FAN: Explore The Future Of Energy

Wind has great enough power to single-handedly ruin an activity, sport, day on the water, or even grab control of your vehicle. But think about a world where the breeze that whispers through the trees powers our cities and lights up our homes. Wind energy has this potential and is one of the leading global renewable energy sources. From offshore wind farms to towering turbines across rural landscapes, the wind energy industry is growing at a brisk pace. Technological advancements, coupled with increasing environmental awareness, are propelling wind power into the spotlight and a sustainable reality.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy TM Index. The index provides a benchmark for investors interested in tracking public companies throughout the world that are active in the wind energy industry. The ETF is an attractive option for those looking to align their investments with environmental sustainability goals while seeking potential growth opportunities in the renewable energy sector. By investing in FAN, investors gain access to a wide array of companies across various stages of the wind energy supply chain, from leading industry giants to innovative emerging players.

FAN has 58 holdings and consists of almost strictly Utilities and Industrials stocks. The ETF hails companies from most corners of the world, with its 57% European base being the largest. Large and Mid-cap stocks are most prevalent and take up three quarters of the index. As you can see in the holdings list, not many of the big players are well-known companies. However, these are some of the global strategic leaders in the race to utilize wind as a huge source of power.

Oersted A/S (OTCPK:DOGEF) is one of the world’s largest developers of offshore wind farms. The Danish-based company operates numerous large-scale offshore wind projects across Europe and the United States. Their expertise extends to both fixed-bottom and floating wind turbines. They own and operate American’s first offshore wind project in Rhode Island, which replaced five diesel generators and now powers 17,000 homes. They are involved with on shore wind farms as well as solar energy projects.

EDP Renováveis (OTCPK:EDRVF) is a prominent global player in the renewable energy sector. They have a substantial portfolio of wind energy projects across Europe, the Americas, and other regions. Their projects and investments are geared towards reducing carbon emissions and contributing to global climate goals.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCPK:VWSYF) is a globally dominant company specializing in the development, production, installation, and maintenance of wind turbines. Their product lineup includes onshore and offshore turbines, tailored for different wind conditions and energy needs. Operating in over 80 countries, they are known for their focus on technological innovation and continually improving turbine efficiency.

With a P/E ratio of around 17, FAN may be trading at a discount right now as to the market average. A 1.58% dividend yield is right in the mix with other clean energy ETF’s, but certainly is nothing to write home about.

Wind power is a form of renewable energy that has surprisingly been used for centuries. Leveraging the natural movement of air, wind energy presents a clean, renewable, and increasingly cost-effective alternative to fossil fuels. Wind power is currently the most efficient method of sustainable energy production.

Since wind turbines may be easily installed offshore, wind power is often more dependable than solar electricity. Wind turbines work on a simple principle: instead of using electricity to make wind, like a fan, wind turbines use wind to make electricity. Wind turns the propeller-like blades of a turbine around a rotor, which spins a generator, which creates electricity. As long as the sun shines and the Earth rotates, wind will continue to blow, making wind energy a sustainable choice for long-term energy needs. The cost of wind power has fallen dramatically over the past decade, making it one of the most economically competitive energy sources available.

On the other hand, wind energy is not always available. Wind speeds can vary, leading to periods when turbines produce little or no electricity. This intermittency requires complementary energy storage solutions or backup power sources to ensure a reliable supply. Also, many of the current composite blades from turbines end up in landfill. To combat this, turbine manufacturer, VESTAS, is researching composite recycling technologies with the aim of achieving zero-waste wind turbines by 2040.

As seen in the chart below, wind energy is still significantly below several fossil fuels in electric production. The biggest takeaway here, by far, is the progression you can see that both wind and solar energy have seen in the last 5-10 years. This is a huge factor as to why I see the wind energy sector performing well in the long run.

Unfortunately for FAN, the companies carrying the most weight have also been the worst performers over the last year. That’s a concerning sign for an investor and why I am giving FAN a hold rating for now. But it is hard not to notice how FAN has compared amongst its peers in the last year. A measly .06% annual gain is not a good investment, but it is noteworthy that FAN is a step ahead of other wind and clean energy ETF’s recently.