DHS: A Cheap Dividend ETF, Performance Not As Good

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
459 Followers

Summary

  • U.S. Treasury notes are below 4%, the Fed is expected to lower rates by 100 bps by year-end.
  • WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund offers an attractive valuation at 13x P/E ratio.
  • DHS is overweight in energy, financial services, and utilities; underperforming compared to growth-focused dividend ETFs.
Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

Amid growing concerns over a hard landing scenario following the latest set of weak economic indicators, U.S. two and ten-year Treasury notes are back below 4%. Now, expectations are that the Fed will lower rates by 100 bps by year-end. With lower rates and a

This article was written by

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
459 Followers
I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DHS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DHS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DHS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News