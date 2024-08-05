Airbnb: A Resilient Player In The Face Of Economic Slowdown

Aug. 05, 2024 5:18 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • Market selloff due to economic data presents investment opportunity.
  • Airbnb's strong growth potential is supported by under-penetration in the lodging market.
  • Airbnb demonstrates strong bargaining power, maintaining a 3% annual growth in booking value per night despite economic pressures.
  • Airbnb's international expansion strategy could potentially double its booking value if it reaches penetration levels comparable to the Americas.

Happy woman enjoying sunlight on face during vacation

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The market experienced a selloff by the latest PMI data and the unimpressive US unemployment numbers. Wall Street is getting nervous, with growing concerns that American wallets are snapping shut and the economy might

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.51K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way. Follow us on https://twitter.com/LELinvestment for quick daily updates on stocks. Our approach is investing in companies making a difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABNB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABNB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABNB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABNB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News