Nexi S.p.A. (NEXPF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.19K Followers

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCPK:NEXPF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Paolo Bertoluzzo - Group CEO
Bernardo Mingrone - Group Finance, Strategy, and Transformation

Conference Call Participants

Justin Forsythe - UBS
Aleksandra Arsova - Equita
Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan
Orson Rout - Barclays
Sebastian Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux
Hannes Leitner - Jefferies
Alexander Faure - BNP Paribas
Aditya Buddhavarapu - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. This is the chorus call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Nexi First Half 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Paolo Bertoluzzo, of Nexi. Please go ahead.

Paolo Bertoluzzo

Thank you. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to our call for the results for the first half of 2024. As usual, I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, our CFO; and Deputy GM, Stefania Mantegazza, is leading our Investor Relations activities and a number of other colleagues that may help us in case we have very specific questions.

The program is very similar to the one that we had last time. So I will start by summarizing the key messages then we will deep dive on a topic that we believe is particularly relevant for next year, but most importantly for our investors and for the market. This time, we will deep dive on our cash acceleration formula in our capital allocation strategy.

Remember, last time, we did guide on our strategy on software and payment integration, this time we've chosen this topic instead. Then I will hand over to Bernardo that will take us through results, and we will all come back for our Q&A session to answer to

