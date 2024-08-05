GDV: This Dividend-Oriented Equity Fund Has Improved Quite A Bit

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a low yield of 5.76%, lower than most of U.S. equity-focused closed-end fund peers.
  • The fund has delivered a 30.69% total return since late October 2023, outperforming the S&P 500 Index.
  • The fund employs mostly a buy-and-hold strategy, and most of its largest holdings have performed pretty well over the past several months.
  • The fund's leverage ratio of 12.00% is lower than the acceptable one-third level, making it a relatively safe investment option.
  • The fund is fully covering its distributions and currently trades at an enormous discount on net asset value.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Digital Bull Financial Technology Background

imaginima

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can purchase as a means of achieving their goals. Unfortunately, the fund’s current yield is far from impressive as it only yields 5.76% at the current

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15.11K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GDV Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GDV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News