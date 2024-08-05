MCHI: China Stocks 10x Earnings, But Sharp Underperformance Persists

Rafmaster

Chinese stocks cannot get their act together. The iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) is down 43% over the past three years, topping the dubious list of worst country ETF returns on Seeking Alpha. Asian markets have just recently come under big-time selling pressure, too.

I reiterate a hold rating on the fund. Amid a steep bear market, now down 58% from its early 2021 high, the country itself features an equity market valuation of just 9.0x on a price-to-earnings basis, making it both historically inexpensive and cheap compared with much of the rest of the world. But the momentum is quite poor right now, and I’d like to see improved technical signals before upgrading the fund to a buy.

Country Returns: China Worst on the 3-Year Stack

Seeking Alpha

China Cheap Compared to RoW

JPMorgan

Low Chance, 22%, of a China Recession in 2024

Kalshi

According to the issuer, MCHI seeks to track an index of large and mid-sized companies in China. The ETF is used to express a country view, and MCHI owns shares of companies across sectors, styles, and market cap sizes.

MCHI is a large ETF with $4.4 billion in assets under management as of August 2, 2024. The fund features a somewhat high 0.59% annual expense ratio and its current forward dividend yield is high at 2.9% - about twice that of the S&P 500. Share-price momentum has been dreadful since a rebound high in May. Shares of the broad China market actually fared well from late January through the middle of the second quarter before taking a turn lower. Tight government regulations and geopolitical uncertainties have weighed.

MCHI is a risky ETF when analyzing its historical standard deviation trends and considering the cyclical nature of its current allocation mix. But liquidity metrics are healthy given average daily trading volume of nearly three million shares and a median 30-day bid/ask spread of just two basis points, per iShares.

Looking closer at the portfolio, the 3-star, Bronze-rated ETF by Morningstar is almost entirely a large-cap fund. Just 4% of MCHI is considered mid-cap in size, and there is no small-cap access. Its P/E ratio is indeed paltry at just 10.6 with a low price-to-sales ratio of 1.1 despite long-term EPS growth north of 10%. That means its PEG ratio is about one, indicating a strong value. I’d like to see a friendlier turn among the China politburo and earnings strength among the largest companies in the world’s second-largest economy.

MCHI: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

What makes MCHI risky is not just its susceptibility to an authoritarian government regime. The very makeup of the ETF is aggressive. More than a quarter of the fund is invested in the risk-on Consumer Discretionary sector, along with another 23% in the Communication Services space. There is no longer a significant weight in resource-related areas as there was in, say, the mid-2000s.

MCHI: A Concentrated Portfolio, High Yield

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, I see additional risks. August and September are the worst two-month period of the year when assessing historical trends. Being patient with an entry now through the end of the third quarter is prudent, in my view. The October through January stretch is more bullish.

MCHI: Bearish Seasonal Trends August-September

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

MCHI continues to sport an ugly long-term chart. Notice in the graph below that shares are not far from multi-year lows. I see key support in the $35 to $36 range – an area I have highlighted previously on MCHI. Support still stands, and resistance appears in the upper $40s – that's where shares petered out about a year ago and in Q2 of 2024.

But take a look at the long-term 200-day moving average. It's flattening out, which is a definite good sign. The bears may be giving up control of the primary trend. Is MCHI a ‘go’ for an upside turnaround? Not yet. I see a high amount of volume by price in the $36 to $55 zone – that makes the next $15 of upside tough sledding for the bulls. I am encouraged by a breakout from the early 2023 to early 2024 downtrend, however, and conditions could be turning in favor of the bulls. More work is needed, though.

Overall, support is in the mid-$30s, while resistance is between $47 and $50.

MCHI: Shares Holding Key Support, Downtrend Lightening Up in Momentum

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a hold rating on MCHI. I see the China fund as attractive on valuation, but fundamental conditions are difficult in Southeast Asia today and the ETF’s technicals, including seasonal trends, are not yet bullish.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.