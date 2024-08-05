praetorianphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Over the past four years, significant events such as the pandemic and ongoing conflicts have made investing seem daunting in a broader context. Long-term investing requires accepting volatility (Well demonstrated during the events of last week) as part of the process and sticking to systematic approaches (Ex: Dollar Cost Averaging)

However, downturns can significantly affect long-term investment returns, and it's well known that the primary threat to compounding capital is a drawdown on one's portfolio.

Starting Net Worth % Loss Ending Net Worth % Gain Needed to restore starting net worth $100,000 1% $99,000 1.01% $100,000 5% $95,000 5.26% $100,000 10% $90,000 11.11% $100,000 15% $85,000 17.65% $100,000 20% $80,500 24.22% $100,000 25% $75,000 33.33% $100,000 30% $70,250 42.35% $100,000 40% $60,000 66.67% $100,000 50% $50,000 100.00% $100,000 60% $40,000 150.00% $100,000 70% $30,000 233.33% $100,000 80% $20,000 400.00% Click to enlarge

While big drawdowns seem impossible if you are just holding the index, it has to be stressed that the index has become extremely "top-heavy" and there is skepticism about how long it can continue (especially with the valuations of these mega caps running much ahead of their earnings). Many indices are still down from their 2021-2022 highs, and a possible rollover of the mega-caps makes the current market quite fragile. There are multiple approaches to counter broad market-based risks.

1. With the risk-free rate at this level, investors can choose to stay in cash for a portion of their portfolio. This has the additional benefit of providing dry powder or capital to get back at an opportune time in the market.

2. Exposure to Gold typically encounters a lower drawdown than the overall market.

3. Exposure to quality uncorrelated assets.

The above approaches are definitely not comprehensive and while I employ all of the above strategies in my portfolio, it does not cover my favorite - Exposure through out-of-the-money put options which provide asymmetrical returns in the event of market drawdowns and serve as an effective hedge to my long exposure. I believe Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is one such name that has presented itself both as a strategic and a tactical opportunity to provide this type of exposure.

Bearish on Hilton and factors that support my view

Hilton's business is highly exposed to the economy

As a prominent global hospitality company that operates a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts in multiple countries, Hilton has a big presence in the United States. It generates revenue primarily through owned, leased, or managed hotels and fees from franchised properties. As such, the company's performance is influenced by consumer discretionary spending, which can be under threat through two possible scenarios.

1. Geopolitical instability that is present now and has been showing continuous signs of escalation that can affect travel trends.

2. Possible economic downturn that can significantly reduce both leisure and business travel, leading to decreased hotel bookings and lower revenues.

So if you have a bearish view of the economy going forward but want to stay invested, its past performance during market downturns could make a good case that it could potentially serve as a hedge.

Data by YCharts

Quantitatively, when we look at its beta (Measure of its volatility or sensitivity to market movements. It quantifies the relationship between the stock's returns and the returns of the overall market. A beta of 1 indicates that the stock moves in line with the market, while a beta greater than 1 suggests that the stock is more volatile than the market) we see that the 5Y Beta is approximately 1.3 which indicates the stock is more susceptible than the index to market movements. Therefore, if you are running a portfolio highly correlated to the index but have a bearish outlook overall, what I am going to dive into further in this write-up would be applicable for you.

Hilton's financials do not inspire confidence

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has shown strong annual revenue growth in recent years, particularly in 2021 and 2022, with growth rates of 51.72% and 53.65%, respectively. This was, of course, coming off the pandemic, which set a very low bar in terms of future growth. But the revenue growth in 2023 also continued to be robust at 16% and recent quarters have also shown strength in top line (Q1 YoY at 12%). Net income has fluctuated in recent quarters, but the overall direction has been positive and growing. EPS looks strong, and it's around the highest it's ever been for the stock, which is also aided by the fact that the company has been aggressively buying back its own stock. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, they repurchased 3.4M shares and spent approximately $700M returning capital to shareholders. All of this looks great at the outset.

But looking at the balance sheet is a different story. The company's shareholders' equity has been negative since 2019, and the negative equity has worsened significantly in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Basically, what it tells me is that the growth exhibited by the company is coming at the cost of its balance sheet, which does not inspire confidence. Interest expense has been steadily climbing, and the company currently has negative working capital, which has resulted in a negative working capital turnover ratio.

Data by YCharts

In its most recent quarter, the company issued another billion dollars in debt, with interest rates ranging from 5.8 - 6.1%. I am not the biggest fan of this type of allocation of capital where debt is raised to pay dividends and buyback stock (which props up EPS) but shareholders equity is continuously declining and negative! I believe this only provides a sugar high and is a classic case of short-term gain over long-term sustainability. What would happen if economic conditions worsen and revenues and/or earnings don't look as good anymore?

Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked - Warren Buffett

Hilton is overvalued and valuation is overly optimistic for the future

Hilton currently scores a valuation grade F on Seeking Alpha, and its Price to Earnings trades at 44x, more than double the sector median. The high valuation shows that investors are highly optimistic about the company's earnings and growth prospects.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation is also high when compared historically. Percentile rank shows that PE was lower than its current levels more than 80% of the time (This is, of course, after you account for its high valuation during the Covid era. If you account only for the time when its operations were more normalized, percentile rank would shoot even higher)

Valuation Percentile Rank against 10Y history (Koyfin)

One good explanation for its valuation would be we are looking at trailing metrics. Forward PE drops significantly to around 30 times earnings, which reflects its outlook for the year. But this does not account for risks and during uncertain environments I always try to calculate valuation in a range of scenarios.

Valuation under a range of earnings (Author generated)

The bump in earnings indeed makes our Price to Earnings multiple look better, but any drop in earnings from here further inflates our multiple. In the unlikely but possible scenario (worst case) that earnings drop by 20% we see the multiple shooting beyond 50x. What we have generally seen in the markets is stocks continue to get priced higher based on forward multiple or optimism about the future or even based on a perceived brand, but anytime this is not realized the correction is swift and violent. In such a scenario, a correction of up to 50% from current levels cannot be ruled out.

Hilton's upcoming Q2 Earnings and earnings season so far

Management had laid out great expectations for 2024 and the next quarter in its Q1 earnings call. Net income is projected to be around $450M million for the quarter and for the full year, around $1.6B. This translates close to 10% growth for the comparable quarter and a 40% growth for the year!

Hilton's earnings estimates from analysts are showing consensus EPS of $7.1 and revenues of $11.28B. But revisions from the last three months are telling a slightly different story. The number of EPS down revisions for the upcoming FY end is more than up revisions and there is also a down revision for revenues.

Seeking Alpha

Could this suggest that analysts are expecting an economic downturn to affect a consumer discretionary stock like Hilton? Recent concerns from Wells Fargo lends some credence to this question.

2Q24 SPX earnings are coming in ahead of consensus, but the rate of sales beats is disappointing and consumer commentary has been mostly negative. When looking at large-caps 44% of the S&P 500 names have beat sales consensus estimates, which is well below the typical 60% rate. At the same time, small-caps, similar to large-caps are also beating less frequently on the top line. - Wells Fargo's Christopher Harvey

Risks to this Thesis

I am bearish overall and recommend a Sell on the stock. Additionally, I will be taking a short position on the stock through the use of put options. So, by nature, it comes with all the risks of holding and buying an option (You can lose your entire investment if it does not pan out within the time duration of the option). I am going long on puts and with the earnings coming out this week, if performance is in line or exceeds expectations, combined with the stock reacting positively (or even not reacting much at all) can severely bring down the value of the investment. Even with a bad earnings report, we could see the stock move higher for several reasons -

Management commits to a bigger buyback

The economy may not have much influence on Hilton as it caters more towards a higher end consumer and high-end consumers are less affected by recessions.

Bad quarter but positive outlook may impress the market.

However, since we will be buying long-duration, there could still be a slim chance of this working out as this stock has a Beta of 1.3, and significant market volatility could benefit us (I plan to hold or roll the puts depending on market reaction). If volatility picks up a lot before earnings, I may even decide to trim my position to get my capital back and let the rest of the position ride for "free".

Hilton Put Option Play and Closing thoughts

This is one of my many other tail risk plays. While this does not provide all the protection I need for my portfolio, it definitely forms a part of my overall tail risk or drawdown protection strategy. My last such coverage on Seeking Alpha provided at least 10x payoff, and I continue to have exposure here. Intel was another such exposure I had before going into earnings, although I could not cover it here on Seeking Alpha.

While buying this, a few things of note -

1. Deep OTM put options with at least 3 months to expiry have asymmetry but rely on high volatility or significant price correction to provide any real benefit (Payoff is significant in case my thesis works out and the price moves in my favor or implied volatility resets to a significantly higher value). I have exposure to contracts expiring on Oct 18 and Jan 17 at various strike prices ($160, $145, $135). Payoffs vary depending on the premiums paid and the move of the stock. Far OTM puts can potentially generate 10x - 50x the investment.

2. Sufficient Liquidity and volume to ensure the spread between bid and ask is reasonable

3. This strategy or modifications of this strategy (Ex: Shorter-dated puts such as Aug 16 or Sep 20 expiry and closer strike price) could also work for individuals with significant long exposure to Hilton or consumer discretionary sector in general and who want to protect themselves from any short-term downside.

It has to be stressed, that the implied volatility is higher than usual as earnings are imminent (Aug 7) and market participants are expecting a move in the stock (up to 10% moves could be priced-in for earnings). So if the stock moves up due to a favorable reaction to earnings, does not react, or even moves down, the premiums paid to the options could lose their entire value.

This is a bet on the stock gapping down significantly post the earnings announcement OR the stock moving down below the strike price before expiry as a reaction to the market also moving lower OR volatility in the market cascading to individual names such as Hilton in the consumer discretionary sector.