On July 14th, we took a deeper look at a construction giant named Tutor Perini (TPC), that had been a beneficiary of the huge uptick in taxpayer financed infrastructure spending in recent quarters. We came away with that analysis, putting a Sell rating on the stock, as it seemed priced for perfection after a big rally. In addition, insiders have been big recent sellers of the stock. On Friday of last week, Tutor posted disappointing Q2 earnings, and the stock fell some 26% in trading to close out the week.

Today, we put Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the spotlight. This construction and materials concern has also benefited from a burst of infrastructure activity funded by taxpayer largess. The stock has doubled off its late October lows, and the company just reported its second quarter results this week. Can the rally continue? An analysis follows below.

Granite Construction is headquartered in California and operates through two segments: Construction and Materials. The materials segment produces aggregates, asphalt concrete, liquid asphalt, and recycled materials production for internal use in Granite's own construction projects as well as offering for sale to other customers. Its main presence is in California and the Pacific Northwest, but has expanded to other states (see footprint above). The Construction segment builds things like roads, dams, aqueducts, bridges, and rail lines. To get a feel for the kind of projects Granites bid for and delivers, one could look at some of the company's most recent contract awards (I, II, III). The Construction side of the business provides over 80% of overall revenues currently.

The stock currently trades for just over $69.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $3 billion. The company has grown both organically and via a series of strategic acquisitions in recent years. The latest being the purchase of Dickerson & Bowen, Inc. that will close in the third quarter. The acquisition added four asphalt plants and three sand and gravel pits to Granite's footprint.

Second Quarter Results:

Granite Construction posted its Q2 numbers on Friday before the opening bell. Revenues were up 20% on a year-over-year basis to $1.1 billion, besting the consensus by some $90 million. Construction revenues grew 22% from the same period a year ago, bolstered by new infrastructure projects. Materials sales grew a more modest 10%.

Granite Construction also delivered $1.73 a share in non-GAAP earnings per share, 34 cents a share north of analyst firm's mean estimate. Adjusted EBITDA grew to $130 million from $81 million in the same period a year ago. GAAP earnings came in at 76 cents a share, compared with a loss of 39 cents a share in 2Q2023.

Management left FY2024 revenue guidance unchanged other than bumping up the floor of the range by $100 million and now expects $3.9 billion to $4 billion in revenues in this fiscal year. Leadership also projects $130 million to $150 million in Cap Ex costs in FY2024.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Approximately 13% of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. There is little insider activity in this stock. Two insiders have sold just under $110,000 worth of equity collectively so far in 2024. Granite Construction ended the first half of this year with just over $375 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, according to the 10-Q filed for the second quarter. The company also listed long-term debt of $737 million as well. Leadership is focused on optimizing its gross debt to capital ratio to a range of 20% to 30% by paying down debt.

No analyst firms have chimed in yet following second quarter numbers hitting the wires. In early May, Goldman Sachs maintained their Sell rating on the stock, but did bump up its price target five bucks to $55 a share to reflect improved management guidance. A couple of weeks later, D.A. Davidson reiterated its Buy rating on the stock but did not offer up a price target. Those are the only analyst firm ratings I can find around Granite Construction so far in 2024.

Conclusion:

Granite Construction Incorporated made $3.14 a share in FY2023 on $3.51 billion in revenue. The current analyst firm consensus has profits rising nicely to $4.49 a share in FY2024 on $3.93 billion in sales. They project earnings of $5.12 a share in FY2025 on sales growth of seven percent.

The good news for Granite Construction shareholders is there is no hint of insiders selling off their stakes in the company like at Tutor Perini. The challenge for any kind of positive investment recommendation around GVA is around valuation. The stock trades at roughly 22 times trailing earnings and a more palatable 14.7 times forward earnings.

Macrotrends

Given construction/materials companies tend to be cyclical and have 'lumpy' earnings results, I prefer looking at valuation based on Granite's price to sales ratio. And by this measure, the stock is being valued at the very top of its 15-year range. Therefore, I would not chase GVA after its big rally since late October. The rise just looks a bit long in the tooth at this point.