Perella Weinberg (NASDAQ:PWP) saw acceleration in the Q2 in line with emerging greenshoots in previous quarters when we last covered the company. Management was downplaying the results, and it would seem that it was driven by timing of deal closures, and things could decline sequentially into the next quarter. Commentary is consistent with the other advisors in our coverage, but PWP has managed an exceptional quarter. Things are being driven by advisory activity to strategics, restructuring and M&A, and not much is going on in the sponsor facing businesses, although it is improving. Europe is lagging the US a bit, and it's a big franchise for PWP. Europe tends to be a little more tempered than the US, though. However, at a significant dilution-based premium to a pick like Evercore (EVR), the value isn't so compelling. We just aren't keen either on betting on a fully fledged advisory recovery, although it is looking inevitable that revenues will come up.

Earnings

IS headlines (10-Q)

Revenues were up 64% in the Q2, while being up 26% in the first 6 months. Management comments on the matter were that they thought the Q1 undersold the level of activity and dialogue they were having with customers at that time, and that Q2 might be overselling the situation a bit.

An acceleration in revenues, particularly to this degree, is a little unusual for a company that is focused on large ticket advisory and has a meaningful sponsor facing business. It is also unusual as PWP has a relatively large European franchise, and while resilient, has been slower to recover compared to US M&A. Some tailwinds were evident. Restructuring and liability management activities are at solid levels due to maturity walls and higher rates. M&A in general performed well, and is a more rewarding market than sponsor facing markets, which are troubled by the lack of portfolio rotation in private equity. However, the extent of growth is due to the idiosyncrasies of a company of PWP's smaller scale, caused by the exact timing of transaction closures. The fact that closures moved into Q2 was less of a result of shortening timelines on deals, and more a mean reversion from a weaker Q1. Timelines on deals are still long.

Bottom Line

The forward-looking picture is relatively straightforward. Europe is lagging and has space to catch up to the US, offering some latent growth. Sponsor activity is up a little. In other coverage, we've been seeing the figure of around 15-20% growth YTD. But it is still at low levels and historically underrepresented in the mix. It is currently benefiting from LP pressure to exit investments and allow for redemptions, greasing the wheels for portfolio rotation. It has also benefited from outstanding demand for credit, even poor credit, despite macroeconomic concerns. But it will benefit much more than this when the wheels are veritably greased by better exit values fostered in a lower cost of capital environment. Rate cuts need to start actually happening for that. There is speculation of that coming, although we aren't confident until surveyed inflation expectations figures fall. Though, when they do eventually fall, a lot of drypowder comes into the market.

Some political factors were mentioned. Advisory shops are typically asked on their election views in election years. It was pointed out that there is a bipartisan issue of fiscal profligacy that could structurally increase rates. This is a concern, but it caps a still large upside, where PWP is only at the beginning of the inflection. This is a later concern of growth expectations. The other positive matter might be lighter antitrust regulation, which has been one of the primary factors slowing down transactions.

While revenue growth was strong in Q2, compensation and benefits rose massively. The ordinary compensation and benefits line grew in a way that would be expected given the revenue growth at an advisory shop, but the equity-based compensation is what has been driving the increase in expenses that have caused operating losses to widen. The reason for this is that certain share vesting programmes to partners from before going public have been accelerated. In general, the corporate structure of PWP means large non-controlling interests, now also translating to considerable dilution of the Class A shareholders as shares are vested in partner equity compensation programmes. Dilutive effects are massive, and could be quite high in the double digits (around 60%), reflecting now in the operating profit lines which will be negative for a while because of the quantum of dilution.

Dilutions (10-Q)

While headline multiples are similar to Evercore, but would be much higher considering major dilutive effects, it's not our favourite pick. Evercore also has more European exposure, which some might argue might be more primed for a pickup in results - although the US tends to be a more volatile market, so we're not sure about that case. In all, PWP is pretty expensive relatively and its Q2 results may be a slight fluke. We prefer Evercore or, even more, Lazard (LAZ).