wellesenterprises/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Mars in advanced talks to purchase Kellanova (K) - WSJ. (00:21) Coca-Cola (KO) to pay $6 billion in IRS back taxes case, appeal ruling. (01:12) Chevron (CVX) moving to Texas, says California policies discourage investment and hurt consumers. (01:46)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Mars, whose candy brands include M&Ms and Snickers, is in advanced discussions to purchase snack-maker Kellanova (NYSE:K).

According to a WSJ report late Sunday, which cited people familiar with the matter, a deal could happen imminently, assuming talks don't fall apart.

Assuming a typical M&A premium, Kellanova (K) may be valued at about $30 billion. Kellanova has a market cap of about $22 billion.

The WSJ report comes after Reuters earlier Sunday reported that Mars was considering a purchase of Kellanova (K).

Kellanova (K) was spun off from Kellogg (KLG) last year.

A potential Kellanova (K) deal comes after Reuters reported in early May that TOMS Capital Investment Management had taken a "significant" stake in the firm.

Premarket Kellanova is up 6.3%.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has been hit with $6 billion in back taxes and interest by the Internal Revenue Service.

The soft drinks maker said that the U.S. Tax Court entered this decision on August 2, and it reflects a liability of approximately $2.7 billion. With applicable interest, the total amount is anticipated to be approximately $6 billion.

Coca-Cola has 90 days to file an appeal.

The company said in a statement that it will begin the appellate process which includes paying the agreed-upon liability and interest to the IRS.

Chevron (CVX) has made the decision to move its headquarters to Texas from California.

The Golden State has been its home base for more than 140 years but Chevron has decided to relocate after the state's climate regulations raised problems for the company.

"We believe California has a number of policies that raise costs, that hurt consumers, that discourage investment and ultimately we think that's not good for the economy in California and for consumers," CEO Mike Wirth told The Wall Street Journal in an interview.

Just last year, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued Chevron (CVX) and other oil majors, arguing the companies had misled the public about their role in climate change.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law this year that gives California's energy commission oversight power on oil companies to determine potential price gouging and impose corresponding penalties.

Oil production in California has declined by more than half in the last decade and several refineries have shut down; as a result, gasoline prices in the state have surged $1.16/gal above the national average.

"California's regulators want to take over an industry in the name of mitigating the costs of their own destructive policies. No wonder Chevron is fleeing for its life," WSJ said in an editorial.

More articles on Seeking Alpha:

Selloff rocks the globe as markets start the week in panic mode

Earnings week ahead: Disney, Duke Energy, Palantir, Shopify, Uber and more

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway cuts massive Apple stake by nearly 50% in Q2

Blame game: CrowdStrike hits back at Delta Air Lines over litigation threat

Catalyst watch:

Shareholders with Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) will meet to vote on the acquisition offer from UMB Financial (UMBF).

The KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum will include participation from Check Point Software (CHKP), Arista Networks (ANET), Simulations Plus (SLP), Cogent Communications (CCOI), and Blackberry (BB).

Executives with Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) will give keynote addresses at the Black Hat USA 2024 Conference.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office will hold an open roundtable on AI technology and NIL protections. Input received during the roundtable will assist the USPTO's work to develop intellectual property policy recommendations, which analysts say could be a major investor topic in the year ahead.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 5 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is down 2.2% at $71 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 13% at $52,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 2.3% and the DAX is down 2.3%.

On today’s economic calendar: