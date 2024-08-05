Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Berkowitz - External Director of Investor Relations
Warren Kanders - Executive Chairman
Michael Yates - Chief Financial Officer
Mathew Hayward - Managing Director of Clarus' Adventure Segment
Neil Fiske - President of Black Diamond Equipment

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Koranda - ROTH Capital Partners LLC
Anna Glaessgen - B. Riley Securities, Inc.
Peter McGoldrick - Stifel
Mark Smith - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Clarus Corporation's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Joining us today are Clarus Corporation's Executive Chairman, Warren Kanders; CFO, Mike Yates; President of Black Diamond Equipment, Neil Fiske; Management Director of Clarus' Adventure segment, Mathew Hayward; and the company's External Director of Investor Relations, Matt Berkowitz.

Following the remarks, we'll open the call for questions. Please note, this call is being recorded. Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Berkowitz as he reads the company's safe harbor statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. Matt, please go ahead.

Matt Berkowitz

Thank you. Before I begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making several forward-looking statements, and we make these statements under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements reflect our best estimates and assumptions based on our understanding of information known to us today. These forward-looking statements are subject to potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or the financial condition of Clarus Corporation to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

