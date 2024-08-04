Citigroup: A Recession Is An Opportunity

Aug. 04, 2024 11:27 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C) Stock, CITI:CA Stock
Summary

  • Citigroup and other U.S. G-SIB banks are well-capitalized and resilient, not facing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.
  • A U.S. recession may impact Citigroup through declining interest rates, increased loan losses, and higher trading volatility.
  • Despite potential challenges, Citigroup's diversified business model and conservative provisioning make it a resilient investment opportunity during market drawdowns.
  • Citi will likely sell off disproportionately, with share price well below intrinsic value. This will be the time to play offense.

Citibank company headquarters office building

Robert Way

For Citigroup (NYSE:C) (NEOE:CITI:CA), this is not a repeat of the 2008/2009 financial crisis, nor is it your mother's Citigroup either. The U.S. G-SIB banks such as Citi, JPMorgan (JPM), and Bank

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
10.41K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C, JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

