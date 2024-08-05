3 Overrated REITs To Avoid

ogichobanov

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

Investors are becoming interested in real estate investment trusts ("REITs") again.

Since the Federal Reserve began hiking their key policy rate in early 2022, the real estate sector (VNQ) has suffered a multi-year bear market.

But now, as you can see, REITs are coming back into vogue as the market can finally see the whites in the eyes of rate cuts. In fact, the market has now priced in a virtually 100% chance that the Fed will begin cutting in September and reduce the Fed Funds Rate 2-3 times in 25-basis point increments by the end of this year.

Interest rates are now coming down, which has increased the attractiveness of REITs compared to bonds for income investors.

That said, not all REITs are equally attractive. Some REITs are extraordinarily popular and will likely garner a meaningful share of investor capital in the coming months. But some of these popular REITs are overrated, in our opinion.

Let's discuss three of them.

1. Realty Income (O)

It is understandable why O is a beloved dividend stock. The REIT pays a monthly dividend and has grown that dividend every year for 29 consecutive years. That is an enviable track record worthy of praise.

But as the trite saying goes, "Past performance is no guarantee of future results."

For a net lease REIT like O, smart and conservative growth becomes harder and harder as the portfolio grows to a massive size. Organic growth is extremely limited, as contractual rent escalations average only a little over 1% per year, so bottom-line profit growth comes overwhelmingly from external growth -- acquiring assets at a higher yield than its weighted average cost of capital.

Just to maintain linear bottom-line growth, O has to generate exponential growth in acquisitions.

That's exactly what we've seen.

In 2021, O majorly increased its portfolio with the acquisition of fellow net lease REIT Vereit, and in 2023 (technically early 2024), O swallowed up another peer, Spirit Realty Capital.

Between these major acquisitions along with billions of dollars per year in additional investments, O's portfolio now numbers almost 15,500 properties at a cost of almost $70 billion.

Though we have owned O in the past and readily admit that it has achieved a truly great track record, we now believe it is overrated and not worth owning. At this point, O would need to acquire billions of dollars of real estate annually just to generate 3-4% AFFO per share growth, and there are now few other net lease REIT peers large enough to move the needle via M&A.

Besides, at an AFFO multiple of 13.8x, O no longer enjoys the valuation premium to peers that made stock-for-stock M&A viable.

In order to keep feeding the acquisitive growth machine, O has been reaching increasingly outside of its traditional sphere of competence and buying UK and European properties, casinos, data centers, vertical farming facilities, and so on.

There simply aren't enough high-quality deals within O's traditional sphere of competence to generate meaningful bottom-line growth. In such a situation, either growth will slow or underwriting standards will decline, or both.

If O continues to trade at an impaired valuation for an extended period, management will likely eventually conclude that the best way to create shareholder value is to break up the company into multiple smaller REITs that are capable of higher growth rates.

2. Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Data centers are arguably the hottest sector of commercial real estate right now, and DLR is arguably the hottest name in the sector.

We have a contrarian take on data center landlords like DLR. We think they are overrated.

It's not that demand for data centers isn't growing. In fact, demand is growing wildly due to double-digit annual growth in cloud computing and the sheer amount of data that comes into existence every year. Not to mention the explosive growth in data from AI applications.

But while growth in demand does generate fast-growing revenues for data center landlords, it does not necessarily result in growth of the bottom line.

After all, data center landlords are responsible for all of the maintenance and capital expenditures necessary to operate data centers. That includes replacing and upgrading hardware (which is constantly improving), paying the rising wages of workers, updating software and networks, and paying for the increasingly expensive electricity and water needed to power and cool the server racks.

That is why DLR's cost of revenue (or "cost of goods sold") has grown ~66% faster than its revenue over the last 5 years.

Given how frequently new and improved data storage hardware is coming out, landlord-operators like DLR have to spend a lot of money on upgrading hardware just to remain competitive with the new data centers being delivered to market today.

Speaking of new data centers, note that while demand for storage is high, the supply of new data centers is absolutely exploding right now. In 2023, construction of data centers in primary markets reached an all-time high, increasing 46% YoY from 2022, which was the previous record high for construction.

And while non-preleased data center space under construction in 2023 amounted to 17% of total construction, speculative (non-preleased) space under construction in 2022 was an astounding 50% of total construction.

Clearly, there is lots of competition coming to market.

For these reasons, we think DLR's growth will continue to disappoint. Consider the last five years of core FFO per share results.

In 2018, DLR generated core FFO per share of $6.60, growing less than 1% YoY to $6.65 in 2019.

Five years later, in 2023, DLR generated core FFO per share of... $6.59. That's right. Over the 5-year period from 2018 to 2023, core FFO per share was basically flat.

In 2024, DLR has guided for core FFO per share of $6.68 at the midpoint. That represents total growth of about 0.5% over the five-year period since 2019.

Now, in 2025, the analyst consensus calls for over 6% core FFO per share growth. Even so, DLR trades at a price to core FFO of a little over 23x right now. DLR would need to show much better growth, and show it more consistently, to be worth that valuation.

3. Iron Mountain (IRM)

IRM is admittedly a different story than DLR. While it has invested heavily in its growing data center segment, most of its revenue still comes from its legacy paper storage and shredding business. Moving into digital storage has been a sensible move for IRM, as it has allowed customers to remain with the company as they transfer physical documents into digitally stored data.

While paper storage is a slowly dying business, it comes with minimal expenses and relatively high margins.

Thus, IRM's revenue and cost of generating that revenue have grown roughly equally over the past five years.

Meanwhile, its data center investments have borne fruit, generating strong returns on invested capital.

Over the last three years, IRM's AFFO per share has averaged 8.7% annually, and this year, guidance calls for another 8% YoY growth. In Q1 2024, IRM generated 9% YoY AFFO per share growth, starting the year off on a strong footing.

So what's the problem?

The problem, again, is that past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.

In the last year, IRM's stock price has surged 60%. Over the last five years, its stock price has soared 233%.

But five years ago, IRM had a price-to-AFFO multiple of about 10x. Today, its price-to-AFFO multiple sits at 22.4x.

Five years ago, IRM sported a dividend yield of about 8%. Today, its dividend yield sits at 2.6%.

While IRM has proven a lot of doubters (including us!) wrong over the last five years, we think it is highly unlikely to reproduce the same results over the next five years.

Given the higher costs associated with operating data centers vs. paper storage facilities, we think IRM will have increasing trouble translating revenue growth into AFFO per share growth.

Assuming IRM can maintain its current valuation multiple, it may still be able to generate total returns in the high single-digits going forward. But given how discounted other REITs have become, we think there are much better opportunities elsewhere.

Bottom Line

REITs are enjoying some time in the sun again, and many of them are highly worthy of owning. We think REITs are poised for a strong, multi-year bull market, and they may even outperform the broader market going forward given their discount to the market's weighted average valuation.

But some REITs are less deserving of their popularity than the market seems to think. For these REITs, we would caution investors not to get too enthusiastic.