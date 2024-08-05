wsmahar

Introduction

We last analyzed SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in August 2020. At that time, we pointed out that the long-term treasury yield was at its record low and hence higher downside risk. Since our last article, the treasury yield has climbed up sharply due to high inflation. As a consequence, SPTL's value has declined considerably. Even with the recent rebound in the bond market, SPTL still lost its value by nearly 40%. Since we are now in a very different environment than 4 years ago, it is time for us to provide our view and update.

ETF Overview

SPTL owns a portfolio of long-duration U.S. treasury bonds. The fund has a low expense ratio of only 0.03%. This is low relative to many other similar funds. For example, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has an expense ratio of 0.15% and Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT) has an expense ratio of 0.04%. SPTL's fund price has declined considerably between 2021 and 2023 due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike to combat inflation. However, this poor performance is about to over as inflation pressure eases and the economy weakens. Therefore, we see good upside potential from now on. Hence, we think it is a good time for bond investors to load-up SPTL and take advantage of its attractive 4.34% yielding bond interest.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

Some basics about SPTL

Let us review a few basic information about SPTL. The fund owns a portfolio of U.S. treasury bonds. As we know, the U.S. treasury is considered a safe asset. It is one of the best assets to own during economic turmoil, pandemic or rising geopolitical tensions. In past economic recessions such as the Great Recession in 2008/2009 and during the pandemic between 2020~2021, SPTL has done quite well relative to other types of bonds.

However, volatility can be quite high for SPTL. This is because, as SPTL's full name suggests, the fund basically invests in long-term U.S. treasury. For reader's information, longer duration bonds tend to have higher volatility than shorter duration bonds, and SPTL is not without exception. Below is a chart that compares SPTL with its short-term treasury peer fund, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS). As can be seen from the chart, SPTS has only experienced a decline in its fund price by 2.4%. In contrast, SPTL saw its fund price declined by 25.9% in the same period. This is because treasury bonds in SPTS's portfolio have an average maturity year of only 1.93 years. In contrast, treasury bonds in SPTL's portfolio have an average maturity year of 22.50 years. Therefore, SPTL is more sensitive to the change in rate than SPTS.

YCharts

SPTL sunk more than 40% from the peak to the trough between 2021 and 2023

Below is a chart that shows SPTL's fund price relative to the change in federal fund rate. As can be seen from the chart below, SPTL's fund price has a higher sensitivity to the change in federal fund rate. Therefore, SPTL's higher sensitivity to rate changes was the reason why it had declined by 41% from the peak to the trough. As we know, the Federal Reserve has increased its rates aggressively in 2022 due to very high inflation, and this has caused SPTL to decline sharply.

YCharts

SPTL may soon rebound

Fortunately, the decline trend is reversing thanks to easing inflationary pressure. This is favorable, as high inflation was the key reason why the Federal Reserve raised its rate aggressively in 2022. Now that inflation has slowed down considerably, further rate hike is not necessary. Therefore, the downside risk of owning SPTL is very low.

Besides lower inflation, we are also seeing signs that the economy is weakening. The unemployment rate in July has risen to 4.3% in July. This is the highest we have seen since October 2021 and much higher than the low of 3.4% in January 2023. It appears that the elevated rate environment that we are in right now is causing damage to the economy. Therefore, the Federal Reserve will likely have no choice but to start a new rate cut cycle. The longer they wait, the probability that the economy falls into a recession rises.

Trading Economics

A good time to own SPTL

We think this is a very good timing to own SPTL. As we have observed, a lower rate environment will typically cause SPTL's fund price to go up. In the unfortunate situation of an economic recession, SPTL's fund price will likely go up even more. Not only will the Federal Reserve have to cut the rate quickly, market fear will also cause capitals to flow out of equities towards bond markets. Since the U.S. treasury is one of the safest assets in the world, it will be a safe haven in economic turmoil.

While many people think a soft-landing is still possible, we think an economic recession is more likely. Below is a chart that shows the 10-year treasury rate minus 2-year treasury rate (yield curve) in the past 40 years. Shaded areas in the chart refers to periods of economic recessions. As can be seen from the chart below, the inversion of the yield curve has almost always preceded each of the economic recessions in the past. The yield curve has already been inverted since June 2022 and given the weak economic data we have now, we think an economic recession may soon happen. This should be good news for SPTL as lower rate will cause the rise in SPTL's fund price.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

How much will SPTL rebound?

In the bond market, a change in yield of 1% will typically result in a swing of about 10% if the remaining of the duration of the bond is 10 years. Since SPTL's portfolio of U.S. treasury has an average duration of about 22.5 years, a decline of about 1% in the yield can result in its fund price gain of about 22.5%.

Below is a chart that shows the 20-year treasury rate since 2009. Back in 2020, the 20-year treasury rate has fallen to about 0.8% but has typically remained in the range between 1.8% and 3.3%. In a mild recession or a soft-landing scenario, we think the 20-year treasury rate may fall to 3.3% and in a hard recession, the 20-year treasury rate may fall further, perhaps to 1.8%. Since the current 20-year treasury rate is 4.35%, a decline of about 1% in rate can still easily result in a price return of 20%.

YCharts

Investor Takeaway

As we have discussed in our article, SPTL has the potential to deliver price returns north of 20% whether in a soft-landing scenario or in an economic recession. Therefore, we think this is a good time to own SPTL, especially considering its low downside risk.