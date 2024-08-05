GDV: This Dividend-Oriented Equity Fund Has Improved Quite A Bit

imaginima

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can purchase as a means of achieving their goals. Unfortunately, the fund’s current yield is far from impressive as it only yields 5.76% at the current share price. While equity closed-end funds, such as this one, frequently have lower yields than those that can be obtained from the better fixed-income funds, most of them are able to boast a better yield than 5.76%. For example, let us take a look at some of this fund’s peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Equity-U.S. Equity 5.76% Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) Equity-U.S. Equity 8.35% Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Equity-U.S. Equity 10.86% Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) Equity-U.S. Equity 5.33% Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) Equity-U.S. Equity 8.93% Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) Equity-U.S. Equity 6.75% Click to enlarge

We can immediately see here how the yield of the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust appears very meager compared to most of its peers. Admittedly, it is not the absolute lowest-yielding fund that we see here, but it is very close to it. Fortunately, the fund is an equity fund, so that might help it somewhat since it could still deliver some returns in the form of share price appreciation, especially if it does not pay out all of its unrealized gains.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in late October of 2023. Obviously, the conditions in the equity market were very different then as this article was published right around the tail end of the summer bear market of 2023. As you may remember, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates at its July 2023 meeting, which set off a multi-month period in which investors became convinced that interest rates would remain high for the foreseeable future. This prompted a revaluation of equity prices. That reversed in early November, so we can probably expect that the performance of the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has been relatively decent since that previous article was published.

This is indeed the case, as shares of the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust have risen by 24.90% since that previous article was published:

Seeking Alpha

This is certainly a reasonable performance considering that less than a year has passed since the publication of that article. However, we can see that the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the period. This is certainly disappointing and may prove to be a bit off-putting to some investors. However, income-focused investors are frequently willing to accept a slightly weaker performance from their assets in exchange for a higher yield.

However, as I stated in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions that the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust paid out since the publication of my previous article on the fund, we get a radically different picture of its performance. Here is the chart:

Seeking Alpha

As we can clearly see, in terms of total returns, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Fund has outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past nine months. This is certainly going to boost the fund’s appeal among many potential investors. After all, everybody likes to beat the market. However, we should note that it is hardly alone in this as many equity closed-end funds have beaten the S&P 500 Index on a total return basis since late October 2023. This is partly due to the fact that everything has experienced price appreciation over the period, and the fact that most of these funds have substantially higher yields than the index makes it pretty easy to beat the market on a total return basis.

Naturally, though, past performance is no guarantee of future results. We should have a look at the fund’s positioning and the market conditions in order to make a projection of where it will be heading in the future. This article will endeavor to do that, as well as provide updates on some of the fund’s changes that have been implemented over the past nine months.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of total return. This makes a lot of sense given the fund’s strategy, which is explained on the website:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, or the Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company whose objective is to provide a high level of total return. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying or other income producing securities. In addition, under normal market conditions, at least 50% of the Fund’s assets will consist of dividend paying equity securities. In making stock selections, the Fund’s investment adviser looks for securities that have a superior yield and capital gains potential.

While income-producing securities can be either fixed-income or equity assets, the fact that this fund’s strategy description makes multiple references to “dividends” specifically suggests that its assets will consist either primarily or exclusively of equity securities. This is largely what we see when we look at the fund’s portfolio. The first-quarter 2024 holdings report states that the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust held the following asset allocation on March 31, 2024:

Asset Type % of Total Assets Common Stocks 94.8% Closed-End Funds 0.0% Preferred Stocks 0.1% Mandatory Convertible Securities 0.2% Warrants 0.0% U.S. Government Obligations 4.9% Click to enlarge

The “U.S. Government Obligations” consist entirely of U.S. Treasury bills:

Fund Q1 2024 Holdings Report

Thus, it appears that the fund is using these securities as an alternative to a money market fund to hold its cash that would otherwise be sitting idle. We can think of it almost as though the fund is simply running its own in-house cash management fund, as opposed to farming it out to another firm. This is not necessarily a bad thing, since the yields on these U.S. Treasury bills are higher than the yields on most money market funds and the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust does not have its returns reduced by the expenses inherent in any money market fund. Thus, the fund is probably earning a higher level of income doing it this way than storing its cash in a money market fund. However, it arguably reduces its liquidity slightly because it does not have the benefit of hundreds, if not thousands, of other investors putting money in and out of its cash positions. This is probably not a big deal, especially since the maturities on these bills are so short, but it is something to consider.

We can clearly see though that the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust invests primarily (nearly exclusively, actually) in common equities. As I stated in my previous article on this fund:

The fund’s focus on total return makes a great deal of sense in this light. After all, common stocks are by their very nature a total return vehicle as investors purchase common stock to receive a certain level of income via the dividend payments that they make as well as benefit from capital gains as the issuing company grows and prospers with the passage of time. In the case of most common stocks though, the majority of the returns will be in the form of capital gains.

Thus, we can see that the fund’s stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of total returns makes a great deal of sense, even though the fund claims to focus on investing in dividend-paying stocks. One popular strategy among income investors is to invest in dividend-paying stocks, after all.

One thing that we have seen among other closed-end funds is that they claim to invest in dividend-paying stocks, but many of their holdings are anything but. However, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust seems to be different in this respect. Here are the largest positions in the fund’s portfolio as of June 28, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available):

Gabelli Funds

Immediately, we see that the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is not nearly as heavily invested in the mega-cap technology companies as some of the equity funds from Eaton Vance, Calamos Investments, and a few other providers. Indeed, we only see Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Alphabet (GOOGL) listed above, and all of these have much smaller weightings than the S&P 500 Index:

Company Name Weighting in GDV Weighting in SP500 Microsoft 2.3% 6.78% NVIDIA 1.6% 5.87% Alphabet 1.5% 4.03% Click to enlarge

This is something that might appeal to many investors. The high concentration of the major domestic indices to these three companies has resulted in many investors having a much higher exposure to them than they might want for diversification purposes. The inclusion of a fund with a lower weighting to these companies than the indices reduces the overall exposure that an investor’s portfolio in aggregate has to them. Thus, in this way, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust can help an investor improve the diversification of their portfolio. The comments to some of my previous articles suggest that this is an important consideration for many individuals right now.

We also notice that all of the largest positions in the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust pay a dividend, although some of them do not have particularly attractive yields. Here are the yields of all of these stocks right now:

Company Current Dividend Yield JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 2.31% American Express Co. (AXP) 1.21% Microsoft 0.73% Mastercard Inc. (MA) 0.57% Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) 0.65% NVIDIA 0.04% Alphabet 0.48%* The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) 2.98% Honeywell International (HON) 2.12% Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 2.81% Click to enlarge

* Yield of the Alphabet Class A shares, as these shares have a higher weighting in the fund than the Class C shares.

As of right now, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has a trailing twelve-month yield of 1.28%. Thus, we can see that five of the companies on the list have yields exceeding that of the S&P 500 Index as a whole. This is generally what we would expect from a dividend income portfolio, although it might be nice to see even more of the fund’s largest positions have higher-than-market yields. Overall, though, this is not bad, and it is generally an improvement from the last time that we looked at the fund. Here is the same chart showing the yields of the fund’s largest positions back in late October 2023:

Seeking Alpha/Power Hedge

Admittedly, for most of the companies that are still among the fund’s largest holdings today, the yields were better back in October. That is not really surprising though given the tremendous run-up in asset prices that we have seen since November 2023. However, Alphabet has a much higher yield than previously as the company instituted a dividend program following its first-quarter 2024 earnings results. That was certainly a nice change as it provides the fund with an additional source of income, even if the yield of Alphabet’s common stock is very low.

There have been two major changes to the fund’s largest positions list since the last time that we discussed it. These are that both Mondelez International (MDLZ) and Sony Group (SONY) were removed from their former positions among the fund’s largest holdings. In their place, we have NVIDIA and Bank of New York Mellon.

It is possible that NVIDIA’s addition to the fund’s largest positions was primarily organic. Nvidia alone accounted for 34.5% of the S&P 500 Index’s total 2024 return through June. The stock price is up 160.61% since the time of our previous discussion on this fund:

Seeking Alpha

We can clearly see that NVIDIA outperformed both Mondelez International and Sony since the time of our previous discussion on this fund (not to mention the S&P 500 Index). The fund may have simply seen a previous small position in NVIDIA grow to the point where its valuation was large enough to displace either of the two companies shown above. After all, since both Mondelez International and Sony underperformed the index, we might be seeing a situation where those companies were simply knocked off the fund’s largest positions list because of sufficiently strong performance by everything else. After all, the fact that most of the largest holdings list has lower yields today than nine months ago indicates that the stock price performance has been quite decent:

Company Share Price Performance Since October 30, 2023 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 44.91% American Express Co. 62.13% Microsoft 21.10% Mastercard Inc. 24.06% Eli Lilly & Co. 42.20% NVIDIA 160.61% Alphabet 33.91% The Bank of New York Mellon 49.08% Honeywell International 13.32% Genuine Parts Co. 11.76% Click to enlarge

As we can see, all of these common stocks delivered a much stronger performance over the past nine months than the displaced Mondelez International and Sony Group. Thus, many of the changes to the fund’s largest positions over the period could have been caused simply by the relative performance of each stock in the market.

This conclusion is reinforced by the fact that the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust only had a 10% portfolio turnover in the most recent reporting period. While that is lower than the fund has historically had, this fund has always had a pretty low turnover:

FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2019 Portfolio Turnover Rate 10% 10% 12% 16% 16% Click to enlarge

(all fiscal years end on December 31 of the year shown)

This low turnover is very akin to a buy-and-hold investment strategy. As shown here, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust engages in significantly lower levels of trading activity than its peers:

Fund Name Portfolio Turnover Rate Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust 10.00% Adams Diversified Equity Fund 63.60% Liberty All-Star Equity Fund 23.00% Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund 89.00% Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund 105.00% Sprott Focus Trust 15.00% Click to enlarge

(all figures are from the most recent annual report for each respective fund)

This peer comparison chart confirms it. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust engages in substantially less trading activity than any of its peers. Rather, the fund uses a “buy-and-hold” strategy that is favored by many investors. It also works pretty well at helping the fund keep its expenses down, since it does not have much in the way of trading costs. Overall, the fund had an expense ratio of 1.26% (excluding interest expenses on leverage) for the most recent fiscal year. That is not bad at all for an equity closed-end fund, although it is still higher than most passive index funds.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield and total return that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my last article on the fund:

Basically, the fund is borrowing money and using those borrowed funds to purchase dividend-paying common stocks. As long as the purchased assets deliver a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund needs to pay for the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the overall yield of the portfolio. Since the fund is able to borrow money at institutional rates, which are substantially lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. Unfortunately, the use of leverage is a double-edged sword. This is because debt boosts both gains and losses. As a result, we need to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage since that would expose us to too much risk. I generally do not like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for that reason.

As of the time of writing, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has leveraged assets comprising 12.00% of its portfolio. This represents a substantial decline over the 14.85% leverage ratio that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. This is not surprising given that the fund’s share price has increased since the last time that we discussed the fund. As already mentioned, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has seen its share price increase by 24.90% since our previous discussion. In most cases, a share price increase that substantial usually accompanies an increase in the size of the portfolio.

This is indeed the case here. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value since October 30, 2023:

Barchart

As we can see, the net asset value of the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased by 19.82% since our previous discussion. Thus, if the fund kept its borrowings at the same level, it would now represent a smaller percentage of a larger portfolio. This appears to be the case, and it certainly explains why the fund’s leverage ratio went down over the past nine months.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a leverage ratio that is substantially lower than the one-third level that we typically consider to be acceptable for a fund such as this. Interestingly, though, it is higher than many of the fund’s peers. We can see this quite clearly here:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust 12.00% Adams Diversified Equity Fund 0.00% Liberty All-Star Equity Fund 0.00% Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund 10.92% Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund 0.00% Sprott Focus Trust 0.00% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data)

This is almost certainly going to be surprising for anyone who follows the closed-end fund sector. As we can immediately see, four of the six funds in the chart do not use any leverage at all. The only two funds that use leverage are the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund, and of the two, the Gabelli fund is the higher. This could be a sign that the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is using more leverage than is actually safe for risk-averse investors, but it is hard to levy that criticism against a fund that only has 12% leverage.

Overall, this fund’s level of leverage is probably okay. While it is a higher level than possessed by its peers, it is certainly not outsized by any stretch of the imagination.

Distribution Analysis

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of total return. However, most closed-end funds deliver the bulk of their total returns via distributions to the investors and the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is no exception. To this end, the fund makes a monthly payment of $0.11 per share ($1.32 per share annually) to its shareholders. This gives the fund a 5.76% yield at the current share price.

While the fund’s distribution history has not been perfectly consistent, it has proven to be a reliable provider of income ever since the 2009 recession:

CEF Connect

As I stated in the previous article:

This actually makes the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust one of the only closed-end funds that has not had to cut its distribution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or the bear market of 2022 that persists to this day. This is likely going to prove somewhat appealing to those investors who are seeking to earn a safe and secure income from the assets that they have accumulated over their lifetimes. However, it is also curious that this fund was able to accomplish such a feat when many of its peers have failed. Thus, we should have a look at its finances to see how sustainable its distribution is likely to be.

As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report that is available for the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is the annual report that corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. This report is therefore seven months old at this point, which is older than we might prefer. After all, it will not include any information about the fund’s financial performance since the start of 2024. However, it is still newer than the report that we had available to us the last time that we discussed the fund so it will still work pretty well as an update.

For the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2024, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust received $48,777,015 in dividends and $5,729,200 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $54,506,215 for the full-year period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $24,659,776 available for shareholders. That was not sufficient to cover the $118,983,319 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period.

Fortunately, the fund was able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust reported net realized gains of $71,471,738 accompanied by $166,397,669 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $131,849,687 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period.

Technically, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust managed to fully cover all of its distributions over the full-year period, but it had to rely on its net unrealized gains to do so. However, this does not appear to be a problem as the fund's net asset value has increased since the start of this year:

Barchart

Thus, the fund’s net unrealized gains supporting the distribution have not been erased by the market. In fact, this fund has fully covered all of the distributions that it has made since the start of the year.

The market has corrected viciously over the past few days due to recession fears. As of right now though, the fund still has a substantial amount of excess returns earned since the start of 2023 available to allow it to maintain the distribution. For now, the fund’s distribution should be reasonably safe, but those investors who are more cautious and risk-averse may want to keep an eye on the fund’s net asset value just to be sure.

Valuation

Shares of the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust are currently trading at a 16.35% discount on net asset value. This is a very attractive discount, and it is a much better price than the 15.01% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month. As such, the current price appears to be a reasonably good entry point for anyone looking to add the fund to the portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust appears to have much improved since the last time that we looked at it. The fund’s portfolio has delivered fairly strong gains, and the distribution is now fully covered. While there is certainly a risk of a market correction, especially if recessionary signs continue to emerge across the economy, the fund appears to have a fairly large buffer right now that should allow it to sustain its distribution going forward. The fund also has a very attractive discount right now, so the price looks decent. The only real problem here is that the yield is quite a bit lower than that of similar funds.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.