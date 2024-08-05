The High Yield Club: 2 Of My Favorites

Jonathan Kitchen

As my regular readers know, I’m not a prototypical high-yield investor.

I prefer dividend quality over dividend yield.

However, from time to time, I will venture out into "high-yield waters" in an effort to select stocks that meet my select quality standards.

So far, with the exception of stocks like Medical Properties (MPW), I’ve done well with my high-yield picks.

And today I will provide you with two of my favorites, both sporting yields close to 8%.

Ladder Capital (LADR): 7.9% Dividend Yield

Ladder Capital is a commercial mortgage REIT with $5.0 billion of assets consisting of loans ($2.6 billion), real estate ($1 billion), CRE securities ($480 million), and cash ($1.2 billion).

I like Ladder for its diversified components as well as the larger loan sizes that the company originates, around $25 million to $30 million in size. Also, Ladder does not originate construction loans and the weighted average loan size of the portfolio is 64%.

Ladder also has limited office exposure (17% of total assets) and these (office) buildings have a weighted average loan to value of 65%.

Another key differentiator for Ladder is the fact that the management team owns 11% of the company, which suggests meaningful alignment with investors.

As of Q2-24, Ladder has over $1.9 billion in liquidity with $1.6 billion in cash, which means that around 30% of the balance sheet is comprised of cash, so as the president, Pamela McCormack, said on the latest earnings call, the company “can now squarely focus on offense”.

Ladder also reduced debt over the last quarter, which has resulted in a modest adjusted and gross leverage of 1.4x and 2.2x, respectively. In addition, Ladder increased unsecured debt to 53% from 40% and grew unencumbered assets to $3.1 billion, or 62% of assets. As the CFO Paul Miceli explained on the latest conference call,

“With Moody's and Fitch just one notch away from investment grade, and now with a positive outlook on our corporate rating, Ladder is one step closer to achieving our long held goal of becoming an investment-grade company, which opens Ladder to the more accessible and broader investment grade bond market where we believe Ladder will ultimately achieve a more attractive cost of capital and enhance our return on equity to shareholders over time.”

In my last article (April 30th), I suggested that “LADR could conservatively return 15% over the next 12 months” and since that time, shares have returned 10%. Given the latest Q2-24 earnings results, I believe the company is still on track to outperform.

During the latest quarter, the company generated $40.4 million of distributable earnings ($0.31 per share) for return on average equity of 10.2%. The company did not record any specific impairments in the last quarter; however, it increased its CECL reserve by $5 million, bringing general reserves to $54 million.

According to the CFO, “the increase was driven by the continued uncertainty in the state of the U.S. commercial real estate market and overall global market conditions.”

While other mortgage REITs like Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) are being forced to cut their dividend, Ladder’s dividend remains well covered at 74% in Q2-24.

As seen below, Ladder trades at 9.2x (below the normal range of 10.5x) and the current dividend yield is 7.8%.

FAST Graphs

Interesting to see one analyst providing EPS in 2026 of $1.50. I would like to know how he came up with that figure, which is +18% above the consensus 2025 EPS estimate of $1.27. As shown below, we believe Ladder could return another 15% over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Altria Group (MO): 8% Dividend Yield

Altria has the highest yield in the S&P 500. Well, only if we ignore the 13% yield of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which saw its stock price drop by almost 60% year-to-date. But who knows how sustainable that yield is?

Unlike Walgreens, Altria has both a juicy dividend yield of 8% and a stock price that keeps making new all-time highs on a total return basis – including dividends.

TradingView

The chart below shows what Altria’s stock price looks like, excluding its dividend. That’s the “normal” stock price you usually see when checking stock prices on your computer or smartphone.

TradingView

The power of dividends is pretty amazing, isn’t it?

With that said, the stock price (excluding dividends) has been struggling for almost a decade, as Altria is dealing with tremendous pressure on domestic cigarette sales. Its former spin-off, Philip Morris (PM), does not have these issues, as it targets international markets.

Thankfully, the giant is turning its business around, benefitting from the successful integration of smokeless products like NJOY into its portfolio.

According to the company, NJOY's consumable and device shipment volumes have seen significant growth, with consumable sales increasing by 14.7% and devices by 80% in the second quarter.

Altria

Even better, the company has also secured FDA marketing granted orders for NJOY's menthol e-vapor products, making them the first and only products authorized by the FDA in this category.

Furthermore, the company’s growth also includes its nicotine pouch product line that sells under the “on!” brand name. According to the company, Helix Innovations, which is a subsidiary of Altria, has grown its shipment volume by 37% to 41 million cans in the second quarter.

Altria

Furthermore, the brand's new trade program and packaging updates have supported its market position, achieving an 8.1% retail share, as we can see below.

Altria

These numbers are great, especially if we include the tremendous competition from illegal e-vapor products and non-combustible alternatives. Since 2022, the usage of vapors has risen from 13.0 million to 18.6 million units (on a twelve-month basis).

Thanks to the company’s aggressive focus on these products, its financials are quite good, as it now projects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.07 to $5.15. That would be a decent improvement from $4.95 in 2023 – 3.2%, using the guidance midpoint.

This comes as the company continues to see secular declines in the use of “traditional” cigarettes, with an estimated industry decline of 8.5% over the past twelve months.

This is mainly pressured by macroeconomic headwinds of 4.1%, worse than the 2.5% secular decline rate the company sees in its industry.

Altria

In light of these headwinds, the company continues to dominate the premium cigarette market with its Marlboro brand. It had a retail share of 42% in the second quarter. Its market share of premium brands was almost 60%.

Hence, despite a 13% decline in reported domestic cigarette volumes, Altria achieved strong pricing realization, with net price increases of 9.9% in the second quarter and 9.3% for the first half of this year.

This pricing power, combined with a strategic focus on balancing investments in Marlboro and smoke-free alternatives, puts Altria in a good spot.

That’s terrific news for shareholders!

In the first half of this year, Altria returned $5.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. This was supported by a healthy leverage ratio of 2.1x, which was in line with the company’s 2x target. Total dividends accounted for $3.4 billion of the total distribution sum of almost $6 billion.

Currently, MO pays $0.98 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 7.7%, protected by an 80% payout ratio. It also comes with a five-year CAGR of 4.1% and a track record of more than 50 consecutive annual hikes, making Altria a Dividend King.

With that said, the stock price is taking off. As tech stocks are selling off and recession fears are rising, investors are taking shelter in high-quality dividend stocks like Altria.

Even after its most recent surge, the stock has a great valuation. Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect consistent annual EPS growth of 4%. Hence, even a 10x multiple would imply a 10-11% annual return (including its dividend). However, as its normalized P/E ratio is 14.0x, we expect much higher returns in the years ahead.

FAST Graphs

Long story short, Altria is back on track and in a terrific spot to deliver something investors are looking for: safety, quality, income, and an attractive valuation.

In Closing

Welcome to the high-yield club!

I hope you enjoyed this article, and I look forward to your comments below.

Let me know if you would like us to cover other high-yield names.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.