Welcome to the forum for Dividend Growth Investing discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new article is posted every two weeks as a space for sharing of ideas, discussing concepts, and digging deeper on DGI. All previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page.



Each post will highlight some recent articles on DGI with a brief excerpt to provoke thought, discussion, and action.

We had another feature in mind for future editions: focusing on one dividend growth investing related question each article and showcasing one of Seeking Alpha’s analysts responses. Questions could be:

What are the key metrics you use to evaluate a company's potential for dividend growth?

How do you balance between dividend yield and dividend growth rate?

Can you explain the role of the payout ratio in your process and how it affects dividend growth?

What are the risks associated with dividend growth investing, and how do you mitigate them?

When do you decide to sell a dividend stock?



The intention is that these brief Q&As would provoke some learning and discussion. We wanted to put the question to you, though: would you like to see something like this featured moving forward? If so, please share any questions you might want to hear from an analyst on in a comment below.

As we are continuing to fine-tune how to support discussion among this community, we acknowledge and appreciate the valuable feedback you all have provided already in the comments, and we hope you continue to participate.

More on Dividend Growth Investing:

The More They Drop, The More I Buy : "Now is a great time to shop for high-quality dividend stocks that are well-positioned to weather a recession and trade at deeply discounted valuations with very attractive dividend yields. While it is impossible to time the bottom, and this could simply be the beginning of a much deeper market crash, it is also entirely possible that it is merely a short-term blip that will soon turn into a strong recovery, especially as the Fed is likely to cut rates starting next month. There is still a chance that the economy could weather the storm and come out with only a very minor recession, or even avoid a recession altogether. As a result, in this article, I will share some dividend stocks that look very attractive and appear to be potential buys on the dip."

My 9.5% Income Portfolio - The Essence Of Dividends " What a Dividend Strategy Means Herein lies the point: in my opinion, for a dividend to be a "true" dividend, it must be self-sustaining. That is, the recipient must be able to dispose of it freely without having to worry about replenishing the initial capital, except by taking the necessary measures to protect its purchasing power. This is only the case if a security's NAV grows over time, showing that the dividend payment does not hinder its appreciation."



Tug-Of-War Between Weakening Consumers And Forthcoming Rate Cuts: 3 Stocks I'm Buying "Should we investors be excited about Fed rate cuts or nervous about weakening consumer trends? Not to mention rising unemployment and falling wage growth. It seems the market is caught up in an old-fashioned tug-of-war match between these two emotions, which are really just variations of the two basic investor emotions of greed and fear. One thing that regular readers of my weekly articles should not be feeling is surprised . I've been saying (and giving what I consider pretty strong evidence) for many months now that the economy is weakening, consumer spending power is fizzling out, and the labor market will be the last domino to fall. That conviction has only grown stronger in recent months. In what follows, I'll cover: Briefly retracing my tentative call for a 2024 recession Digging in to the latest data on weakening consumer trends One reason why Fed rate cuts are bad for big tech companies My shrunken down and more cautious buy list"

