Morgan Stanley Direct Lending: Brand Name BDC Yields 10% With Defensive Portfolio

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
4.96K Followers

Summary

  • BDCs are attractive to income investors due to high distribution requirements.
  • Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund recently did an IPO and offers a 9.9% market yield.
  • MSDL has a defensive portfolio, strong financial position, and potential for growth, but faces risks from economic slowdown and market competition.

Headquarters of Morgan Stanley at night in New York City, USA

J2R/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Several holdings in my Income Compounder portfolio include BDCs, which are attractive to income investors like me due to the requirement for them to distribute 90% of taxable income each year when they are registered as

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
4.96K Followers
Now retired, I am an income-oriented investor seeking high yield income to support my lifestyle in retirement.I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for mostly dividend paying income stocks and funds (BDCs, REITs, CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my pension and Social Security. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSDL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSDL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSDL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News