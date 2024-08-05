Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome WiseWealth HQ as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Uranium and gold are both set up to perform well in the second half of 2024. Uranium profiting off years of under-investment, with supplies running low and little new supply coming online any time soon. Major producers are facing issues, and nuclear power plant operators are about to reenter the market in September. Gold is hovering around its all-time highs, supported by politically uncertain times, buying by the Chinese central bank and worries of inflation and deficit spending by the US government. Sprott (NYSE:SII) (TSX:SII:CA) can perfectly take advantage of these trends, even having leveraged exposure to these assets.

Sprott Inc. is an asset management company with a focus on bullion and commodities. With substantial assets under management (AUM) of over $31.2 billion, they have established themselves as one of the players to watch out for, characterised by rapid growth in their AUM. Sprott generates revenue by charging fees on the funds they manage, on average about 0.50% per annum. The core of Sprott's business lies in its physical trusts, which allow investors to invest into different commodities with the certainty of the investment being 1:1 backed by the underlying commodity. Additionally, they have started rolling out ETFs focused on energy transition metals mining companies. This expansion into ETFs and energy transition metals represents a strategic move to broaden its product range and cater to a new group of investors.

Fund Exposure

Overview of Sprott's AUM (Article Author)

Clearly, their biggest exposure is gold, accounting for approximately 45% of their portfolio, with a large physical holding through their PHYS fund as well as some gold miner equity exposure through a few different ETFs and funds. With $10 billion in AUM in the physical fund, they have established themselves as a player to watch out for, but cannot hold a candle to some of the much bigger funds such as SPDR's GLD with $62 billion or iShares' IAU with $28 billion.

Next up is their uranium exposure, 28% of the portfolio, with their Physical Uranium Trust, OTCPK:SRUUF, being one of the only options for an investor seeking exposure to the material, as well as their equity holdings through two uranium mining ETFs: URNM and URNJ. Sprott has firmly established its position in the small but very interesting uranium market after taking over the physical fund in 2021 and successfully attracting large amounts of new investors since then, while also taking advantage of the massive price appreciation of uranium. In the uranium ETF scene, Sprott has established itself as the number 2 player in the market, a bit behind Global X with their URA ETF.

Physical silver makes up the last 26% of the portfolio through the PSLV fund.

Sprott additionally has a very marginal position in some further physical commodity funds (Platinum, Palladium & Copper) as well as some equities (Copper, Lithium, Nickel & Rare Earth Metals).

The Case For Uranium

The thesis on uranium is incredibly simple: we are simply consuming more of it than we are producing. Mike Alkin from Sachem Cove Partners, an experienced fund focused on the uranium market, estimates that the mines needed to cover 20-25% of demand in 2030 have not yet been permitted, financed, and built. On top of that uranium mining is a very difficult industry, with mines often taking 10–15 years from exploration to production.

Why has it come to this dire situation? In 2007, we had the last major bull run on uranium, which ended in 2012 with the catastrophe in Fukushima. A large amount of supply came onto the market from the Japanese, sending the prices so low that any mines in the planning stage canceled their plans and only the most profitable mines already in operation stayed open. So for almost a decade the sector was dead and has been underinvested in. But slowly but surely the excess supply built up from the previous cycle has been consumed, but prices did not rise fast enough to incentivise new mines to be built in the meantime, with the first major mines like NexGen Energy's (NXE) Rook 1 to come online around 2030.

Uranium Price Since 2000 (InvestorNews - Building investor intel since 2001)

The demand side has also gotten progressively more interesting over the last years. At COP28 the US, Canada, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, Poland and many more countries pledged to triple their nuclear energy capacity until 2050, directly tripling uranium demand. And this does not even include China! China has been at the forefront in terms of nuclear energy growth. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, they have 56 reactors running, 26 currently under construction and another 70 already planned, with more likely to come. And on top of this, AI & Datacenters are also recent themes that are playing into nuclear's hands with a massive wave of new energy demand hitting developed countries.

Supply and Demand Overview of the Uranium Market (The Assay)

This brings us to today, the market is incredibly tight, the small amount of supply that could come online quickly has done so, but has not made a dent in the overall supply/demand calculation. Supply is constrained, with prices only starting to incentivise new mines, and demand is booming over the next 25 years. The producer of 42% of global supply Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY), situated in Kazakhstan, has stated in their recent trading update that they are facing production problems due to a lack of sulphuric acid, having initially planned a quick ramp up in production on higher prices, had to cut back their goals massively. After hitting a new high of $106 per pound early this year, the market has cooled, with little activity in the market by utilities operating nuclear power plants. However, this is nothing unusual, the uranium market acts quite seasonal, with utilities conducting most of their purchasing towards the end of the year between the months of September and December.

The Case For Gold & Silver

With investors worrying more and more about inflation and political turmoil, it is no wonder gold has performed strongly, having gained 15% YTD and made a recent all-time high at about $2,480 per oz. As the world grapples with increasingly complex and interconnected challenges, the allure of gold as a safe-haven asset has only grown stronger. Additionally, we have seen central banks, especially the Chinese central bank, buying large amounts of gold again.

Data by YCharts

Gold As A Hedge Against Political Uncertainty

Historically, gold has tended to perform well during periods of heightened political uncertainty, as investors seek refuge in its safety and stability. I believe that there are several upcoming and already ongoing political events that pose a lot of uncertainty, which could lead to another gold rally. One such event is the US election. As the recent assassination attempt has shown, even the US is not immune to election related violence, and a repeat of last election's fraud allegations could lead to even larger unrest this time around. On top of this, the current situation in the Middle East is escalating rapidly, with Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Iran, which could cause a more widespread conflict.

Gold To Protect Against Inflation

With the US government staying on its path of fiscal deficits and growing government debt, a devaluation of the dollar, along with above-average inflation, is likely to be on the cards over the coming years and decades. I think that as more people understand the government's and central bank's monetary recklessness over the last decade, gold, with its proven track record as a hedge against inflation and monetary debasement, will gain popularity among both individual and institutional investors.

Silver: The Often-Overlooked Alternative

While gold tends to garner most of the attention, silver is often overlooked as a viable alternative for investors seeking to invest in bullion. However, silver's unique combination of not only monetary but also industrial demand makes it an attractive option for those looking to diversify their portfolio. With its lower price point and higher volatility relative to gold, silver offers investors a potentially more explosive upside, making it an attractive addition to any precious metals' portfolio.

Why Sprott Has Leverage

One of the most interesting aspects of investing in Sprott is the leverage it provides to the performance of their underlying funds. As the value of their funds increases, so do the management fees earned by Sprott - without a corresponding rise in costs. This creates a powerful earnings multiplier effect, where even modest gains in the funds' net asset values can translate into significant increases in Sprott revenue and profitability, even during times when they do not attract any new investors. Meanwhile, the company's cost structure remains relatively fixed, meaning that the additional revenue generated by rising fund values largely carries over to their net income. This dynamic makes Sprott an attractive way to gain exposure to the performance of their funds, with the added benefit of operational leverage amplifying returns in a rising market.

Let's look at this with an example:

Sprott's Physical Gold Fund has an AUM of $10 billion and charges a fee of 0.41% per annum. With current prices, they have a revenue of $41 million

If gold were to rise by say 20%, the fund's AUM would grow to $12 billion, and the revenue from the fund rises to $49.2, so also 20%

Great, gold is up 20% and fees are also up 20%, what have I gained by investing in Sprott?

Well, the fees are charged annually. You only gain the rise in price once, but if gold just stays at the new price level you get the 20% higher revenue every year, with virtually no increase in costs

Track Record

Sprott has a very strong track record when it comes to bringing new, innovative funds onto the market and then successfully raising money from investors.

Sprott's Physical Fund AUM (Sprott Inc. Investor Relations)

Taking a look at the AUM of only their physical funds since 2020 you can see the massive growth they were able to pull off here, with a massive CAGR of almost 45% per year between Q1 2020 and Q4 2023. And this was during times when commodity investing was often shunned and forgotten next to the new and exciting AI stocks.

Sprott's ETF AUM (Sprott Inc. Investor Relations)

The ETF side, while being a newer addition to their lineup, is progressing even faster with a huge 150% CAGR between 2022 and 2023. Uranium makes up the largest piece of the pie here, but with increasing attention on the different energy transition, other funds could potentially see strong inflows. Specifically, the copper and lithium ETFs could become interesting.

Financials

When looking at the company's financials we can again see the leverage in action, over the last few years, revenue has steadily grown with the underlying value of their funds, while expenses have not accelerated as much, creating a wider and wider gap. If the gold and uranium markets continue to progress in a positive direction, we will continue to see this gap grow dramatically.

Data by YCharts

Their balance sheet is squeaky clean, with a small liabilities position of $82 million, which is, however, counterbalanced by a $48 million current asset position, as well as $93 million in co-investments. These co-investments are investments they have made voluntarily into their private funds, if a need for cash ever arises, say to pay off their debt, they would not have any liquidity issues getting to this money.

Valuation & Risks

At the current price, Sprott is trading at a P/E of 25, not cheap by any measure, but let's take a look at how this changes if gold, silver and uranium were to appreciate.

In Millions USD, Except Per Share Metrics Bear Base Bull Gold & Silver Price Change -10,00% 10,00% 30,00% Uranium Price Change -20,00% 20,00% 80,00% Estimated Revenues 111.3 148.95 190.35 Fixed Expenses 96 96 96 Net Income 19.05 52.95 94.35 EPS 0.75 2.08 3.71 Multiple At Current Share Price ($43.4) 57.87 20.82 11.68 Target Price At Current PE Of 25 18.75 52.11 92.86 ROI If Target Price Is Reached -58% +17% +108% Click to enlarge

[Table by the Author]

In my bear case, gold would drop back to the levels seen at the beginning of the year, with fear and unrest around major political events being less severe than expected. Uranium drops 20% back to the level before its recent run-up, with more of the supply issues at some of the biggest producers in the space being alleviated and positive announcements from junior mining companies. This case has most of the major risks Sprott is exposed to backed into it, however, under extreme circumstances both gold and uranium could, of course, fall even more, causing major harm to their business.

In my base case, gold would gain modestly due to political events. We don't see a massive reaction, and the Chinese central bank does not purchase any more gold for the rest of the year. Uranium performs decently with a recovery to its recent high on the heels of seasonally higher purchasing from utilities.

The bull case takes into account a rapid influx of investors into gold, with continued buying by the Chinese central bank and further sources of political turmoil globally. Uranium rapidly gains in the second half of the year with continued issues in Kazakhstan, strong purchasing from utilities and further financial buyers stepping into the market.

Sprott's leverage would quickly kick in if we are able to see another leg up in the bullion and uranium markets over the coming years, which as explained above is likely to happen. Under such an environment, Sprott would quickly become a very cheap play. This calculation does not even factor them getting new fund inflows or launching new funds, so there is a considerable upside if investors decide to allocate more to the commodity market as the prices continue to rise.

Conclusion

To conclude, while definitely not a dirt cheap stock at the moment, Sprott offers considerable upside if the gold, silver & uranium markets continue their momentum into the next couple of years.

I find the investment case for both uranium & gold very interesting. I am especially bullish on uranium over the coming 6–18 months, given its unique supply/demand considerations. And I see gold as a very good further diversifier for my portfolio, given the many geopolitical dangers facing the markets currently.

Therefore, I see Sprott as a perfect fit for the current market environment, giving me a further leveraged exposure to these already very interesting assets. I already hold investments in their uranium fund, and I am looking to opportunistically buy shares in Sprott in the coming months.