NNN REIT: Diverse REIT With Well-Supported Dividend

The real estate sector continues to see suppressed valuations that were mostly driven by aggressively interest rate hikes that commenced throughout 2022 and 2023. We can see that the real estate sector (XLRE) continues to underperform against the other sectors out there. While some sector specific real estate, such as office spaces, were impacted from Covid and rising rates the most, not all areas of real estate suffered. In fact, there are plenty of discounts out there at the moment and I believe that NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is one of those attractive deals in the market.

National Retail Properties operates as a REIT that maintains an investment portfolio of single tenant net leased retail properties. A lot of their tenants are businesses that we've likely come across and are globally known. The REIT is well managed and attractive to a dividend investor like myself because it allows me to gain exposure to valuable real estate and collect a well-supported dividend in the process. The current dividend yield sits at about 5% and has been increased for 35 consecutive years. Keep in mind that during this time we've seen recessions, a global pandemic, the great financial crisis, and a slew of other headwinds that NNN has been able to continue delivering consistent results through.

The time of suppressed real estate valuations presents an opportunity for us to accumulate shares and benefit from what I believe to be a potential catalyst. Future interest rate cuts can ultimately boost the value of REITs as this would create an environment that allows for higher levels of growth because of the access to cheaper debt capital. Interest rates were aggressively hiked to their decade highs and in turn limited the growth prospects for REITs across the board. However, NNN's strong and diverse portfolio of tenants has helped them navigate this environment, so I wanted to first start off by taking a look at the strategies implemented here.

Portfolio Strength

The strength of NNN first comes from the diverse range of tenants that they collect rents from. The focus on diversity helps mitigate any specific sector risks. Total gross book assets are valued at $10.4B and their portfolio spans across 3,548 different properties. Automotive services make up the largest lines of trade of their portfolio, accounting for 16.7% of annual base rent. This is followed by exposure to convenience stores and limited service restaurants, making up 16.2% and 8.5% respectively. Limited service restaurants refers to quick service fast food places, such as Wendy's (WEN).

The top twenty tenants account for approximately 47.8% of annualized base rent. These top tenants account for about 1,556 locations within their portfolio. Texas remains the largest state of operations, with about 553 properties. This is followed by Florida and Ohio, with 282 and 195 respective properties. The strong diversity and level of underwriting has helped NNN maintain a high level of occupancy throughout different market cycles. For reference, between 2004 and 2024, NNN's occupancy never fell below the 96.4% level. This outpaces the average occupancy rate for the industry, which sits at 93.7%.

Keep in mind that during this window of twenty years, we've seen several recessions, the great financial crisis, and the pandemic related drop that crushed lots of other real estate related businesses. NNN's resilience through these challenges are a testament to their high quality strategy and underwriting ability to choose strong tenants.

Another aspect of strength for NNN is that they initiate deals on a long-term net lease strategy. This means that tenants are responsible for a larger portion of property costs in addition to rent, such as property taxes. This could also include things like insurance, or maintenance costs. This helps ensure that liability is limited for NNN and increases overall profit margins so that they have an easy to predict stream of income. They also source locations that are near main streets and can make it easy to replace tenants if needed. Most of the lease terms initiated fall within the ten or twenty year range, with only 4.5% of leases expiring through the end of 2025.

Since the majority of their tenants don't have leases that expire until 10 years from now, this means that NNN has a long runway of predictable cash flows. Additionally, about 83% of tenants end up renewing their lease anyways. As time goes on, NNN can slowly raise rents for these tenants and increase cash flows.

NNN recently reported their Q2 earnings and the results were strong with FFO and revenue surpassing estimates. FFO (funds from operations) landed at $0.83 per share, while revenue increased 7% year over year, amounting to a total of $216.8M for the quarter. We can see that both FFO per share and net earnings both increased on a year-over-year basis, despite the fact that we remain in an elevated interest rate environment.

For the quarter, NNN was able to maintain a very high rate of occupancy at 99.3% of the overall portfolio. Management has also continued to grow their portfolio with different acquisitions and shifts within. For instance, they allocated $110.5M towards investments into different properties, which included the acquisition of 16 properties that have an initial cap rate of 7.9%. Similarly, they sold 14 properties for a combined total of $67.3M, which will likely be used to strengthen the balance sheet. At the moment, cash and equivalents can be improved as it sits at a very low balance of $2.1M. For reference, at the end of 2020, cash totals sat around $267M.

Similarly, net long-term debt totals sit at decade highs, amounting to $4.38B. In this higher interest rate environment, eliminating debt should be the key focus, so I do believe that some improvements can be made on this front as a way to establish a strong balance sheet that seems less vulnerable to any unexpected headwinds. To NNN's credit, they did raise $34.8M in net proceeds from the issuance of more shares as well as the completion of a prior sale of 20 different properties amounting to $22.4M gains on sales.

On a positive note, their FFO interest coverage ratio sits at 3.56x, which outpaces the sector median of 2.79x. Additionally, they are netting $624M in cash from operations at the moment. This represents a steady increase above its pre-pandemic levels. The strong cash generation also helps reassure us that the dividend will remain intact and continuing growing.

Dividend

NNN has maintained a strong reputation as a dividend growth company by achieving 35 years of consecutive dividend increases. The cash flow has remained so strong within the business that they were able to continue this streak by a recent dividend raise of 2.7%. As of this latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, the current dividend yield sits at about 5%. The dividend has continued to grow at a sufficient enough pace to create a compounding effect when held over the long term. It's also comforting to know that the FFO per share of $0.83 fully covers the distribution amount for the quarter. This would represent a dividend coverage rate of 143.1% and serves as reassurance that there is no threat to the distribution at this time.

Even though the yield of 5% is higher than your traditional dividend paying company, the growth has been solid over the last decade. For instance, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.36% over the last ten-year period. The dividend increase rate has been a bit lower than this as of the most recent years, but that's understandable given the unfavorable interest rate conditions that many businesses and REITs have had to navigate. The dividend has increased at a CAGR of 2.87% over the last three years.

To help visualize how strong this level of growth is, I ran a back test to display what an initial investment of $10,000 would have grown to. This graph assumes that you contributed a fixed investment of $500 per month in addition to the initial $10,000. In addition, this dataset also assumes that all distributions received were reinvested back into NNN to accumulate more shares and help the compounding effect happen a bit quicker. In year 1 of your investment, you would have only pulled in about $543 in annual dividend income. Fast forward to the full year of 2023, and we can see that the total dividend income earned would have grown to $4,286. This represents a rough 7.8x increase in dividend income from the starting year.

This consistent level of growth means that NNN can be a great holding for investors looking to maintain exposure to real estate while also collecting steadily growing income. The reliable coverage and strong track record can instill lots of investor confidence, especially for investors nearing the retirement phase of their journey.

Something worth mentioning is that the dividend income received from NNN is classified as ordinary dividends. Ordinary dividend has less favorable tax treatment than the qualified dividends that you would receive from more traditional dividend growth companies outside of the real estate sector. Therefore, an investment in NNN may be best utilized inside of a tax advantaged account based on your situation and circumstances.

Valuation & Outlook

As mentioned, a lot of the real estate sector has remained suppressed at the turn of the aggressive interest rate hikes we experienced throughout 2022 and 2023. Taking a look at the graph below, we can see the clear inverse relationship between the two. When rates were cut to near zero levels, NNN initially reacted to the downside with the rest of the market, but then started to rapidly appreciate in price. Lower interest rates are great for REITs that are heavily debt-dependent because it means that they can access debt at more affordable rates. This debt can then be used towards different growth initiatives such as acquisitions, new property development, and other expansion-based deals.

Conversely, when interest rates began getting hiked, we saw NNN's price retract to the downside. Higher interest rates can translate to high required interest payments on any debt on the balance sheet that was taken on a floating rate basis. This can impact operating margins and reduce the budget available to commit towards growth initiatives. As a result, valuations tend to remain suppressed. At the moment, NNN trades at a price to AFFO ratio of about 13.9x. For comparison, this undercuts the sector median price to AFFO of about 16.38x, which may indicate that NNN is trading at a large discount when compared to the rest of the sector.

Wall St. currently has an average price target of $45.36 per share. This would represent a potential over valuation of about 2.6%, but I do not know what this estimate is based on. As a result, I decided to conduct my own estimation of fair value with a dividend discount calculation. I compiled the annual dividend amounts dating back to 2018 and saw that the average growth rate was 2.7%. I built the estimate to assume that NNN can achieve a similar average growth rate of 2.8% over the next five years. The average five-year compound annual growth rate of AFFO has sat around 4% but to manage expectations and account for any headwinds, I estimated the growth rate over the next five years as 3%.

With these inputs, I determined a fair estimated value of about $51.40 per share. This would represent a potential upside of 10.3% from the current price level, assuming that the dividend growth rate remains at the same pace and management can grow AFFO at about 3% per year. When you take this potential upside and combine it with a high dividend yield of 5%, you are looking at the possibility of capturing some solid double-digit returns. I do believe that future interest rate cuts may contribute to performance better than 3% since the conditions would become more aligned for NNN to capture more growth.

Inflation rates have consistently decreased over the past three months and now sits at the 3% mark, which is getting closer to the Fed's 2% target. Additionally, the unemployment rate has steadily increased over the last twelve months and now sits at the 4.3% level as of the latest July report. Lastly, the US Presidential elections are upcoming at the end of the year, and this may cause markets to experience a higher rate of volatility and uncertainty. The combination of these factors may be enough to incentivize the Fed to begin cutting interest rates by the end of the year. Interest rate cuts would be beneficial for tenants as they would get a bit of relief from lower interest payments, and it would also benefit NNN as they would be able to access capital at cheaper rates.

Vulnerabilities

Despite the wide, diverse reach of NNN's portfolio, there are some weaknesses that we are currently seeing with some of the tenants. As mentioned, 7-Eleven remains the largest tenant, with 4.6% of their annualized rent coming from them. 7-Eleven is currently experiencing some growing troubles and recently announced that they were closing about 272 different locations as a way to offset currently profitability headwinds. While it is unclear how much this will affect NNN's annualized base rent received, it's something that we must keep our eyes on.

I see a similar problem with the tenant Walgreens (WBA), which accounts for 1.8% of NNN's annualized base rent. Similarly, Walgreens is looking to make changes to the approximate 25% of stores that aren't profitable at the moment. WBA hasn't been able to catch a break over the last several years, and the price of the stock has fallen to decade lows amidst the headwinds. While these tenants ultimately account for less than 10% of their annualized base rent, it is still a vulnerability that may affect the growth trajectory in the future.

Takeaway

In conclusion, NNN is a great way to gain exposure to the real estate sector through its diverse portfolio offering and strong defensive structures in place. NNN remains undervalued when comparing the price to AFFO values against the sector median. My dividend discount calculation also suggests upside potential, assuming a modest growth rate of 3% per year over the next five years. Additionally, the dividend remains well-supported by earnings, so we have the ability to collect a steady 5% yield while we await conditions to improve for the sector.