that the company was no longer cheap. I still say that there is upside enough here to "Buy" the company, but should the company go up even to a 133 NOK, I would move my rating to a "Hold", and start looking at an exit above or around that 150 NOK target.

The company has a respectable moat, given its position in Norway as well as other nations - and the scale of its business. At the same time, the company's very established infrastructure requires a very high upkeep - resulting in a very high cost of capital. Maintaining such a network is never cheap.

I believe that Telenor can at most be forecasted, even with its Asian operations, to generate top-line growth of 5-6% per year. The result of the merger in Thai/Malaysia will provide cash flow clarity, but no more than that - because you also have to take Asian FX into account, which isn't exactly historically stable.

Telenor is great due to a 40%+ EBITDA margin, which for Telcos is "up there". That is also why I'm very willing to "Hold" here, even should the company's share price rise. The company can also be considered one of the most volatile Scandinavian telcos due to exposure to Asia.

Normalized P/E at this time is around 12x. This is to be put next to a normalized P/E of around 16x on a 5-year basis, and around 16 on a 20-year basis. The normalized P/E for Telenor is therefore 16x.

Forecasting at 16x P/E, the company has an annualized upside here of around 13% per year, of which around half is the company's current dividend. The upside is therefore much more muted than before. I still think it's good enough, but I also say there are other higher-yielding investments providing excellent returns outside of Telenor.

My PT for the longest time has been 150 NOK. I'm not changing that. It implies around a 15x P/E forward valuation multiple, which is conservative enough for me.

TELNF is the ADR we're looking at here. Because it's a 1:1 SHARE ticker, you can FX-translate the price directly, which means that my USD target for TELNF is around $13.7 here, which still offers a decent enough upside.

Risks?

Risks for Telenor - Mostly the Asian volatility

Don't expect all that much to change on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The risk here will remain the factors associated with the Asian markets. Both FX and the volatility in the political situation there. There's also the fact that regulators could, and have in the past, increase market competition through encouragement, which could work against Telenor.

And as to political instability, you only need to look at what happened to Telenor's Myanmar operations. They were fully impaired in -21 due to the political coup, and this has remained an overhang on the stock for some time since. Now, Thailand and Malaysia are not Myanmar, but they are not as stable as Telenor's home nation either.

So, there are the risks I currently see to the stock.

Thesis

I view Telenor as one of the best telcos in all of Europe, based on its fundamentals and markets. Safer than Orange, and safer than Tele2/Telia. Perhaps Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) might be as safe, but less than half the current yield.

Based on this safety and this yield as well as this upside, I'm marking this company as a "Buy" and considering it with a PT of 150 NOK/share. I am still not lowering my PT here as of 2024. The target for the ADR is $13.7/share here as of August of 2024.

my PT here as of 2024. The target for the ADR is $13.7/share here as of August of 2024. I believe the right way to invest in the business is native shares only, not ADRs. The native share trades on the Oslo Share exchange under the symbol TEL, and I would not invest in any Norwegian company except by buying the native share.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

I can no longer call the company "cheap" here, but it fulfills every other one of my investment criteria. if it were to rise above 133 NOK, I'd probably lower my rating to "Hold".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.