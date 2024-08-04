Robert Way

For Citigroup (NYSE:C) (NEOE:CITI:CA), this is not a repeat of the 2008/2009 financial crisis, nor is it your mother's Citigroup either. The U.S. G-SIB banks such as Citi, JPMorgan (JPM), and Bank of America (BAC) are exceptionally well-capitalized and liquid, and their risk exposures are substantially more benign compared with pre-GFC downturns. In a sense, the post-Dodd-Frank regulatory regime de-risked the large banks to a large extent.

Make no mistake about this, I am quite certain Citi (as the most beta-sensitive G-SIB bank) is likely to be sold off disproportionately in a market drawdown, but investors should see this as an opportunity to purchase Citi securities at distressed valuations and consider employing more aggressive options strategies.

The key takeaway, however, is that Citi (and its large U.S. peers) are exceptionally resilient.

In this article, I will provide some insights on how a U.S. recession may impact Citigroup's various businesses and what investors should be focusing on.

Citigroup operates through 5 distinct divisions:

Services which include Treasury and Trade Services ("TTS") and Security Services ("SS") Markets which comprise FICC and Equity trading Banking that includes debt and equity capital markets as well as advisory (e.g., M&A advisory) Wealth comprising of Citi global wealth management division U.S. personal banking, which includes U.S. credit cards as well as retail banking.

How Does A Recession Impact Citigroup?

By and large, the impact will likely include the following:

Interest rates are expected to decline and trigger the Fed's reaction function to cut rates (perhaps deeply). This will adversely impact Net Interest Income ("NIM"). Expect loan losses to spike higher and for Citi to increase its reserves. Increased trading volatility in both equity and fixed income.

Citi discloses in its 10-Q a projection (based on a static balance sheet) reflecting its sensitivity to interest rates:

Citi Investor Relations

As a point of illustration, under scenario 6 of 100 basis point parallel shift down in interest rates, Citi's pre-tax income is expected to reduce by ~$1.6 billion. Note that the U.S. rates only contribute $262 million whereas other currencies, predominantly the Euro, GBP, and JPY deliver the rest. It is unlikely that all currency rates would head in the same direction and magnitude at the same time, still, this projection by Citi illustrates the direction of travel which is negative. Paradoxically, in such a scenario, Citi will likely benefit from a boost to its capital ratios by an increase of $858m due to AOCI attributed to unrealized gains on its securities portfolio. The other point to keep in mind is that this is a static balance sheet analysis, and one would expect Citi to mitigate the downside by repositioning its liquidity portfolio as well as adjusting pricing strategies.

On the positive side, one would expect increased activities in the Banking division through higher debt and equity capital markets issuances as well as M&A advisory. For example, lower rates tend to incentivize companies to issue bonds and other securities given the lower cost of financing.

Increased loan losses are usually a concern for banks in a recession. For Citi, the main risk is in its U.S. card loans whereas its corporate lending exposure is mitigated by lending to predominantly investment-grade multinational companies, hedged and/or collateralized lending. Citi, unlike its regional banking peers, has very little CRE exposure.

Citi Investor Relations

As seen above, for its U.S. cards portfolio, Citi has reserved under the CECL methodology (upfront recognition of lifetime losses) ~8.1% of end-of-period loans. This is rather conservative provisioning and is based on an expected unemployment rate of ~5%. In a recession, the unemployment rate may climb well above 5%, and it is expected that Citi will need to build further reserves in such an event.

On the positive side, Citi markets trading businesses in FICC and Equities will benefit from the inevitable market volatility (such as the one we have seen in the last few days). During inflection points in the economy, market participants tend to reposition their portfolio positioning, resulting in increased fixed-income flows where a spiking VIX benefits the trading banks' market marking activities. The banks' bond inventory is also typically marked up as well due to lower rates. The gains on the market trading side often offset (to a large extent) the additional credit reserving on the consumer loan portfolio.

How Do I Trade Citi?

I have been doing this for over a decade. In such a drawdown, Citi's valuation can fall (temporarily) to around 0.5x tangible book value (TBV) which is quite detached from a fundamental valuation perspective. In my playbook, this is the time to play offense and buy long-term call options.

The key point of the thesis, Citi is unlikely to suffer a permanent loss of capital. In other words, this is a temporary drawdown, likely driven by algorithms or some other market or technical reason that has very little connection to the intrinsic value of the stock.

Final Thoughts

The narrative in the market appeared to have changed within days, from a soft landing to a growth fear and a recession. Some in the market suggest this is a Fed policy error and Mr. Powell is late once again.

I do not have a crystal ball, but I have sensed that this market has a feel of a late cycle. I am in the camp that a vanilla recession will probably ensue, and thankfully the Fed has plenty of firepower to counter it.

When it comes to Citi, I am quite confident that it is exceptionally resilient and should benefit from its diversified business model, as I highlighted in this article.

I do expect the markets to be increasingly volatile and Citigroup to disproportionately feel the brunt of it (as it usually does!). To me, this will be the signal to go on the offense once again.

My (conservative) valuation of Citigroup by 2026 is $80. This reflects a valuation of 0.8x 2026 TVB of $100. This conservative valuation assumes that Citi will only deliver ~10% ROTCE by 2026 compared to management guidance of 11% to 12%.

As such, I remain very bullish and will add to my position with further market dislocations.