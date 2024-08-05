PayPal: Hard Not To Love At This Price

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.16K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal's Q2'24 results showed strong account growth, and the Fintech raised its outlook for free cash flow and stock buybacks.
  • The Fintech added 1.8M customers to its payments platform in Q2 and reported double-digit growth in transactions per active account.
  • PayPal generated $1.1B in free cash flow in the last quarter.
  • Shares remain a bargain from a valuation point of view.
Big Data Structure. Blocks Concept

BlackJack3D

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) reported strong Q2'24 results last week that showed growth in accounts, double-digit growth in transactions per active account, as well as 31% Y/Y growth in the important free cash flow metric. The payment processing platform also generated high-single digit top line

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.16K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, SQ, UPST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
PYPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News